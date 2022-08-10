Ever get home from the office and feel exhausted, even though you’ve sat at a desk all day? Scientists think they have figured out the reason why thinking hard can make you tired, giving new meaning to a “mental vacation.”A group of researchers at the Paris Brain Institute have shown that tasks that make you use your brain are associated with an increase in a key neurotransmitter called glutamate. Glutamate buildup doesn’t just muck up your brain, they argue—it affects your ability to make decisions as you become more and more fatigued. The study was published on Thursday in the...

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO