Homeless Man Goes To The Hospital, Staff Soon Realize That He’s Not Alone

Hospital staff bear witness to some of the most intense and dramatic situations, saving and losing lives is a daily occurrence for these everyday heroes. With such a physically and emotionally draining occupation, it must come as a great relief to experience moments of pure and simple joy such as this one, shared by Brazilian nurse Cris Mamprim.
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
NewsBreak
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
psychologytoday.com

Taking a Stand at the Doctor's Office

I’ll tell you what it is—it is a nightmare. Recently, I went for my annual check up with my doctor. I scheduled an appointment online, and prior to meeting with the intake practitioner, I had made the decision that I wasn’t going to get weighed. I didn’t want to know my weight, and I didn’t need it to be documented.
Psych Centra

Tips For Overcoming Fear And Anxiety

Fear and anxiety can interfere with your life. These helpful tips can teach you how to overcome them. Fear is a reaction that warns you of a perceived threat. Anxiety involves worrying about the future rather than a current physical threat. Everyone experiences these things sometimes and learning to overcome fear and anxiety can help you.
Scary Mommy

I Thought I Was A Bad Mom. I Actually Had Undiagnosed ADHD.

The funny thing about being a writer is that my fiction often knows things about me before I do. For example, one of the characters in my debut novel, Love, Lists, and Fancy Ships, is a thirteen-year-old girl with ADHD named Greyson. Her personality is heavily informed by my own teenage self, and yet it never occurred to me that perhaps Greyson and I were so much alike because I had ADHD too.
psychologytoday.com

Five Ways Estrangement Does Lifelong Damage

Cutoffs can ripple through one's life and identity, producing a unique form of grief as the estranged mourn the living. The estranged often have a lingering difficulty adjusting to, accepting, and making sense of their losses. The estranged often suffer a loss of self-esteem and trust, which may play out...
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason Thinking So Hard Makes You Tired

Ever get home from the office and feel exhausted, even though you’ve sat at a desk all day? Scientists think they have figured out the reason why thinking hard can make you tired, giving new meaning to a “mental vacation.”A group of researchers at the Paris Brain Institute have shown that tasks that make you use your brain are associated with an increase in a key neurotransmitter called glutamate. Glutamate buildup doesn’t just muck up your brain, they argue—it affects your ability to make decisions as you become more and more fatigued. The study was published on Thursday in the...
Fatherly

Want to Argue Less? Learn How Your Partner Wants To Be Listened To

Recently I was working with a couple — let’s call them Andrew and Harvey — who were trying to come up with their budget for the next several months. Andrew shared with Harvey that he was feeling anxious about the lack of funds in their savings account. Harvey responded by saying that if they did a little more saving each month, their account would be in a good place by the end of the year. That, Harvey said, would help alleviate Andrew’s anxiety.
psychologytoday.com

Estrangement: The Silent Epidemic

Over 1 in 4 Americans are currently estranged from a family member. Estrangement often causes stigma, disenfranchised grief, and social disenfranchisement. If given the chance, apologize for past hurts and traumas and try to see the other person's side without being defensive. When there’s no opportunity for reconciliation, try to...
