Kamryn Babb Earns Block “O” Jersey For Upcoming Season
Following Ohio State’s scrimmage on Saturday, fifth-year wide receiver Kamryn Babb was named the Buckeyes’ Block “O” recipient for the upcoming season. The jersey – which honors legendary Ohio State defensive lineman Bill Willis – is awarded to an Ohio State player that displays, “toughness, accountability and the highest of character,” and few within the program have worked harder to earn the distinction than Babb.
Ohio State Announces Captains For 2022
Ohio State has announced that six captains will lead the team in 2022, with wide receiver Kamryn Babb, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, defensive end Tyler Friday, tight end Cade Stover, quarterback C.J. Stroud and safety Kourt Williams II voted as captains for the Buckeyes. Babb is the only returning captain for...
Day Says Cornerback Depth Is “Top-Three” Concern For Ohio State
Ohio State started camp off with nearly the entire roster healthy and participating, but a few Buckeyes have recently come up hobbled within the last few practices, specifically at cornerback where Ohio State came into the fall with limited depth. Sophomore Jordan Hancock limped off the field following practice on...
Day, Knowles Encouraged By Sonny Styles’ Progress
Most soon-to-be seniors in high school are enjoying the dog days of summer before heading back to class within the next few days. Sonny Styles, Ohio State’s five-star safety out of Pickerington High School in the 2022 recruiting class, is the same age as those getting ready for school to begin, but instead of preparing for his final year of school, he’s preparing to make an impact on the field for the Buckeyes this season.
Observations From Ohio State’s Seventh Fall Camp Practice: Defense
As the days start to dwindle on the countdown clock toward Ohio State’s season-opener against Notre Dame with a little over three weeks until Sept. 3, the Buckeyes wrapped up the seventh day of fall camp on Thursday. Ohio State worked in some inside-run, 7-on-7 and full team scrimmages...
Chip Trayanum Completes Move To Linebacker During Fall Camp
The last time Chip Trayanum played in a college football game, he was in a much different situation than he is now. The then-Arizona State running back rumbled for 37 yards on five carries to aid his Sun Devils over rival Arizona 38-15 on Nov. 27, 2021. Since then, Trayanum has returned to his home state — joining the Ohio State football program by way of transfer — as well as moved to the defensive side of the football, slotting in at linebacker for the Buckeyes.
