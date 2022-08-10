The last time Chip Trayanum played in a college football game, he was in a much different situation than he is now. The then-Arizona State running back rumbled for 37 yards on five carries to aid his Sun Devils over rival Arizona 38-15 on Nov. 27, 2021. Since then, Trayanum has returned to his home state — joining the Ohio State football program by way of transfer — as well as moved to the defensive side of the football, slotting in at linebacker for the Buckeyes.

