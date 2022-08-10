MORRIS COUNTY — Members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office will be participating in two programs, organized to collect and distribute backpacks filled with various school supplies to those in need. The first event, the Backpack Giveaway organized by Table of Hope, is scheduled for August 19 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of The County College of Morris; and the second event, the Community Book-Bag Giveaway organized by Bethsaida Chapter 7, is on August 27.

