Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center expansion put on November ballot
DALLAS — Dallas residents will get to decide if they want a bigger convention center this November, as a resolution will be on the ballot to approve funding the expansion of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The special election, initiated by an ordinance passed by Dallas city council...
Dallas ISD considering canceling classes on Election Day
The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will consider a change to the school calendar when they meet today. Board members are being asked to cancel classes on November 8th
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event
Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
CBS Austin
Governor Abbott responds to school safety questions after O'Rourke snaps at heckler
DALLAS — Governor Greg Abbott takes questions about school safety during a round table about school choice today. This came after his challenger for governor, Beto O'Rourke pushes back on a heckler while he was speaking to a crowd about Uvalde. “It may be funny to you mother****** but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Royse City ISD receives “A” rating from Texas Education Agency
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) rates Texas public and charter school districts on an A-F scale based on a variety of indicators that include student achievement, school progress and success in closing achievement gaps. Royse City ISD has earned an “A” rating for the 2021-2022 school year along with 14 campus distinctions for academic achievement.
LISD trustees disapprove of DCAD budget, citing ‘erosion of trust’
This week, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees joined the Denton County Commissioners Court and other local town councils in disapproving of the Denton Central Appraisal District budget, saying Chief Appraiser Hope McClure’s actions “have caused a significant erosion of trust in the ability of DCAD to function effectively.”
Former North Texas mayor, land developer husband sentenced for public corruption convictions
The former mayor of Richardson, Texas, and a land developer whom she married after the federal investigation began, have been sentenced for their public corruption convictions in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55,...
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County
H-E-B's North Texas expansion is now spreading into Tarrant County. The Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that a new H-E-B store will be built in Mansfield. Tarrant County's first H-E-B will be built at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street on 28 acres already owned by the San Antonio-based company. A Thursday news release did not say when the store will be open, but crews will break ground early next year.
Robson Ranch Rambler — August 2022
I’m retired and I just returned from a vacation… from my retired life. On one hand, I sought a change of scenery, gulf breezes and white sand beaches instead of green fairways and live oak trees. But equally important, I enjoyed having nothing to do and all day to do it.
Peloton Cutting More Jobs Including Plano Employees
Peloton announced another round of layoffs, this time in Plano.Andrew Valdivia/Unsplash. Fitness giant Peloton Interactive Inc, is launching a massive overhaul of itself, which includes cutting 800 jobs and raising costs for its Bike+ and Tread machines. Dallas News says that Peloton will be outsourcing equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The news was announced on Friday to employees in a memo that also announced a gradual closing of many of its retail showrooms.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to start charging for meals at schools
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced on Wednesday that free meals are no longer going to be available at schools. The school district said that COVID-19 funding that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students was not authorized to continue during the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Wednesday, the school district began providing letters to households of the children in the district. Those letters showed eligibility benefits and what the households need to do to apply. The applications are based on household income and other programs the applicant is a part of. The district's meal benefits clerk will review the applications and determine eligibility. The applications are now open and can be filled out here and you can check out eligibility requirements here. The district said that applications can be submitted anytime during the school year. Fort Worth ISD also reminded parents this week to apply for reduced or free lunches for the school year since the government funding ended.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
dallasexpress.com
Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir
As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
Guess Who Was Invited to Be a Preservation Dallas Board Member?
Our publisher, Candy Evans joins the board of Preservation Dallas this year. As we celebrated this honor at CandysDirt.com, I thought our readers might enjoy learning about the board and the new members. Donovan Westover, events and development director at Preservation Dallas, gave me some insight. “We have a board...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dallasexpress.com
Former DFW Mayor Sentenced to Prison for Corruption
A former mayor of Richardson and her husband were sentenced to federal prison on Thursday following their 2021 convictions on public corruption charges, according to a Department of Justice press statement released on August 4. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant sentenced Laura Maczka Jordan, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, to...
inforney.com
Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings
The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
tornadopix.com
The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves
On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
Residents forced to jump from 2nd story of burning house in Gun Barrel City
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at a two-story house in the 600 block of Legendary Lane Friday at 7:24 a.m. Two residents of the home were trapped in the second story of the house by the fire but were able to jump to safety prior […]
therockwalltimes
Rockwall, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rockwall Times is your go-to source for anything and everything Rockwall county. From community news to local government news to school sports to community events and more! We’ll cover it all!http://www.therockwalltimes.com
Comments / 0