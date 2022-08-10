ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event

Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

H-E-B Announces New Store Coming to Tarrant County

H-E-B's North Texas expansion is now spreading into Tarrant County. The Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that a new H-E-B store will be built in Mansfield. Tarrant County's first H-E-B will be built at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street on 28 acres already owned by the San Antonio-based company. A Thursday news release did not say when the store will be open, but crews will break ground early next year.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Robson Ranch Rambler — August 2022

I’m retired and I just returned from a vacation… from my retired life. On one hand, I sought a change of scenery, gulf breezes and white sand beaches instead of green fairways and live oak trees. But equally important, I enjoyed having nothing to do and all day to do it.
DENTON, TX
Larry Lease

Peloton Cutting More Jobs Including Plano Employees

Peloton announced another round of layoffs, this time in Plano.Andrew Valdivia/Unsplash. Fitness giant Peloton Interactive Inc, is launching a massive overhaul of itself, which includes cutting 800 jobs and raising costs for its Bike+ and Tread machines. Dallas News says that Peloton will be outsourcing equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. The news was announced on Friday to employees in a memo that also announced a gradual closing of many of its retail showrooms.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to start charging for meals at schools

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced on Wednesday that free meals are no longer going to be available at schools. The school district said that COVID-19 funding that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students was not authorized to continue during the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Wednesday, the school district began providing letters to households of the children in the district. Those letters showed eligibility benefits and what the households need to do to apply. The applications are based on household income and other programs the applicant is a part of. The district's meal benefits clerk will review the applications and determine eligibility. The applications are now open and can be filled out here and you can check out eligibility requirements here. The district said that applications can be submitted anytime during the school year. Fort Worth ISD also reminded parents this week to apply for reduced or free lunches for the school year since the government funding ended.
CARROLLTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Water-Parched Metroplex May Build Reservoir

As communities across North Texas run low on water, a proposal to build new reservoirs garners renewed attention. Recently, local cities such as Gunter have run desperately low on water as supply failed to keep pace with demand. As reported by The Dallas Express, malfunctions in several water pumps forced city officials to issue an order for citizens to stop all non-essential water usage, warning them of the possibility that they could “be without water by early morning.”
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Guess Who Was Invited to Be a Preservation Dallas Board Member?

Our publisher, Candy Evans joins the board of Preservation Dallas this year. As we celebrated this honor at CandysDirt.com, I thought our readers might enjoy learning about the board and the new members. Donovan Westover, events and development director at Preservation Dallas, gave me some insight. “We have a board...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Former DFW Mayor Sentenced to Prison for Corruption

A former mayor of Richardson and her husband were sentenced to federal prison on Thursday following their 2021 convictions on public corruption charges, according to a Department of Justice press statement released on August 4. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant sentenced Laura Maczka Jordan, 57, and Mark Jordan, 55, to...
RICHARDSON, TX
inforney.com

Caldwell Zoo helps 'iconic species of Texas' with new horned lizard hatchlings

The Caldwell Zoo on Saturday announced that a new clutch of the famous Texas Horned Lizard has hatched at the Caldwell Zoo. The zoo joined the efforts of Texas Parks and Wildlife in a managed breeding program to support the population of this endangered species in the wild. After months of diligent care by the reptile and amphibian experts at the zoo, hatchlings began to crawl from their eggs on Monday, Aug. 9.
TEXAS STATE
tornadopix.com

The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves

On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
FORT WORTH, TX
