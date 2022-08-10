ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neptune Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Environmental officer says New Jersey needs climate change plan

TOMS RIVER, N.J. - New Jersey’s top environmental officer says the state is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas. Speaking Thursday at a state government hearing in Toms River, Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette said, "We should all be alarmed." He says...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ farmers praying for rain, struggling to survive

Daytime temperatures have dropped below 90 degrees in most parts of New Jersey but the drought watch continues, which means it’s still hot and abnormally dry and everyone is being asked to cut back on their use of water. For many Garden State farmers, however, that’s just not possible...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Perth Amboy, NJ
Neptune Township, NJ
Government
City
Neptune Township, NJ
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

California sets ‘ambitious’ offshore wind goal of up to 5 GW by 2030

The California Energy Commission (CEC) adopted a report setting offshore wind goals that it said move the state closer to developing energy resource off the state’s coast. The report set planning goals of 2,000-5,000 MW of offshore wind by 2030 and 25,000 MW by 2045. David Hochschild, chair of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
NJ.com

Michaels to open another N.J. store later in 2022

Arts and crafts retailer Michaels is readying to open another New Jersey store. Michaels is opening its first Sussex County store this year, according to the New Jersey Herald. The new 13,366-square-foot store will be located at 21 Hampton House Rd. in Newton’s Hampton Plaza. It is replacing a...
NEWTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Energy Storage#Solar Projects#Business Industry#Linus Business#Mw#Extra Space Storage#Renewable Energy World#Pine Gate Renewables
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NJ.com

These N.J. counties had the most home price reductions this year

Paying less than full price always feels good. And if you’ve shopped for a house in the past two years, you know the trend has been for listings to sell above asking price. But as the market shows signs of softening there has been an increase in the number of homes that are undergoing price reductions.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy