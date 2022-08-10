ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

247Sports

KJ Jefferson growing more comfortable as leader for Arkansas

This time last year, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was a relatively unknown commodity to most of the College Football world outside of Fayetteville. After proving himself on and off the field for the Razorbacks, Jefferson is becoming more comfortable in his role as the heart and soul of his team and offense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'

When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster

Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Basketball
247Sports

Breaking: Gators land commitment from 4-star DL Will Norman

The Florida Gators are looking to have a big weekend along the defensive line, with a pair of top targets having already been on tap for their decision dates. The Gators already landed Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. However, they kept the good times rolling when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman pulled the trigger and committed to the Gators. Despite him saying he wanted to take some visits into the fall, there was some belief amongst the Florida staff that he would make a decision earlier than that. He went through with those plans by picking the school he had been seen as a lean to for most of the year.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul

Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Notes from USF's first fall scrimmage

Full report is linked here from USF's official website. - Ajou Ajou had a 60-yard touchdown catch from Timmy McClain that apparently had a ton of YAC yardage onto the end of it. Joey Johnston said Ajou bobbled the short pass, then secured it, broke a tackle and raced down the left sideline to paydirt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Thiero growing as UK blasts Mexican team in Bahamas

As a late and final addition to the roster, freshman Adou Thiero was an afterthought for Kentucky’s basketball team this season. Two games into an August exhibition tour in the Bahamas, and following a 102-40 rout of Monterrey Tec from Mexico, Thiero could be among the first players that fans think about.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Notable quotes from Oklahoma State football players after Saturday's practice

STILLWATER, Okla. — Fall camp is starting to ramp up for Oklahoma State football as the season opener approaches. The intensity of practice is increasing and players are being tested day in and day out. There are only two and a half weeks left until the Cowboys kickoff the 2022 season against Central Michigan on Thursday, Sept. 1, inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Players are starting to lock in mentally as preparations continue.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

JJ Pegues showed off improvements in fall camp, Saturday's scrimmage

Although Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues returned to Oxford in the spring and already played in a scrimmage-type format inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, he still hasn't gotten over playing in the place he's always called home. Pegues and his fellow defensive lineman had a field day in Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage....
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Saturday scrimmage report

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team went good on good during their first preseason scrimmage of the month. Translation: The first-team offense lined up and played against the first-team defense at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Starting quarterback Spencer Rattler led South Carolina’s first-team offense to consecutive scoring drives on...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

VIDEO: Instant reaction following fall practice No. 6

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the sixth fall practice on Thursday. The media was allowed to watch the entire practice, which was the first in full pads this fall. The Hurricanes return to practice Friday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts

The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department

Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
AUSTIN, TX

