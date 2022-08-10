Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Details on New Irish WR Recruit Taeshaun Lyons
On Friday, Irish Illustrated spoke with 2023 receiver Taeshaun Lyons who discussed his background, his rise to a Power Five recruitment, and his new offer from Notre Dame.
247Sports
KJ Jefferson growing more comfortable as leader for Arkansas
This time last year, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was a relatively unknown commodity to most of the College Football world outside of Fayetteville. After proving himself on and off the field for the Razorbacks, Jefferson is becoming more comfortable in his role as the heart and soul of his team and offense.
247Sports
Nick Saban: 'I've never been tempted to leave Alabama'
When was the last time Nick Saban was truly tempted to leave Alabama?. That was the question posed to the Crimson Tide head football coach on Friday morning during an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. It likely was brought up with the reports that Saban considered leaving his post at Alabama for a College GameDay role at ESPN following the 2013 season, an 11-2 year for the Tide. But Saban said he hasn’t thought about leaving.
247Sports
RB Caziah Holmes no longer on Penn State football roster
Midway through Penn State preseason football camp, Lions247 has learned that third-year running back Caziah Holmes is no longer a member of the Nittany Lions roster. A program official confirmed Saturday morning. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound redshirt sophomore was seen in practice action as recent as Wednesday. Last Saturday, at Penn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Breaking: Gators land commitment from 4-star DL Will Norman
The Florida Gators are looking to have a big weekend along the defensive line, with a pair of top targets having already been on tap for their decision dates. The Gators already landed Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins. However, they kept the good times rolling when Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star defensive lineman Will Norman pulled the trigger and committed to the Gators. Despite him saying he wanted to take some visits into the fall, there was some belief amongst the Florida staff that he would make a decision earlier than that. He went through with those plans by picking the school he had been seen as a lean to for most of the year.
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 7 on Howard Jones Field
In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 7, a full pads practice held on Howard Jones Field. The guys talk about the first fall camp...
247Sports
Georgia football: Dell McGee explains how Bulldogs landed RB Andrew Paul
Back in February, Georgia added a promising running back prospect late in the going when three-star Andrew Paul committed to the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Six months later, Georgia run-game coordinator Dell McGee explained why Paul picked the red and black — and what he can provide the team going forward.
247Sports
Freshman wide receiver stands out in first scrimmage at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A few Alabama wide receivers are dealing with injuries this preseason. The most notable is sophomore JoJo Earle, who is set to miss 6-8 weeks becaues of a Jones fracture. Other wideouts that aren’t quite 100-percent healthy include freshman Aaron Anderson (knee) and Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell, though Harrell has been able to practice.
RELATED PEOPLE
247Sports
4-star DT Keith Sampson Jr. 'rekindling' relationship with NC State, updates OV date
In-state defensive lineman discusses why he's changing his official visit date and where things stand with NC State and Florida State.
247Sports
‘This is the guy’: Juwan Howard explains how Michigan landed Youssef Khayat
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Juwan Howard doesn’t like to be left scrambling, so when Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan entered the NBA Draft process, the Michigan men’s basketball coach started exploring his options. When both freshmen opted to keep their names in the Draft, that search went...
247Sports
Notes from USF's first fall scrimmage
Full report is linked here from USF's official website. - Ajou Ajou had a 60-yard touchdown catch from Timmy McClain that apparently had a ton of YAC yardage onto the end of it. Joey Johnston said Ajou bobbled the short pass, then secured it, broke a tackle and raced down the left sideline to paydirt.
247Sports
Thiero growing as UK blasts Mexican team in Bahamas
As a late and final addition to the roster, freshman Adou Thiero was an afterthought for Kentucky’s basketball team this season. Two games into an August exhibition tour in the Bahamas, and following a 102-40 rout of Monterrey Tec from Mexico, Thiero could be among the first players that fans think about.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Notable quotes from Oklahoma State football players after Saturday's practice
STILLWATER, Okla. — Fall camp is starting to ramp up for Oklahoma State football as the season opener approaches. The intensity of practice is increasing and players are being tested day in and day out. There are only two and a half weeks left until the Cowboys kickoff the 2022 season against Central Michigan on Thursday, Sept. 1, inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Players are starting to lock in mentally as preparations continue.
247Sports
JJ Pegues showed off improvements in fall camp, Saturday's scrimmage
Although Ole Miss defensive tackle JJ Pegues returned to Oxford in the spring and already played in a scrimmage-type format inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, he still hasn't gotten over playing in the place he's always called home. Pegues and his fellow defensive lineman had a field day in Saturday's intrasquad scrimmage....
247Sports
Saturday scrimmage report
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team went good on good during their first preseason scrimmage of the month. Translation: The first-team offense lined up and played against the first-team defense at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Starting quarterback Spencer Rattler led South Carolina’s first-team offense to consecutive scoring drives on...
247Sports
VIDEO: Instant reaction following fall practice No. 6
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the sixth fall practice on Thursday. The media was allowed to watch the entire practice, which was the first in full pads this fall. The Hurricanes return to practice Friday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
247Sports
Ole Miss quarterback situation got a little more interesting after Saturday's scrimmage
Jared Redding and David Johnson of 247Sports discuss what they saw from Ole Miss' fall scrimmage on Saturday, August 13.
247Sports
The top ten returning players in the Big 12 Conference, according to pro scouts
The season is almost here! That's right, we're less than a month away from West Virginia Football taking the field for what is expected to be an exciting 2022 season. The Mountaineers will kick things off at Pittsburgh on September 1st. As we approach that date, EerSports will do what we always do - count down the days until kickoff, with each day covering a specific topic, stat, or prediction for the upcoming season. Today, we're taking a look at the top-graded returning opponents, per ProFootballFocus. Side note: this does NOT include transfers coming in and requires a minimum of 300 snaps.
247Sports
Georgia football: Freshman running back Branson Robinson ‘more than just muscle’
Last summer, future Georgia signee Branson Robinson turned heads with a photo of his bulked-out body carrying the football at a camp. Now, Robinson is in the midst of his first fall camp as a Bulldog, and his coaches expect him to do more than just flex. Georgia run-game coordinator...
247Sports
Texas football WR Agiye Hall arrested by University of Texas Police Department
Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested Thursday, according to the Travis County Sheriff's Office. The arrest was made by the University of Texas Police Department, and Hall was charged with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. The Longhorns pass catcher joined the team this offseason after a brief stint in the transfer portal following his departure from Alabama.
Comments / 0