Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic challenger appears to be facing an uphill battle in her Georgia rematch against the Republican incumbent.
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Ted Cruz broke with Trump and endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the opponent of Trump-backed Tim Michels. Trump is headed to Wisconsin in August to stump for Michels. In May, Cruz backed Mo Brooks, a congressman who once had the former president's backing. Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald...
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
After Mike Pence's pick for Georgia governor trounced Trump's, the former VP is trying it again in Arizona
Former VP Mike Pence is backing Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona's gubernatorial race. Pence said Robson was the "only candidate" for governor who could keep Arizona's streets safe. Former President Donald Trump has backed Robson's rival, the controversial Kari Lake. Former Vice President Mike Pence is throwing his weight behind...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Washington Examiner
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Republicans' next big play is to 'scare the hell out of Washington' by rewriting the Constitution. And they're willing to play the long game to win.
Conservative activists are making steady progress toward convening a never-before-accomplished convention that could reshape the Constitution.
The best way to 'go after' Republicans like Ron DeSantis is through the 'vibrant right-wing news ecosystem,' a Democratic political strategist says
Lis Smith offered her take on attack campaigns against Republicans like Ron DeSantis. The Democratic campaign veteran said the landscape has changed since she worked on Obama's campaign. A story by WaPo or NYT "might have been seen as the ultimate coup" 10 or 15 years ago, she said. A...
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Ex-RNC chairman calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'shitforbrains' Republican for demanding the FBI be defunded after Trump raid
Former RNC chairman Michael Steele called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a "shitforbrains" Republican. Steele was reacting to Greene's call for the FBI to be defunded in response to the raid on Trump's Florida home. "For once try to be less stupid," Steele said in a tweet directed at Greene. Michael...
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Chris Christie predicts that fewer than a dozen Republicans will run for president in 2024. He bills Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton as top contenders. Christie says the decision comes down to appeasing one man or supporting the entire country. Onetime Trump ally and possible 2024...
Kyrsten Sinema reportedly wants to block Democrats from narrowing the carried interest loophole benefiting rich investors
Obama and Trump both tried and failed to close the carried interest loophole. Biden's big bill hangs in the balance with Sinema still undecided.
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger compared Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Christian nationalism comments to the 'American Taliban'
Rep. Adam Kinzinger has often called out his Republican colleagues for supporting Christian nationalism, comparing it to the "American Taliban."
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
Washington Examiner
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
Poll of Florida Voters Suggests DeSantis May Receive Less Than 50% of Votes in Gubernatorial Election – A Tight Margin?
Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A recent poll of over 2,000 progressive voters in Florida - weighted to represent Republican voters - has suggested that the results of November's gubernatorial election could be closer than expected.
A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none
A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
Poll: Many red-state Trump voters say they'd be 'better off' if their state seceded from U.S.
Red-state Donald Trump voters are now more likely to say they’d be personally “better off” (33%) than “worse off” (29%) if their state seceded from the U.S. and “became an independent country,” according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll. It’s a striking rejection...
With 100 days until midterms, polls show voters unhappy with 2024 presidential race options
With just 100 days to go before the midterm elections, new polls show that neither Democratic nor Republican voters are particularly happy about their options for the 2024 presidential race. Robert Costa is joined by Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and founder of Douglas Media, to discuss what these polls could mean for the November elections.
