ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lonelyplanet.com

Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to move there - and they'll gift you a bike too

Fancy moving and taking your job with you? If you're a remote worker looking for a fresh start, Northwest Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to relocate there – and they'll throw a mountain bike into the deal for good measure. The region is renowned for its incredible scenery with the Ozark Mountains right on its doorstep, not to mention craft breweries, world-class museums and charming small towns.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Fayetteville, AR
Entertainment
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Arkansas Football#Tiny Home#Northwest Arkansas#Cool Tiny House#Dwell Magazine#Country Living#Architectural Digest#The Living Space
Whiskey Riff

Utah Bull Elk Front Flips Over Fence Chasing A Cow During The Rut

Eye on the prize, don’t lose focus, buddy. This lad certainly knew what he wanted, it just so happened that paying attention might have helped get him to her faster. Wildlife is pretty cool to watch, especially when it comes to the rut. They just act so different, and much more aggressive with only one thing on their minds. Just like a frat boy at the bars, they’re looking to meet women, and willing to even fight over them.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Oregon

Without a doubt, Oregon is one of the most beautiful states in the country and it's a perfect holiday destination for those who are more adventurous and like outdoor activities and spending time in nature. The best part about Oregon is that there is something for everybody here. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Oregon. Also, it's a great travel destination for families travelling with their children but it's also a good choice for a group of young friends, for example. Last but not least, you can easily travel around Oregon on your own, if you prefer to travel solo.
OREGON STATE
Outsider.com

Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
TEXAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy