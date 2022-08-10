Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
Randy Travis Shares Breathtaking Photo Of Three Wooden Crosses Standing Above The Raging Flood Waters That Have Devastated Eastern Kentucky
“Waters rise, life gets hard, but the Cross remains.”. That was just one of the comments on the incredible photo Randy Travis shared on his social media accounts yesterday in the wake of devastating flooding across the eastern Kentucky region. Historic flood waters have claimed the lives of 37 people...
Man Shares Eerie Video Showing 'Abandoned' Campsite in Grizzly Country
"Tent, sleeping bags. Abandoned for weeks? Where are the people?" text over TikToker Ron Ulrich's video said.
lonelyplanet.com
Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to move there - and they'll gift you a bike too
Fancy moving and taking your job with you? If you're a remote worker looking for a fresh start, Northwest Arkansas will pay you $10,000 to relocate there – and they'll throw a mountain bike into the deal for good measure. The region is renowned for its incredible scenery with the Ozark Mountains right on its doorstep, not to mention craft breweries, world-class museums and charming small towns.
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Towns will Give You Free Homes and Land for Moving There in 2022
Even before the pandemic, those who work remotely would regularly come across this type of offer: Move to a small town desperately in need of development and get anything from a free house or several thousand as a cash gift from the state of Vermont to an actual castle abandoned by Italian nobility.
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in Arkansas
A popular restaurant chain recently started building another new location in Arkansas. Whataburger fans in Arkansas will soon have a new place to enjoy their favorite burgers and fries. The popular restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Siloam Springs, and construction is already underway.
Discovery
Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
A $6.75 million Montana ranch that's neighbors with Kelly Clarkson just hit the market — check it out
In order to decide where to build the log home, Liz and Richard Willett camped in various locations across the property to track down the best views.
RELATED PEOPLE
Popular Tennessee restaurant closed abruptly this month
A popular restaurant chain abruptly closed one of its locations in Tennessee last week. Big River Grille & Brewing Works, a Chattanooga staple for nearly 20 years, has unfortunately closed its doors for the last time.
Major Arkansas supermarket set to close another location on August 13th
A major grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another location in Arkansas next month. Naturally, area residents are sad to see it go. Kroger, a major supermarket chain with over 2,800 stores in 35 states, has recently announced that it will be closing another one of its locations in Arkansas next month.
Giant Fireball Explodes Over Texas in Incredible Footage
The fireball was described by one eyewitness as like a "green camera flash," while others said they heard loud booms.
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Utah Bull Elk Front Flips Over Fence Chasing A Cow During The Rut
Eye on the prize, don’t lose focus, buddy. This lad certainly knew what he wanted, it just so happened that paying attention might have helped get him to her faster. Wildlife is pretty cool to watch, especially when it comes to the rut. They just act so different, and much more aggressive with only one thing on their minds. Just like a frat boy at the bars, they’re looking to meet women, and willing to even fight over them.
3 beautiful but underrated places in Oregon
Without a doubt, Oregon is one of the most beautiful states in the country and it's a perfect holiday destination for those who are more adventurous and like outdoor activities and spending time in nature. The best part about Oregon is that there is something for everybody here. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Oregon. Also, it's a great travel destination for families travelling with their children but it's also a good choice for a group of young friends, for example. Last but not least, you can easily travel around Oregon on your own, if you prefer to travel solo.
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Stunning Waco Farmhouse Is Worth Much Less Than We Thought
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Waco, Texas farmhouse is surprisingly worth a lot less than we thought.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock
This little Texas horned lizard was spotted in Lubbock. Horned lizards are a threatened species in Texas, but efforts are underway to save our official state reptile: https://bit.ly/HornedLizardMilestone.
Creative Wife Makes Hilarious Sign for Neighbors While Husband Redoes Lawn
A homeowner has taken the internet by storm with their unusual solution to showcasing their yard during renovations. In a post on Reddit's r/funny forum on Wednesday, Cynthia from southern Minnesota shared her solution to letting the neighbors know they're in the process of re-doing the lawn. With over 99,000...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0