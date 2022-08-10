ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man

Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
magnoliareporter.com

Nevada County arrests one of two suspects in Magnolia stolen vehicle case

Nevada County lawmen were involved in a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on Arkansas 32 west of Bodcaw, near the Bodcaw Creek area. Lawmen were looking for a 2005 model Chevrolet pick-up truck that had been stolen in Magnolia. The driver, Curtis Carroll, who is in his 50s, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He is wanted on warrants in Columbia and Nevada counties.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
Texarkana, AR
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Texarkana, AR
KTAL

$65K in drugs, gun, cash seized in N. Shreveport; 1 arrested

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit arrested a Shreveport man for possessing more than $65K of drugs in his home. A release from CPSO says 53-year-old Cedric Ragster was arrested in the 100 block of Ute Trail on Tuesday after narcotics agents executed a search warrant at an apartment.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes

Dunn said when her daughter’s bus is late, it usually means she’s also late for school. Police have released no information about a possible suspect. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour. LSU Health...
CADDO PARISH, LA
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Texarkana Police#Texarkana Arkansas Police#Firearm
KTBS

Mistrial declared in Webster Parish murder trial

MINDEN, La. – The second-degree murder trial of an Arkansas man accused in the death of a Webster Parish man two years ago has been rescheduled for this fall after a mistrial was declared Tuesday. Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
ktoy1047.com

Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic

A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
QUEEN CITY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Queen City Police Department shares BOLO for missing Atlanta man

Alvarado was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on November 20, 2018. Alvarado is a Hispanic male between 6’5” and 6’7” tall and weighed between 280-300 lbs. at the time of his disappearance. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light...
KTAL

Texarkana police encourage school zone safety as school year begins

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – With Bowie County schools starting back school this week and next, the police in Texarkana, Texas are encouraging school zone safety. School zones are activated on the day the district reopens, which is August 17, 2022, for the Texarkana Independent School District. Police say drivers...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Car show in Hooks, Texas raises money for a good cause

HOOKS, Texas - Car and truck lovers of all ages got the chance to see a variety of sweet rides today in Hooks, Texas, and it was all for a good cause. Nearly 100 unique cars and trucks were on display Saturday in the parking lot of the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.
HOOKS, TX
KSLA

Voters face school bond proposal in Texarkana

This grant will provide federal funding to rehabilitate the Texas Street Business Corridor from the Highway 1 South Bypass to Washington Street. The incident occurred on Barksdale Air Force Base. Gas leak causes traffic delay. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Fair Grounds Field...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 12, 2022

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Brayden Buchanan v. Kori Taylor Buchanan. August 11. Roderick Henderson v. Krystal Redford. August 11. Married February 2, 2011. Brenda Alexander...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
