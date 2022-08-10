Read full article on original website
KSLA
HCSO searching for suspects that broke into old Carver Elementary School
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects who broke into the old Carver Elementary school and stole multiple items. The HCSO has put out a request for the public’s help in locating suspects that allegedly broke into...
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana police issue BOLO Alert for Foreman man
Nelson’s sister, Tonia Kennedy, contacted police on Monday, worried for her brother’s welfare. According to Kennedy, Nelson came to Texarkana from Foreman on July 27 and hasn’t been heard from since. Kennedy claims that Nelson is in regular contact with his family, and to not have heard...
magnoliareporter.com
Nevada County arrests one of two suspects in Magnolia stolen vehicle case
Nevada County lawmen were involved in a pursuit on Thursday night that ended on Arkansas 32 west of Bodcaw, near the Bodcaw Creek area. Lawmen were looking for a 2005 model Chevrolet pick-up truck that had been stolen in Magnolia. The driver, Curtis Carroll, who is in his 50s, exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He is wanted on warrants in Columbia and Nevada counties.
Shirt fundraiser held to support family of shot Bowie County lieutenant
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas printing coming is offering shirts to support a Bowie County lieutenant and his family after he was shot in the line of duty. According to Screen Printing and Embroidery in Texarkana, all proceeds go to Lieutenant Scott Lillis and his family, and the shirts can be purchased online […]
KTAL
$65K in drugs, gun, cash seized in N. Shreveport; 1 arrested
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit arrested a Shreveport man for possessing more than $65K of drugs in his home. A release from CPSO says 53-year-old Cedric Ragster was arrested in the 100 block of Ute Trail on Tuesday after narcotics agents executed a search warrant at an apartment.
KTAL
Police warn of bogus ‘serial killer’ posts circulating on social media
MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning the public about a bogus story circulating online about a supposed “serial killer” stalking women by hitting their cars with his truck. The post is turning up in online sales sites, warning of a “serial killer or abductor who is...
KSLA
Walk-On’s in Texarkana holds fundraiser for deputy shot in face while pulling over murder suspect
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - There was a big law enforcement presence Wednesday, Aug. 10 at a Texarkana restaurant. Officers gathered to show support for a comrade injured in the line of duty. “Hopefully we are going to do around $15,000 in sales today,” said the manager of the Walk-On’s Sports...
KSLA
Ring doorbell captures shots fired at homes
Dunn said when her daughter’s bus is late, it usually means she’s also late for school. Police have released no information about a possible suspect. They claim the bus is on time some days, but late on other days by 15 minutes to even an hour. LSU Health...
Affidavit: East Texas woman confessed to faking pregnancy, cutting baby from New Boston mother’s body
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her unborn child from her body confessed to the crime and admitted to pretending to be pregnant in order to claim the baby as her own, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KTAL.
KTBS
Mistrial declared in Webster Parish murder trial
MINDEN, La. – The second-degree murder trial of an Arkansas man accused in the death of a Webster Parish man two years ago has been rescheduled for this fall after a mistrial was declared Tuesday. Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said a dispute over whether a person claiming self-defense...
KLTV
Puppy rescued from dumpster after tip alerts Mount Pleasant animal control
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - A startling discovery for East Texas animal control officers, as they were alerted to a puppy, alive, bound and left in a trash receptacle. Pittsburg animal control says the puppy was found in a dumpster off of Cypress Street this morning. Shaken and scared, the puppy...
ktoy1047.com
Single-vehicle accident ties up interstate traffic
A tractor-trailer lost control and landed on the guard rail, hanging over the interstate as police and emergency responders worked the scene. No one was injured, though traffic did come to a standstill as the situation was resolved. Queen City, Texas, police have shared a BOLO Alert for 36-year-old Eric...
Jury selection underway in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
Jury selection is underway in the trial of an East Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and removing her baby from the womb, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find enough jurors to try the case without having to go outside the county.
ktoy1047.com
Queen City Police Department shares BOLO for missing Atlanta man
Alvarado was last seen at 1:30 a.m. on November 20, 2018. Alvarado is a Hispanic male between 6’5” and 6’7” tall and weighed between 280-300 lbs. at the time of his disappearance. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light...
KTAL
Texarkana police encourage school zone safety as school year begins
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – With Bowie County schools starting back school this week and next, the police in Texarkana, Texas are encouraging school zone safety. School zones are activated on the day the district reopens, which is August 17, 2022, for the Texarkana Independent School District. Police say drivers...
Bowie County Deputy Shot by Murder Suspect, Here’s How You Can Help
The murder suspect that was the focus of a manhunt Saturday night August 6 was found dead on Sunday morning. The Bowie County Deputy that was shot by the suspect is in stable condition but your help is needed through a couple of different fundraisers. Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32...
KTBS
Car show in Hooks, Texas raises money for a good cause
HOOKS, Texas - Car and truck lovers of all ages got the chance to see a variety of sweet rides today in Hooks, Texas, and it was all for a good cause. Nearly 100 unique cars and trucks were on display Saturday in the parking lot of the Myrtle Springs Baptist Church.
KSLA
Voters face school bond proposal in Texarkana
This grant will provide federal funding to rehabilitate the Texas Street Business Corridor from the Highway 1 South Bypass to Washington Street. The incident occurred on Barksdale Air Force Base. Gas leak causes traffic delay. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Fair Grounds Field...
texarkanafyi.com
I-30 in Texarkana to Close Intermittently for Utility Work on Sunday August 14
The Texas Department of Transportation reports that SWEPCO will be doing work on utility lines along Interstate 30 this Sunday, August 14 beginning at 7:00 am. Traffic will be stopped in both directions between Kings Highway and FM2148, for 15 minutes at a time. Press Release:. This Sunday, Aug. 14,...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, August 12, 2022
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Brayden Buchanan v. Kori Taylor Buchanan. August 11. Roderick Henderson v. Krystal Redford. August 11. Married February 2, 2011. Brenda Alexander...
