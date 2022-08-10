Read full article on original website
How to remove Add or edit stickers context menu item in Windows 11
This post will show you how to remove Add or edit stickers option from the desktop context menu on Windows 11 computer. We can easily enable and use Desktop Stickers in Windows 11. But, once the desktop stickers feature is activated, an Add or edit stickers option is also added to the desktop context menu automatically. If you don’t want that, then you can remove or disable that option from the desktop right-click menu using a Windows Registry trick covered in this post.
Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup) High Disk or CPU usage
At times, users report that their computer has slowed down or freezes frequently. In such cases, the culprit is usually high CPU utilization. You can check the task manager to verify the same. In case the process causing high CPU usage is Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup), then please read through this article for the resolutions.
One or more of the specified arguments are not valid Task Scheduler error
You may get a Task Scheduler error prompt stating One or more of the specified arguments are not valid if you have created an automated scheduled task that should be triggered or you have set some other conditions but it fails to do so when you log onto your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. This post provides applicable solutions to the issue.
Fix Pending Transaction Error in Steam
A lot of Steam users are unable to complete a transaction. When trying to do the same, users are facing Pending Transaction Error in Steam. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see how you can fix it. The following is the error message that Steam users...
What is Microsoft Viva Sales – All you need to know
Microsoft has brought some of the best working platforms for the professionals in the market so far. These platforms helped the working professionals to work remotely during the pandemics. These include Office 365, Microsoft Suite, and Teams. One such efficient and the user-oriented platform is Microsoft Viva Sales. This is a platform developed for the sellers who often struggle to connect with their customers and mainly remain busy with administrative work. Viva helps sellers to reduce the time spent on administrative tasks than selling.
Job Applicant's 20-Word Resume Stuns Internet: 'Straight to the Point'
One person joked on Reddit that the applicant must have been "playing hard to get" - but others read between the lines.
itechpost.com
Man Who Built His Own ISP to Avoid Expensive Internet Fee is Expanding His Service
Michigan resident Jared Mauch doesn't want to settle for slow Internet connection from AT&T, but at the same time, he doesn't want to pay Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home. Mauch did what he thought is the best option: start his own fiber internet service provider. He first...
How to create PowerPoint slides from an Outline
There could be times when you might want to create multiple slides at once according to an outline. If so, you can follow this step-by-step guide to create PowerPoint slides from the Outline. You can create the Outline in Microsoft Word, Notepad, or any other text editing app. How to...
What is and How to delete MountUUP folder in Windows 11/10
In your quest to clean up or free up disk space on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer to make room for more storage space, you may come across the MountUUP folder which takes a considerable amount of disk space. In this post, we demystify this folder and also provide ways to delete the folder.
Fix Uninstallation Error 0x80073CFA, Removal failed on Windows 11/10
When trying to uninstall a Microsoft Store App, a lot of Windows users are seeing Uninstallation Error 0x80073CFA, Removal failed. In this post, we will discuss the same issue and see what you can do to resolve the issue and uninstall the redundant app. The following is the error code...
How to enable and use Quick Actions in Firefox browser on Windows 11/10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to enable and use Quick Actions in the Firefox browser on a Windows 11/10 computer. Quick Actions is a built-in feature of Firefox that helps to perform various actions using the address bar. For example, you can use the Quick Actions to open the Add-ons Manager page, View Bookmarks, Open Private Browsing Window, Restart Firefox, and open the Logins & Passwords page to find and manage saved passwords, etc. All such options or features can also be accessed in other ways, but using Quick Actions for them is faster and easier. You just need to find an action and trigger it using the address bar.
Microsoft open sources its Windows 11 emoji for everyone to use
Microsoft introduced a complete suite of emojis in Windows 11 that was built upon the Fluent design style, and from what we can tell, these emojis look pretty good. Now, the folks at Microsoft decided that it would be a good idea if everyone has the chance to use the emoji suite outside of the Windows 11 platform.
Activate Quick Intensive Throttling in Chrome browser to reduce CPU usage
In this article, we will show you how to activate the quick intensive throttling feature in the Chrome browser on a Windows 11/10 computer. This feature is expected to extend battery life for mobile devices and laptops as it helps to reduce CPU usage up to a good extent (~10% CPU time). The way this feature helps to reduce CPU usage is by throttling JavaScript elements on the background pages (that are considered fully loaded and hidden) much earlier than the default time.
Improve Quality and Reduce Input Lag on Steam Link
A lot of users are having some weird issues with Steam Link. According to them, the gaming platform lags a lot making it frustrating to run any title. Well! This can not continue anymore. In this post, we are going to show you how to Improve Quality and Reduce Lag on Steam Link.
CNET
Discord Is Giving Android Users a Big Upgrade
If you've used Discord's Android app, you've probably been frustrated with the speed with which updates come to your device. You've probably seen a message when an update is released that reads "Android support coming soon" while iOS and desktop users enjoy the new features. However, these wait times should be minimal moving forward.
Fix Windows Defender Error 1297 on Windows 11/10
When you try to launch Microsoft Defender app or when you try to run a scan on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, the app may fail to open or crash and then throw the error code 1297. In this post, we identfy likely causes, as well as provide the most suitable solutions to the issue.
How to install Windows 11 without entering a Product Key
The past couple of years has changed much regarding Windows Activation for general consumers. There is no need to remember the 25-digit product key to activate Windows even though it still works. Microsoft rolled out the concept of a Digital license that links the existing Windows license to the Microsoft account and the hardware. This post will guide how to install Windows 11 without entering the product key.
How to uninstall or disable Edge in Windows 11
Although it is not possible to uninstall the stable version of the Edge browser, you can certainly uninstall or disable Edge Dev, Beta, and Canary versions in Windows 11/10. Here is how you can remove the Edge icon from the Taskbar, remove Edge as the default browser or uninstall Edge WebView2.
AdbWinApi.dll is missing or was not found in Windows11/10
Are you receiving AdbWinApi.dll is missing or was not found error on Windows when using an unlocker tool or Android SDK with your phone? Then follow this post to figure out how to fix the problem. The problem usually occurs when you have connected your phone and used the SDK to complete something.
Projecting to this PC option is greyed out in Windows 11/10
Projecting to this PC is a special feature of Windows which allows streaming apps and content from another device to show on your PC. It is also called mirroring, but it works without wires. And that is where Miracast also comes into the picture because then it will help to cast one device screen to another. That said, if Projecting to this PC option is greyed out in Windows 11/10, here is how to fix the problem.
