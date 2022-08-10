Read full article on original website
How to Reverse Animated GIF in Windows 11/10
In this article, we will show you how to reverse animated GIF images on a Windows 11/10 computer. While there is no such feature or built-in tool available in Windows 11/10 OS for this, you can use some free GIF reverser tools that let you save an animated GIF in reverse order or sequence so that it will always play in the backward direction. Once you have the output GIF, you can play it in any modern browser or use any image viewer tools that let you play an animated GIF.
Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup) High Disk or CPU usage
At times, users report that their computer has slowed down or freezes frequently. In such cases, the culprit is usually high CPU utilization. You can check the task manager to verify the same. In case the process causing high CPU usage is Unistack Service Group (unistacksvcgroup), then please read through this article for the resolutions.
Activate Quick Intensive Throttling in Chrome browser to reduce CPU usage
In this article, we will show you how to activate the quick intensive throttling feature in the Chrome browser on a Windows 11/10 computer. This feature is expected to extend battery life for mobile devices and laptops as it helps to reduce CPU usage up to a good extent (~10% CPU time). The way this feature helps to reduce CPU usage is by throttling JavaScript elements on the background pages (that are considered fully loaded and hidden) much earlier than the default time.
How to download, install, update Roblox on PC
Roblox is a popular online gaming platform where users can play games. It is developed by Roblox Corporation. The thing that makes Roblox different from most gaming platforms is that users can develop games on Roblox. Hence, the Roblox library contains the games created by game developers and other gamers on the platform. If you want to make a game on Roblox, you have to download Roblox Studio from its official website. In this article, we will talk about how to download, install, update Roblox on PC.
How to enable and use PDF editing tools in Firefox PDF Reader on Windows 11/10
This tutorial will show you how to enable and use PDF editing tools in Firefox PDF reader on Windows 11/10. The built-in PDF viewer or reader of Firefox has some interesting features that include two-page view mode (Odd Spreads), Even Spreads, Horizontal Scrolling, view document properties, Presentation Mode, etc. Now, it also lets you annotate a PDF using its PDF editing tools. Using these PDF editing tools, you can add text and use ink annotation to draw on PDF with freehand mode. You can also select a color of your choice for using the text tool and ink tool.
How to remove Add or edit stickers context menu item in Windows 11
This post will show you how to remove Add or edit stickers option from the desktop context menu on Windows 11 computer. We can easily enable and use Desktop Stickers in Windows 11. But, once the desktop stickers feature is activated, an Add or edit stickers option is also added to the desktop context menu automatically. If you don’t want that, then you can remove or disable that option from the desktop right-click menu using a Windows Registry trick covered in this post.
How to create PowerPoint slides from an Outline
There could be times when you might want to create multiple slides at once according to an outline. If so, you can follow this step-by-step guide to create PowerPoint slides from the Outline. You can create the Outline in Microsoft Word, Notepad, or any other text editing app. How to...
What is and How to delete MountUUP folder in Windows 11/10
In your quest to clean up or free up disk space on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer to make room for more storage space, you may come across the MountUUP folder which takes a considerable amount of disk space. In this post, we demystify this folder and also provide ways to delete the folder.
How to change background on Trello
By default, Trello uses a one-color background, which might look dull in your eyes. If so, and you want to customize the Trello board with a new background wallpaper, here is how you can do that. It is possible to change the background on Trello using these simple steps. Once you do that on one device, it will be synchronized across all the devices.
Fix Pending Transaction Error in Steam
A lot of Steam users are unable to complete a transaction. When trying to do the same, users are facing Pending Transaction Error in Steam. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see how you can fix it. The following is the error message that Steam users...
Black Desert Online (BDO) Error Code 5 [Fixed]
A lot of users have reported that they encounter Black Desert Online (BDO) Error Code 5 when trying to connect to the game’s server. The issue can be related to the server itself or the client might be having some issues. In this post, we are going to see all the fixes and workarounds to get rid of the issue.
Outlook 365 flickering and flashing [Fixed]
Anything flickering or flashing on the screen points to a graphics issue. We have noticed it happening all over the screen, applications, and browsers, and in this case, it’s the Outlook 365 flickering and flashing, making it annoying to read the emails. This post will guide you to fix the problem using various solutions.
Fix No sound in Microsoft Edge
Some users have encountered an issue where Microsoft Edge fails to play sound. The videos that they play on Edge on YouTube, Netflix, and other social media platforms have no sound. According to them, the issue persists only in Edge. They can hear sound in other web browsers, like Chrome, Firefox, etc. In this article, we will see some solutions to fix the no sound issue in Microsoft Edge. If you encounter this issue in Edge, you can try these solutions to make things normal again.
What is Microsoft Viva Sales – All you need to know
Microsoft has brought some of the best working platforms for the professionals in the market so far. These platforms helped the working professionals to work remotely during the pandemics. These include Office 365, Microsoft Suite, and Teams. One such efficient and the user-oriented platform is Microsoft Viva Sales. This is a platform developed for the sellers who often struggle to connect with their customers and mainly remain busy with administrative work. Viva helps sellers to reduce the time spent on administrative tasks than selling.
How to install Windows 11 without entering a Product Key
The past couple of years has changed much regarding Windows Activation for general consumers. There is no need to remember the 25-digit product key to activate Windows even though it still works. Microsoft rolled out the concept of a Digital license that links the existing Windows license to the Microsoft account and the hardware. This post will guide how to install Windows 11 without entering the product key.
One or more of the specified arguments are not valid Task Scheduler error
You may get a Task Scheduler error prompt stating One or more of the specified arguments are not valid if you have created an automated scheduled task that should be triggered or you have set some other conditions but it fails to do so when you log onto your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer. This post provides applicable solutions to the issue.
How to uninstall or disable Edge in Windows 11
Although it is not possible to uninstall the stable version of the Edge browser, you can certainly uninstall or disable Edge Dev, Beta, and Canary versions in Windows 11/10. Here is how you can remove the Edge icon from the Taskbar, remove Edge as the default browser or uninstall Edge WebView2.
How to convert units in Windows 11 using Calculator
At times, you might need to convert units in Windows 11 due to some reasons. If so, you can go through this article to learn how you can convert almost any unit using the Calculator app. That said, you do not need third-party apps to convert units from one to another in Windows 11.
AdbWinApi.dll is missing or was not found in Windows11/10
Are you receiving AdbWinApi.dll is missing or was not found error on Windows when using an unlocker tool or Android SDK with your phone? Then follow this post to figure out how to fix the problem. The problem usually occurs when you have connected your phone and used the SDK to complete something.
How to Rotate Guides in Illustrator and Photoshop
The Guides in Photoshop and Illustrator are important tools in design. They ensure the proper alignment of elements on the canvas. You cannot always depend on your eyes to tell you if something is aligned properly, so the guides do help. Being able to rotate the guides in Photoshop and Illustrator will make the tools fit your design.
