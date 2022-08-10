PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said. Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June. With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO