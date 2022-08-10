ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Phys.org

Methane satellites find landfills with the same climate impact as several hundred thousand cars

Methane is almost thirty times more powerful as a greenhouse gas than CO2. Researchers from SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research therefore scan the entire globe for large methane leaks. A landfill in Buenos Aires turns out to emit tens of tons of methane per hour, comparable to the climate impact of one and a half million cars. They also detect large emissions from landfills in India and Pakistan, identifying new low-hanging fruit in the battle against climate change. The work was published on August 10 in Science Advances.
INDUSTRY
dornob.com

BioBased Tiles: Bacteria Used to Grow Strong and Sustainable Cement Alternative

Traditional cement production accounts for 8 percent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, but the world isn’t exactly going to stop using concrete anytime soon. What’s the solution? A greener replacement. BioBased tiles might be just the thing we need, offering the strength and durability of conventional cement with a fraction of the waste and carbon emissions. Developed as a collaboration between StoneCycling and Biomason, the new material began as an experiment to imitate the way nature grows ultra-strong materials like coral.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS News

Landfills are "super emitters" of powerful greenhouse gas methane, satellite data finds

Bengaluru, India — Landfills are releasing a significant amount of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere from the decomposition of waste, a study suggests. Scientists used satellite data from four major cities worldwide - Delhi and Mumbai in India, Lahore in Pakistan and Buenos Aires in Argentina - and found that city-level emissions in 2018 and 2019 were 1.4 to 2.6 times higher than earlier estimates.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — “The Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk Saturday, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York. Rushdie remained hospitalized with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted in the evening that he was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking).” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that information without offering further details. Earlier in the day, the man accused of attacking him Friday at the Chautauqua Institution, a nonprofit education and retreat center, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime. An attorney for Hadi Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment in western New York. The suspect appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.
MAYVILLE, NY
The Guardian

Congress is about to pass a historic climate bill. So why are oil companies pleased?

“We’re pleased,” ExxonMobil’s CEO, Darren Woods, said on an earnings call last month, speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act. He called the bill, now making its way through the US Congress, “clear and consistent”. After it passed the Senate Sunday evening, Shell USA said it was “a step toward increased energy security and #netzero”. The world is currently on track to produce double the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than is consistent with capping warming at 1.5C. To state the obvious: climate policy should strike fear into the hearts of fossil fuel executives, not delight them. So what have some of the world’s worst polluters found to like about a historic piece of climate legislation?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

A sustainable ocean for all

Welcome to the opening editorial of npj Ocean Sustainability. This new interdisciplinary journal aims to provide a unique forum for sharing research, critically debating issues, and advancing practical solutions to achieve ocean sustainability. The ocean and people are deeply interconnected. Thus, decision-makers require integrative, interdisciplinary, and transdisciplinary knowledge to design solutions and approaches based on the multitude of visions for what a sustainable ocean entails. For that reason, the journal recognizes the benefits of knowledge pluralism and equally welcomes research from natural and social sciences; from marine ecology to Indigenous Studies; from the legal, policy, and management sciences to medical sciences, to arts and humanities. We acknowledge the fundamental need to understand and integrate the environmental and human dimensions into ocean research and management to effectively ensure long-term sustainable ocean use and conservation. We also acknowledge that while the ocean is "one" from a biophysical standpoint, there is a "plurality" of values and relationships between humans and the ocean, emerging from multiple geographical and historical specificities that need to be accounted for.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Sweeping climate bill pushes American energy to go green

WASHINGTON (AP) — After decades of inaction in the face of escalating natural disasters and sustained global warming, Congress hopes to make clean energy so cheap in all aspects of life that it’s nearly irresistible. The House is poised to pass a transformative bill Friday that would provide the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push. Friday’s anticipated action comes 34 years after a top scientist grabbed headlines warning Congress about the dangers of global warming. In the decades since, there have been 308 weather disasters that have each cost the nation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Pittsburgh

Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said.  Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June.  With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

How the four-day workweek could be another tool against global warming

Compressing the workweek from five days to four days would dramatically improve the quality of life of workers while incentivizing them to get roughly the same amount of work done more efficiently. That’s the standard argument for the idea, and it’s one that’s gaining increasing traction around the world as companies and governments experiment with shorter weeks through pilot programs.
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up

CLEVELAND (AP) — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions.
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly. The head-snapping turn of events, which has generated a joyful case of whiplash among Democrats and environmentalists, is a reminder of how domestic politics is intertwined with worldwide diplomacy. Advocates feared that last month’s breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. Now they’re energized by the opportunity to tout an unprecedented U.S. success. “This says, ‘We’re back, baby,’” said Jennifer Turner, who works on international climate issues as director of the Woodrow Wilson Center’s China Environment Forum in Washington.
ADVOCACY

Community Policy