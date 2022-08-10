Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Methane satellites find landfills with the same climate impact as several hundred thousand cars
Methane is almost thirty times more powerful as a greenhouse gas than CO2. Researchers from SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research therefore scan the entire globe for large methane leaks. A landfill in Buenos Aires turns out to emit tens of tons of methane per hour, comparable to the climate impact of one and a half million cars. They also detect large emissions from landfills in India and Pakistan, identifying new low-hanging fruit in the battle against climate change. The work was published on August 10 in Science Advances.
dornob.com
BioBased Tiles: Bacteria Used to Grow Strong and Sustainable Cement Alternative
Traditional cement production accounts for 8 percent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions, but the world isn’t exactly going to stop using concrete anytime soon. What’s the solution? A greener replacement. BioBased tiles might be just the thing we need, offering the strength and durability of conventional cement with a fraction of the waste and carbon emissions. Developed as a collaboration between StoneCycling and Biomason, the new material began as an experiment to imitate the way nature grows ultra-strong materials like coral.
Congress passed the biggest climate package in US history. For you, it means cheap energy, clean air, and jobs.
By cutting greenhouse-gas emissions and funding a new climate plan, the Inflation Reduction Act promises to help your wallet, health, and security.
Landfills are "super emitters" of powerful greenhouse gas methane, satellite data finds
Bengaluru, India — Landfills are releasing a significant amount of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere from the decomposition of waste, a study suggests. Scientists used satellite data from four major cities worldwide - Delhi and Mumbai in India, Lahore in Pakistan and Buenos Aires in Argentina - and found that city-level emissions in 2018 and 2019 were 1.4 to 2.6 times higher than earlier estimates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In the heart of coal country, U.S. climate bill could push up green shoots
Aug 12 (Reuters) - In West Virginia, a solar field could soon rise atop an abandoned coal mine, and factories will soon be churning out batteries and electric school buses. The ambitious U.S. climate bill could push up more of these green shoots, but analysts say King Coal will retain outsized clout in the state.
TechCrunch
Look out Putin — Ukrainian woman invents ‘solar for balconies’ to wean Europe off Russian gas
Many countries in the EU — currently experiencing a heatwave — have scrambled to switch to alternatives, such as renewables, which are considered one of the key factors of in reaching energy independence from Russia. So it is a delicious irony that a Ukrainian woman tech entrepreneur has...
NPR
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
It's a favorite promise of politicians - keep manufacturing jobs and technology in America. And yet the U.S. keeps losing both to other countries. NPR's Laura Sullivan and Courtney Flatt from Public Radio's Northwest News Network investigate one story about a cutting-edge battery and how the U.S. may have lost the next big thing to China, again.
Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — “The Satanic Verses” author Salman Rushdie was taken off a ventilator and able to talk Saturday, a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York. Rushdie remained hospitalized with serious injuries, but fellow author Aatish Taseer tweeted in the evening that he was “off the ventilator and talking (and joking).” Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that information without offering further details. Earlier in the day, the man accused of attacking him Friday at the Chautauqua Institution, a nonprofit education and retreat center, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a “preplanned” crime. An attorney for Hadi Matar entered the plea on his behalf during an arraignment in western New York. The suspect appeared in court wearing a black and white jumpsuit and a white face mask, with his hands cuffed in front of him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for Italian food in the state of Pennsylvania, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Congress is about to pass a historic climate bill. So why are oil companies pleased?
“We’re pleased,” ExxonMobil’s CEO, Darren Woods, said on an earnings call last month, speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act. He called the bill, now making its way through the US Congress, “clear and consistent”. After it passed the Senate Sunday evening, Shell USA said it was “a step toward increased energy security and #netzero”. The world is currently on track to produce double the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than is consistent with capping warming at 1.5C. To state the obvious: climate policy should strike fear into the hearts of fossil fuel executives, not delight them. So what have some of the world’s worst polluters found to like about a historic piece of climate legislation?
World’s Largest Beer Exporter Will Cut Production Due to Climate Change
In a development that may finally get more Americans to pay attention to climate change, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced earlier this week that beer production in the northern regions of his country will cease due to severe water shortages, according to Fortune. Heineken and Mexican beer giant...
Nature.com
A sustainable ocean for all
Welcome to the opening editorial of npj Ocean Sustainability. This new interdisciplinary journal aims to provide a unique forum for sharing research, critically debating issues, and advancing practical solutions to achieve ocean sustainability. The ocean and people are deeply interconnected. Thus, decision-makers require integrative, interdisciplinary, and transdisciplinary knowledge to design solutions and approaches based on the multitude of visions for what a sustainable ocean entails. For that reason, the journal recognizes the benefits of knowledge pluralism and equally welcomes research from natural and social sciences; from marine ecology to Indigenous Studies; from the legal, policy, and management sciences to medical sciences, to arts and humanities. We acknowledge the fundamental need to understand and integrate the environmental and human dimensions into ocean research and management to effectively ensure long-term sustainable ocean use and conservation. We also acknowledge that while the ocean is "one" from a biophysical standpoint, there is a "plurality" of values and relationships between humans and the ocean, emerging from multiple geographical and historical specificities that need to be accounted for.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sweeping climate bill pushes American energy to go green
WASHINGTON (AP) — After decades of inaction in the face of escalating natural disasters and sustained global warming, Congress hopes to make clean energy so cheap in all aspects of life that it’s nearly irresistible. The House is poised to pass a transformative bill Friday that would provide the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push. Friday’s anticipated action comes 34 years after a top scientist grabbed headlines warning Congress about the dangers of global warming. In the decades since, there have been 308 weather disasters that have each cost the nation...
Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said. Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June. With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here.
MSNBC
How the four-day workweek could be another tool against global warming
Compressing the workweek from five days to four days would dramatically improve the quality of life of workers while incentivizing them to get roughly the same amount of work done more efficiently. That’s the standard argument for the idea, and it’s one that’s gaining increasing traction around the world as companies and governments experiment with shorter weeks through pilot programs.
Burning imported wood in Drax power plant ‘doesn’t make sense’, says Kwarteng
The importing of wood to burn in Drax power station “is not sustainable” and “doesn’t make any sense”, the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, told a private meeting of MPs this week. The remarks are significant as the burning of biomass to produce energy...
Billions pour into bioplastics as markets begin ramping up
CLEVELAND (AP) — In a world increasingly troubled by the persistent harm that plastic — manufactured in petrochemical plants — has had on the environment, companies are investing billions of dollars to ramp up production of plastics made from natural, renewable materials that can be safely composted or can biodegrade under the right conditions.
Millions live near Superfund sites. An oil industry tax in the climate bill could pay to clean those up
Reimposition of the oil industry tax is included in the Inflation Reduction Act the Senate passed Sunday and the House is expected to approve Friday.
How a Massachusetts Power Plant Illustrates America's Fraught Shift to Green Energy
Under a hot July sun, President Joe Biden gazed out over the former home of one of America's largest coal-burning power plants to declare a new "frontier" in the fight against climate change. Actually, it's just the latest twist in federal policy regarding how Americans get their electricity. One that...
'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly. The head-snapping turn of events, which has generated a joyful case of whiplash among Democrats and environmentalists, is a reminder of how domestic politics is intertwined with worldwide diplomacy. Advocates feared that last month’s breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. Now they’re energized by the opportunity to tout an unprecedented U.S. success. “This says, ‘We’re back, baby,’” said Jennifer Turner, who works on international climate issues as director of the Woodrow Wilson Center’s China Environment Forum in Washington.
Comments / 0