Buffalo, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Crowds continue to gather for second day of ReAwaken America Tour in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Crowds continued to gather at Cornerstone Church in Batavia for the second day of the ReAwaken America Tour, where officials expected around 3,000 people over the course of the weekend. The tour is a political movement speaking tour featuring prominent Christian nationalists and Republican Party members such as Eric Trump and former national security advisor General Michael Flynn.
BATAVIA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo health officials commemorate Jefferson Avenue Tops employees

​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Officials at the Community Health Center of Buffalo presented employees at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue with a special plaque commemorating the bond the two formed following the May 14 mass shooting. Victim's family members and those who were at Tops when the shooting...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dennis Ruda is the 2022 Erie County Ultimate Fairgoer

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year the Erie County Fair draws around a million people and some of them take it very seriously. Hamburg's Dennis Ruda has been going to the fair every year since the 1960s. He documents the fun with tons of photos on his social media pages...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

The story behind Olcott Beach's frequent closures

Paul Dicky, the director of the Environmental Health Division for the Niagara County Department of Health, says the culprit of all the closings at Olcott Beach is E.coli bacteria. "E.coli comes from fecal matter of an animal. And if you exceed a certain threshold, the water quality is deemed unsafe...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Buffalo, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing drew death threats from Iran's leader in the 1980s, was attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck Friday by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, FAA, NTSB investigating plane crash in Harmony

HARMONY, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says two people are recovering after an airplane crashed Thursday night. The sheriff's office says it received a report just after 11 p.m. of a plane going down on Baker Street Ext., near the Goose Creek Airport in the town of Harmony. Members of law enforcement arrived on scene to find a crashed single-engine Cessna 172.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

