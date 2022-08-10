With the 2022-2023 NBA season still over a month away, the Brooklyn Nets have yet to resolve issues with some of their stars, including Kyrie Irving. Irving's name has been tied to the Los Angeles Lakers throughout the offseason. At the same time, a deal has yet to come to fruition, as the Lakers were reportedly unwilling to include first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 in exchange for Irving.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO