Highland Park, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man, 25, reported missing for months from Chicago's Near West Side

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Keon Matthews, 25, was last seen on March 4 near the area of Western Avenue and Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Matthews is 6-foot-3,...
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after being found shot near alley in Ashburn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot and killed in Ashburn Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 1:15 a.m.Police said the man, 21, was discovered near an alley with multiple gunshot wounds.The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

8-month-old baby returned safely after home invasion in Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police said a baby taken during a home invasion in Irving Park Tuesday night has been returned. The Chicago Fire Department said the 8-month-old girl was taken to Swedish Hospital where her condition was stabilized Wednesday morning. The child was left on the porch and a neighbor located her. Just after 10 p.m., police said a 17-year-old girl was home, in the 3800 block of North Richmond Street, when a man kicked in the door and demanded she put an 8-month-old baby in a car seat.The teen told police the man hit her in the head and drove away from the scene with the baby. Police said this is incident is "domestic related." Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Driver of party bus that rammed several cars charged

CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus that damaged several vehicles Saturday was officially charged Monday. Gregory Baldwin, 45, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and criminal damage to government property. Baldwin was behind the wheel of a party bus Saturday that rammed 13 vehicles on Chicago’s North Side. The bus was traveling in […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family mourns onetime Chicago high school basketball star who was shot and killed in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A former standout Chicago high school basketball player and state champion was shot and killed in front of her home Sunday in Maywood.On Monday evening, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar joined family as they held a memorial for the young woman, 22-year-old Dylana Rainey.  Family, friends, and even former high school teammates came to remember her."This is tough," said Dylana Rainey's mother, Margo Rainey.It is the toughest thing Margo Rainey will ever have to do. She watched as Dylana, her youngest daughter who was known affectionately as "DeDe," was shot and killed Sunday in Maywood near...
MAYWOOD, IL

