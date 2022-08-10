Read full article on original website
Mall of America shooting: 2 arrested in Chicago for shots fired in famous Minneapolis mall
Police said two men were arrested in Chicago in connection with the shots fired at Mall of America last week.
Man, 25, reported missing for months from Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Keon Matthews, 25, was last seen on March 4 near the area of Western Avenue and Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Matthews is 6-foot-3,...
Late night car meet-up turns violent in Marquette Park, area residents voice concerns
Some residents of the Marquette Park area say something has to be done about late-night car “meet-ups” or “take-overs” after one turned violent last Saturday night.
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
Man dies after being found shot near alley in Ashburn
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was found shot and killed in Ashburn Friday morning. The shooting happened in the 3400 block of West 79th Street around 1:15 a.m.Police said the man, 21, was discovered near an alley with multiple gunshot wounds.The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
8-month-old baby returned safely after home invasion in Irving Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police said a baby taken during a home invasion in Irving Park Tuesday night has been returned. The Chicago Fire Department said the 8-month-old girl was taken to Swedish Hospital where her condition was stabilized Wednesday morning. The child was left on the porch and a neighbor located her. Just after 10 p.m., police said a 17-year-old girl was home, in the 3800 block of North Richmond Street, when a man kicked in the door and demanded she put an 8-month-old baby in a car seat.The teen told police the man hit her in the head and drove away from the scene with the baby. Police said this is incident is "domestic related." Police are investigating.
Driver of party bus that rammed several cars charged
CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus that damaged several vehicles Saturday was officially charged Monday. Gregory Baldwin, 45, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and criminal damage to government property. Baldwin was behind the wheel of a party bus Saturday that rammed 13 vehicles on Chicago’s North Side. The bus was traveling in […]
Milwaukee Zoo Giraffe Gives Birth to Calf in Front of Guests After Labor Progresses Quickly
Guests at the Milwaukee County Zoo watched the birth of a male giraffe on August 4 after the mother's labor progressed quicker than expected. The arrival of the male calf marks the first time a giraffe has been born outdoors at the zoo since the 1990s, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Family mourns onetime Chicago high school basketball star who was shot and killed in Maywood
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A former standout Chicago high school basketball player and state champion was shot and killed in front of her home Sunday in Maywood.On Monday evening, CBS 2's Charlie De Mar joined family as they held a memorial for the young woman, 22-year-old Dylana Rainey. Family, friends, and even former high school teammates came to remember her."This is tough," said Dylana Rainey's mother, Margo Rainey.It is the toughest thing Margo Rainey will ever have to do. She watched as Dylana, her youngest daughter who was known affectionately as "DeDe," was shot and killed Sunday in Maywood near...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
