Vegas slugs way to doubleheader sweep on Saturday
Tacoma, WA (8/13/22) –The Tacoma Rainiers (49-61) were swept in a doubleheader at Cheney Stadium by the Las Vegas Aviators (55-55) on Saturday afternoon/evening, by final scores of 9-4 and 5-3. The single-admission double-dip made up a May 28 rainout. All Rainiers runs were scored via home run in both games (seven innings apiece).
Sox Sock Four Home Runs, Drive Mercedes To Victory
PASCO, WA: Four different Everett AquaSox (19-21, 50-55) batters hit home runs that accounted for all six of the team's runs. Starting pitcher Juan Mercedes shut down Tri City Dust Devils (14-26, 43-60) hitters on the way to a 6-1 win. Tri City scored their only run of the night...
Big 7th sends Vegas to victory on Friday
Tacoma, WA (8/12/22) –The Tacoma Rainiers (49-59) saw their weeklong series with the Las Vegas Aviators (53-55) evened at two games apiece on Friday night at Cheney Stadium, on the short end of a 5-4 final score. Tacoma has still won eight of 12 despite the setback. All Vegas runs were scored in the seventh inning.
Frogs Double Up Dust Devils, 4-2
PASCO, WA: The Everett AquaSox (18-20, 49-54) overcame an early two run deficit and put an end to a six game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Tri City Dust Devils (13-25, 42-59). Tri City loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning and then scored...
Sox Late Rally Comes Up Short, Dust Devils Win 3-2
PASCO, WA: Four Tri City Dust Devils (14-25, 43-59) pitchers combined to hold the Everett AquaSox (18-21, 49-55) to two runs and the offense did just enough to win a tight game, 3-2. Things looked good early, as Everett took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Robert Perez...
Massive New Sports Field Complex on Drawing Board for Pasco
According to new plans unveiled by the city of Pasco, there will be new fields coming to the east end of town. Pasco has plans for 10-field complex. The first phase has been unveiled and would include 3 of eventually ten fields. According to KEPR-TV and city sources, eventually, the project would have the capability for soccer, lacrosse, rugby, and other sports.
Popeyes Says Tri-Cities Grand Opening “Biggest West of the Mississippi”
Last week chicken madness ensued with the grand opening of the first Popeyes Chicken in Tri-Cities. Now according to the GM of the local branch Jacob Ayala, the Tri-Cities grand opening in Kennewick was the biggest in the history of the company "west of the Mississippi." I knew it has been busy at that location since they opened, but that fact is absolutely crazy!
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
The Mariners have a new team dog and we're in love
Meet Tucker! The Mariners just adopted a new teammate to the clubhouse. Tucker is already buds with the players and making himself right at home. What a catch!. Want all the latest on dining, fashion, travel, events, and more delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to receive exclusive newsletters and special offers from Seattle Refined! Enter your email address below to receive the latest updates.
Tri-City homeowners take the plunge into pool rentals
When Bunim Laskin was a kid in New Jersey, he was always looking for things to do. “I am the oldest of 12 kids,” he said. “And growing up, I never attended summer camp.”. One day during a long, hot summer, Laskin eyed his neighbor’s swimming pool.
More big developmentcoming to Pasco’s east side
Pasco’s not-so-sleepy east side is getting yet another massive new development. Tarragon LLC, a Seattle development firm that builds industrial, residential, retail and mixed-use projects, submitted plans for an industrial complex with eight buildings totaling 2.1 million square feet on South Road 40 East, near Sacajawea State Park, to the city of Pasco.
Unsecured load leads to motorcycle accident
WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man was injured Friday night when his unsecured luggage on his motorcycle became caught between the the back tire and frame causing him to lose control. The Washington State Patrol said Omar Carrillovillegas, 24, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 12 approaching milepost 343,...
COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths
CDC revises COVID community ratings for Tri-Cities area.
South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs
PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
Massive fire erupts near I-182 E in Queensgate area of Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — First responders from across the Tri-Cities region are responding to a massive blaze sending plumes of smoke through the Queensgate area of Richland on Saturday, Aug. 13. It’s unclear what caused the fire, but the video provided by Maggie Call Ayling was taken on the eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland. Please avoid the area. Details are...
Memory Lane, Do You Remember Shopping at Any of These 8 WA Groovy Grocery Stores?
When I was a kid, I remember my mom taking me grocery shopping at Red Owl. Every Thursday morning, we traveled across the Mississippi River from Inver Grove Heights to Cottage Grove in Minnesota. She'd plop me in the cart and we'd do the weekly grocery shopping. Years later, Red Owl turned into an IGA.
Seeds of change are being planted in Washington's largest cannabis desert
At a Pasco City Council meeting in late July, David Morgan, an owner of downtown Spokane's Lucky Leaf, gave a presentation about the benefits cannabis retailers can bring to a blighted or overlooked area within a city. He had to give the presentation because before Morgan can open a new...
Estate liquidation professionals help Tri-Citians clear out clutter
Have unwanted stuff lying around? Perhaps a whole houseful?. Tri-City estate liquidators can help, offering a variety of selling formats including traditional tag sales, auctions and direct purchases. Estate sales aren’t just for the elderly, or even estates. Rick Craig, owner of Craig Estate Sales, has been running in-home...
Liquor Licenses – August 2022
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Muret-Gaston, 313 E. Columbia Gardens Way, Suite 120, Kennewick. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters, additional location; beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu. Aquilini Brands USA, 63615 E. Jacobs Road NE, Unit C, Benton City....
‘It’s the food mecca of the Tri-Cities:’ Food truck hub opens in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nine months ago, KAPP KVEW met Chris Corbin on a blank canvas of land nestled between Chuck E. Cheese’s and Sportsman Warehouse, as he shared his plans for a food mecca of the Tri-Cities: Summer’s Hub. “Today’s the day,” Chris Corbin said, while smiling....
