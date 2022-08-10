Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State police arrest man after Parks Township resident accuses him of burglary, knife threat
State police charged a man with a felony count of burglary after a Parks Township resident accused him of entering his home without permission, stealing a computer and then returning later the same day to threaten him with a knife. In addition to the burglary charge, Brandan Lee Sacik, 25,...
Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Accident in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred last Friday on State Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the hit-and-run accident happened around 11:03 p.m. on Friday, August 5,...
Man arrested for multiple fires across Alleghany County
County police say multiple law enforcement agencies were investigating 15 “suspicious” fires between April 23 and Aug. 5 in the Homestead and Munhall areas.
Lyft Driver Kills Passenger In Fight Turned Shooting At Sheetz In PA: Police
A Lyft driver shot and killed his passenger in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 11, authorities say. Allegheny County police were called to the Wilkins Township Sheetz in the 3400 block of William Penn Highway around 10:45 p.m. according to a release by the department. Upon arrival police found John R....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peters man accused of leaving infant in hot car, killing him, released from jail
A Peters man who said he accidentally left his 3-month-old son inside a hot vehicle for six hours, killing the infant, will be released from Allegheny County Jail. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward J. Borkowski on Friday afternoon granted release on home electronic monitoring for Khang Nguyen. Nguyen, 33,...
Lyft driver shot, killed passenger in Sheetz parking lot, police say
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A customer of the ride-share app, Lyft, was shot and killed by his driver in a Sheetz parking lot in Allegheny County. The reported shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night at a Sheetz on William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township, according to KDKA in Pittsburgh, when the Lyft […]
Police seek suspect in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are trying to find a man caught on camera robbing someone inside the Burlington Coat Factory downtown. Police shared video of the alleged robbery on Friday, but said it happened back in May. They said they're still trying to figure out who the man in the video is and need the public's help. The victim was approached by a stranger who pushed him to the floor then grabbed his wallet before running out the entrance towards Liberty Avenue, police said.Investigators said the man is believed to be in his 30s. He was wearing gray pants, a gray sweatshirt and a yellow hat at the time of the robbery.Anyone with information is asked to call 412-255-2827.
Police search for mother, father after baby dies under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Canonsburg
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a 3-month-old girl died under suspicious circumstances and her older brother was found with fentanyl and cocaine in his system. Canonsburg police were called to a First Street home early Thursday morning for an unresponsive child. When they arrived, they...
wbut.com
Police Searching For Racing Bike Lost In Lawrence County
Authorities are continuing their investigation into the theft of a racing bike that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, around 11:30 a.m. August 1st, a black and yellow Scott Foil carbon fiber road bike fell out of a vehicle and onto the concrete median of the PA Turnpike in North Beaver Township.
Violations lead to high speed chase in DuBois, police report
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brockway man was arrested after police said he led them on a high-speed chase before ditching the motorcycle and trying to flee on foot. Alexander Ross, 35, was taken into custody after a 20-minute chase with police on Aug. 10 that led them through multiple townships that ended in DuBois. […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fight between Lyft driver, passenger ends with fatal shooting in Wilkins
Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death during an altercation with a ride-share driver Thursday night in Wilkins. Investigators said a 37-year-old man was driving for Lyft when an argument began with his passenger, according to Allegheny County police Sgt. Todd Dolfi. The driver parked at a...
Police respond to Mercer County crash
It happened just after midnight in East Lackawannock Township.
wtae.com
Police: Toddler fatally struck by car in Brownsville, Fayette County
BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — State police said a 1-year-old girl died after being hit by a vehicle in Brownsville, Fayette County Thursday evening. See video from Sky 4 in the video player above. Authorities said the crash happened on Green Street just before 5:15 p.m. Though troopers have not identified...
beavercountyradio.com
Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.
(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
Man shot and killed by his Lyft driver in local Sheetz parking lot; victim identified
WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after he was shot and killed by his Lyft driver in a local Sheetz parking lot. Allegheny County officials say police were called to the Sheetz on William Penn Highway at around 10:46 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting. Officers...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Top dog' pleads guilty for role in Westmoreland heroin trafficking ring
A Jeannette man who prosecutors described as the “top dog” of a multi-million dollar heroin trafficking ring that operated throughout Westmoreland County in 2017 has pleaded guilty to drug and conspiracy charges. Chauncy Bray, 32, has been behind bars since his arrest five years ago, when police said...
Pittsburgh police take action after officers pulled off streets for failing firearms recertification
PITTSBURGH — One day after Target 11 broke the story that nearly a dozen police officers had been pulled off the streets after failing firearms recertification, the Police Department is taking action. Target 11 investigator Rick Earle has confirmed that the department will now be offering voluntary firearms training...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify Michigan man found dead in the Allegheny River on Thursday, no manner of death released
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found dead Thursday afternoon in the Allegheny River off the East Deer shore. The medical examiner identified the man as Tirrell Lamont Smith, 40. Inspector Mike Peairs of the Allegheny County Police said Smith...
