Renfrew, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Police Seeking Information on Hit-and-Run Accident in Cherrytree Township

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a hit-and-run crash that occurred last Friday on State Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the hit-and-run accident happened around 11:03 p.m. on Friday, August 5,...
FRANKLIN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police seek suspect in robbery at Burlington Coat Factory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are trying to find a man caught on camera robbing someone inside the Burlington Coat Factory downtown. Police shared video of the alleged robbery on Friday, but said it happened back in May. They said they're still trying to figure out who the man in the video is and need the public's help. The victim was approached by a stranger who pushed him to the floor then grabbed his wallet before running out the entrance towards Liberty Avenue, police said.Investigators said the man is believed to be in his 30s. He was wearing gray pants, a gray sweatshirt and a yellow hat at the time of the robbery.Anyone with information is asked to call 412-255-2827. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wbut.com

Police Searching For Racing Bike Lost In Lawrence County

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the theft of a racing bike that occurred last week in neighboring Lawrence County. According to State Police, around 11:30 a.m. August 1st, a black and yellow Scott Foil carbon fiber road bike fell out of a vehicle and onto the concrete median of the PA Turnpike in North Beaver Township.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Violations lead to high speed chase in DuBois, police report

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Brockway man was arrested after police said he led them on a high-speed chase before ditching the motorcycle and trying to flee on foot. Alexander Ross, 35, was taken into custody after a 20-minute chase with police on Aug. 10 that led them through multiple townships that ended in DuBois. […]
DUBOIS, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver Falls Man Wanted in Chippewa Twp. Incident Apprehended in Union Twp.

(Union Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are reporting that they apprehended a 41-yer-old Beaver Falls man that was wanted by Chippewa Township, Beaver County, Police for an unknown incident that occurred earlier in the day on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Troopers are reporting that...
BEAVER FALLS, PA
