The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Five Burning Questions for 2022-23 Season
The St. Louis Blues’ 2022-23 season may be one of the most impactful seasons in recent memory. With expiring contracts and prospects inching toward their NHL debut, the organization will have the tall task of addressing its roster to remain competitive and hope to secure a second Stanley Cup.
NHL
McDavid, Oilers remember superfan Stelter as 'such an amazing kid'
6-year-old who died after cancer battle made lasting impact on players, coaches. One of the best players in the NHL, his teammate and his coach all gathered for a Zoom call Thursday. But it wasn't to discuss the upcoming season, or any signings or the potential lineup. It was to...
NHL
Brown ready for fresh start with Capitals after trade from Senators
BARRIE, Ontario -- Connor Brown said he has gotten over the shock of being traded to the Washington Capitals from the Ottawa Senators and is embracing his chance to play with new teammates Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson. "It took a while to sink in, but it's full-speed...
NHL
Will the 2022-23 season be a breakthrough campaign for Thomas Harley?
For a 20-year-old defenseman, Harley had a marvelous season. He made his NHL regular season debut and played 34 games, averaging 13:41 in time on ice and accumulating a goal and three assists. He also played 27 games in the AHL and had 11 assists. Harley finished seventh on the...
San Jose Sharks announce coaching staff for 2022-23 season
The San Jose Sharks announced their full coaching staff for the 2022-23 season, via a team release. In addition to the previously announced or reported hirings of David Quinn as head coach and Ryan Warsofsky as an assistant coach, the Sharks hired Scott Gordon as an assistant coach, Thomas Speer as their NHL goaltending coach and Nick Gialdini as video coach.
NHL
Canes Announce Prospects Showcase Schedule
RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the schedule for the 2022 NHL Prospects Showcase, presented by Invisalign, to take place from Sept. 16-19 at Invisalign Arena in Morrisville, N.C., and PNC Arena in Raleigh. Admission to all games is free.
NHL
Get To Know Your LA Kings Local Rink Alliance
Part 3: The Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Up next in our series diving deeper into our Local Rink Alliance, you can learn more about the Cube Santa Clarita and Santa Clarita Flyers. Matt Dugan - Rink Assistant GM. Is there a program at your rink you'd like...
NHL
Balcers: 'Going to Florida, it just gives you an extra spark'
Rudolfs Balcers talks about his decision to sign with the Florida Panthers during free agency. Rudolfs Balcers is just getting started. Coming off a breakout 2021-22 campaign in which he posted career-highs in goals (11), assists (12), points (23) and games played (61), the 25-year-old forward is confident he can continue that upward trajectory and take another big step forward during the upcoming season after signing a one-year deal with the Panthers as a free agent on July 14.
NHL
Bill Spaulding Named MSG Networks Devils Play-by-Play Announcer | RELEASE
Spaulding replaces Steve Cangialosi who stepped away from the booth after 11 seasons. MSG Networks, the television home of the New Jersey Devils, today announced Bill Spaulding as the Devils new play-by-play announcer. Spaulding replaces Emmy Award-winning announcer Steve Cangialosi, who stepped down earlier this year after 11 seasons in the booth.
NHL
Inside look at Calgary Flames
Confidence to contend remains with additions of Huberdeau, Weegar. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Calgary Flames. The Calgary Flames will have a new look when the puck drops this season, but one thing remains...
NHL
Broadcast 'Hat Trick' Official
Acclaimed analyst Eddie Olczyk joins John Forslund and JT Brown on Kraken telecasts. The goal is nothing short of building the NHL's best and most entertaining broadcast. No one will insist the world needs more video conference calls. But a Thursday afternoon Zoom call is one Kraken fans will no doubt come to appreciate as a fun and strong indicator of future game nights. The main participants were the Kraken's three-man TV broadcast team of John Forslund, JT Brown and the newest and now official addition, Eddie Olczyk, plus Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke.
NHL
Ryan Miller Night set for January 19, 2023
Goaltending great will be inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame and have his No. 30 retired in a pregame ceremony. Ryan Miller will be honored on Thursday, January 19, 2023 when the Buffalo Sabres face the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center, the team announced Thursday morning. The Sabres...
NHL
Young Stars Classic Single Game Tickets on Sale This Friday at 10am
…2022 Young Stars Classic, presented by Toyota, runs September 16-19 in Penticton, BC. Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks along with the City of Penticton announced today that single game tickets and double header packages for the 2022 Young Stars Classic, presented by Toyota, will go on sale Friday, August 12 at 10:00am. The tournament will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton, BC from Friday, September 16 to Monday, September 19, 2022.
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Roster Transactions
VEGAS (August 13, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 13, that the team has signed forwards Jake Leschyshyn and Paul Cotter to three-year contracts worth an average annual value at the NHL minimum salary. Leschyshyn has appeared in a total of 41 NHL contests,...
NHL
Blues' Woodcock was considered ahead of his time
Longtime trainer and equipment manager passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 89. Three hockey legends - Scotty Bowman, Bernie Federko and Garry Unger - were asked to describe former St. Louis Blues trainer Tommy Woodcock, and all three of them said the same four words:. Ahead of...
Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Dave Hakstol
Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol did not impress in the franchise's inaugural season.
NHL
Juraj Slafkovsky named Slovak Player of the Year
MONTREAL -- The accolades just keep coming for Juraj Slafkovsky. The top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft was named Hockey Slovakia Player of the Year on Thursday at a ceremony in Bratislava. Slafkovsky claimed the Best Forward (Jozef Golonka Award) and Best Player Under 20 (Pavol Demitra Award) honors...
NHL
Florida Panthers Announce New Executive Hires and Promotions
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell announced today several new executive hires and promotions. Beginning with new hires, entertainment industry veteran Zane Collings joins the Panthers as Senior Vice President of Event Programming, while Taralynn Reburn joins as Vice President of Sales and Service. Executive promotions...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Who Must Be Traded – Now
The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice with a similar roster to last year and the previous year. In fact, this lineup may be weaker than the last two seasons when you consider the crease, but only time will tell if Matt Murray has somehow gone back in time to capture that Stanley Cup-winning form from five years ago.
NHL
Seahawks player mimics Tanev's look from Kraken picture
Ghost-face headshots: They're not just for hockey anymore. Seatte Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas has gone with a direct homage to Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev for his 2022-23 NFL season picture. Dallas went with the raised-eyebrows look that made Tanev an internet sensation with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he...
