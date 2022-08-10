EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed after a fire Friday night. The fire broke out at Tavern On The Hill just before 11:30 Friday night. Thankfully the fire was after hours, so the building was empty and there were no injuries. Now, restaurant owners tell us the next step is to focus on reopening.

EASTHAMPTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO