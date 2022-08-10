Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westernmassnews.com
Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street is closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews work. There has...
1 injured in apartment fire on Mulberry Street in Springfield
One person suffered minor injuries in an apartment fire on Mulberry Street in Springfield, that had all companies responding.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to multifamily house fire on Olive Avenue in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Olive Avenue on upper Dwight Street Sunday morning for reports of a house fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the 911 call came in around 6:30 Sunday morning. Officials said that the multifamily home had sustained back porch damage...
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating swatting incident in Westfield
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating a swatting incident in Westfield. According to Westfield Police, the 911 call center received a call from someone claiming they had a rifle and an explosive device Friday evening. Westfield Police, the Westfield Police’s Detective Bureau, MSP Bomb Squad State Police special units and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tavern on the Hill damaged by fire in Easthampton
The Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton is closed until further notice after suffering damage from a fire.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Easthampton responded to Mountain Road Friday night for reports of a fire at the Tavern on the Hill. According to Easthampton Fire, they received the call around 11:15 p.m. Friday night. Officials said that a second alarm was struck after Captain Matt Sandler and...
Westfield Park Square incident determined to be “swatting” situation
The Westfield Police Department is informing the public that an incident in downtown near Park Square Friday night was determined to be a swatting incident.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to fire on Mulberry Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the call of a fire on Mulberry Street late Saturday morning. Our Western Mass News crew arrived just after noon and saw several emergency officials and residents gathered outside the apartment structure. Officials said that one person sustained minor injuries which...
RELATED PEOPLE
westernmassnews.com
Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The man arrested for the explosion in Greenfield Thursday appeared in court Friday afternoon. Neighbors told Western Mass News they still feel on edge today. The neighbors we spoke with say they physically felt the explosion, and it left them feeling uneasy, even today. “I couldn’t sleep...
westernmassnews.com
Easthampton restaurant determined to “lift up from the ashes” after two-alarm fire
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed after a fire Friday night. The fire broke out at Tavern On The Hill just before 11:30 Friday night. Thankfully the fire was after hours, so the building was empty and there were no injuries. Now, restaurant owners tell us the next step is to focus on reopening.
WCAX
Police investigating fatal crash involving a Claremont woman
WESTMORELAND, NH. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Police are investigating the death of a Claremont woman involved in a car crash. They say around 3:45 p.m. Friday, 72 year-old Sharon McLaughlin of Claremont was driving on Route 12 in Westmoreland when she crossed the center line. Police say she crashed into...
westernmassnews.com
One arrested, home evacuated as Greenfield Police investigate incendiary devices
The U.S. Drought Monitor was updated Thursday morning and it showed a ‘moderate’ drought in western Massachusetts. Investigators have been able to determine the cause of an early morning fire that sent one person to the hospital in Palmer on Wednesday. Mass. Gaming Commission meets to discuss next...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTNH.com
Man injured after rope towing motorcycle snaps in Plainfield: Police
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured after falling off of a motorcycle that was being towed in Plainfield, police said. The Plainfield Police Department, Moosup Fire Department, and KB Ambulance responded to a report of a crash on Allen Street in the area of Prospect Street in Moosup just before 3:30 p.m.
westernmassnews.com
Railings stolen from outside of Springfield’s Symphony Hall
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The search is on in Springfield for the person or people who stole the railings from the steps of City Hall sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said someone from City Hall noticed the railings were missing on Thursday morning...
Massachusetts man arrested for assaulting mother, daughter in gas station
A Massachusetts man was arrested for assaulting a store clerk and her mother in a gas station after his credit card failed to work.
westernmassnews.com
Northampton bicyclists voice safety concerns following Damon Road accident
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A bicyclist hit by a car Wednesday morning on Damon Road in Northampton. People are now speaking out, asking for increased safety measures on a dangerous stretch of roadway. We spoke with bike riders and local business owners, including one who captured the accident on his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating explosion on Union Street in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police have identified the “incendiary device” that exploded in Greenfield. Police told Western Mass News it was a mini propane tank wrapped in a towel that was set on fire. Union Street is now back open and we caught up with neighbors who describeD what they heard.
Mattress fire on High Street in Holyoke
Crews were called to High Street in Holyoke for reported smoke in a building.
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating After Baby Suffers Serious Injuries in Plainfield
Plainfield Police are investigating after a baby was seriously injured in the Wauregan section of town Wednesday night. Officials said they executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street after getting a report that a five-month-old had severe injuries. The Department of Children and Families reported that the baby was...
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the son of one of the Easthampton crash victims speaks exclusively with us, the suspect from Thursday's explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon, and we are getting answers after some parents in Holyoke reached out to our newsroom due to being concerned over the change in start times at their children's schools this year. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Comments / 0