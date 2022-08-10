ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Amlodipine: How It Can Affect Your Liver and Fatty Liver Disease

Amlodipine is a medication that doctors prescribe to treat high blood pressure and reduce chest pain. Pharmacies in the United States fill. of amlodipine prescriptions every year. While taking amlodipine can be good for your heart health, some people may be concerned about its side effects, including potential liver damage.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
US News and World Report

FDA: People Exposed to COVID-19 Without Symptoms Should Take 3 Rapid, At-Home Tests

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday changed its recommendations for taking rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests in the hopes of decreasing false negatives. People who have symptoms of the coronavirus should take at least two tests 48 hours apart, the FDA said in its new recommendations. Those who have no symptoms but believe they were exposed to the virus should take a minimum of three tests with each spaced 48 hours apart.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy