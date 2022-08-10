Denver Broncos 2022 Preseason Schedule

Denver Broncos football is back!

After wrapping up training camp on Thursday, the Denver Broncos will kickoff a three-game preseason schedule with a home opener against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

The Broncos will host a pair of preseason games this summer with one game played on the road. Here’s a look at the dates and times for Denver’s preseason games this month:

Week 1 : vs. Cowboys (Aug. 13, 7 p.m. MT)

Week 2 : @ Bills (Aug. 20, 11 a.m. MT)

Week 3: vs. Vikings (Aug. 27, 7 p.m. MT)

In addition to being televised locally on KTVD Channel 20, all three of the team’s preseason games will be nationally televised on NFL Network.

That’s a fitting TV warmup for Denver given that the team has five prime-time games scheduled for the regular season, plus two more nationally-televised games (one in London and one on Christmas Day).

