COLUMBUS — Ohio State is ready to name its third-ever recipient of the newest annual tradition: Kamryn Babb is the Block O jersey honoree. Babb was already a captain last season, but now he is being honored as a cut above even captaincy with the Buckeyes. On the same day he was named a two-time captain, he also got the news of his new jersey number, switching from No. 1 to now having No. 0.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO