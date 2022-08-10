Read full article on original website
Notre Dame to start QB Tyler Buchner Week 1 vs. Ohio State
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have made their quarterback decision with a big season opener against Ohio State looming. In a hype video posted to the football team’s Twitter account Saturday, the Irish announced that sophomore Tyler Buchner would get the nod for the team’s first game at Ohio State on Sept. 3. Buchner will start ahead of junior Drew Pyne, who had been the other competitor for the job.
Buckeyes wide receiver Kamryn Babb earns 'Block O' jersey honor
COLUMBUS — Ohio State is ready to name its third-ever recipient of the newest annual tradition: Kamryn Babb is the Block O jersey honoree. Babb was already a captain last season, but now he is being honored as a cut above even captaincy with the Buckeyes. On the same day he was named a two-time captain, he also got the news of his new jersey number, switching from No. 1 to now having No. 0.
FOX Sports
Big Ten football: Can Ohio State, Ryan Day win it all?
Here are my top five storylines for the Big Ten heading into the 2022 college football season. 1. Will Ohio State and Ryan Day win their first national title together?. Despite Michigan earning both its first Big Ten title and its first victory over Ohio State since 2011 last season, the Buckeyes are the team best positioned to win the 2022 Big Ten title.
Scarlet Sunrise: Sonny Styles turning heads early in Buckeyes training camp
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
247Sports
Watch Notre Dame: Notre Dame Offensive Line Coach Harry Hiestand Back Where He Belongs
Notre Dame Offensive Line Coach Harry Hiestand returns to Notre Dame with a vision to be the most dominant offensive line in college football. Something the players know and aspire to this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Master Teague runs over multiple defenders, shines in one-on-one drill with Pittsburgh Steelers
Master Teague ran over several defenders in a training camp drill with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Teague, a former Ohio State running back, is trying to make the Steelers’ roster for the upcoming regular season. Teague went undrafted out of Ohio State and is fighting to be a running back on an active NFL roster.
Four-star CB attending Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game
Springfield (Ohio) high school four-star cornerback Aaron Scott is a big-time player in the class of 2024. The 6-1, 160-pounder is one of the top players in his home state and could make a run at the No. 1 spot by the time his senior year comes to a close. He’s a young man with a ton of upside and potential in the secondary and is already loaded with talent.
Ohio State football recruiting class of 2022 scouting report: Jyaire Brown
The Ohio State football program had a consensus top-five class in the country for 2022 and was considered the No. 1 class in the Big Ten by a wide margin. The star of the defensive backfield for this recruiting class is Sonny Styles, but Jyaire Brown has a ton of exciting potential.
