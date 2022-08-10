ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Yardbarker

Notre Dame to start QB Tyler Buchner Week 1 vs. Ohio State

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have made their quarterback decision with a big season opener against Ohio State looming. In a hype video posted to the football team’s Twitter account Saturday, the Irish announced that sophomore Tyler Buchner would get the nod for the team’s first game at Ohio State on Sept. 3. Buchner will start ahead of junior Drew Pyne, who had been the other competitor for the job.
On3.com

Buckeyes wide receiver Kamryn Babb earns 'Block O' jersey honor

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is ready to name its third-ever recipient of the newest annual tradition: Kamryn Babb is the Block O jersey honoree. Babb was already a captain last season, but now he is being honored as a cut above even captaincy with the Buckeyes. On the same day he was named a two-time captain, he also got the news of his new jersey number, switching from No. 1 to now having No. 0.
FOX Sports

Big Ten football: Can Ohio State, Ryan Day win it all?

Here are my top five storylines for the Big Ten heading into the 2022 college football season. 1. Will Ohio State and Ryan Day win their first national title together?. Despite Michigan earning both its first Big Ten title and its first victory over Ohio State since 2011 last season, the Buckeyes are the team best positioned to win the 2022 Big Ten title.
247Sports

Four-star CB attending Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game

Springfield (Ohio) high school four-star cornerback Aaron Scott is a big-time player in the class of 2024. The 6-1, 160-pounder is one of the top players in his home state and could make a run at the No. 1 spot by the time his senior year comes to a close. He’s a young man with a ton of upside and potential in the secondary and is already loaded with talent.
