Lack of Swings for Disabled Children in Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. - Kason Creed, an eight-year-old boy born with cerebral palsy, has been looking for a park he can play at in the Tri-Cities. He discovered his love for swings after visiting ADA parks in Spokane, which is where Kason often travels for doctors appointments. He has found no...
‘A lot of need.’ Richland parents want more crisis aid for students. Help is on the way
‘Families have been clamoring for these kind of resources and support ...”
Back-to-school drive at Rattlesnake Mountain all month long
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Rattlesnake Mountain Harley Davidson is teaming up with Soul Patrol Ministry for their second annual Back To School Backpack Drive. The drive is going from July 26-August 26 off of 3305 W 19th Ave. Kennewick, WA 99338. All supplies received will then be donated to Vista Elementary and...
COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths
CDC revises COVID community ratings for Tri-Cities area.
Tri-Cities losing the doctor who brought it through the COVID pandemic
Those who work with her said she “exudes compassion.”
United Healthcare is donating $1 million to nonprofits in Washington
RICHLAND, Wash. - United Healthcare is donating $1 million to nonprofits in underserved communities that are working with bettering students health. CEO of United Healthcare for Washington Genevieve D. Carucho-Simpson says this donation is to help these nonprofits continue to overcome social and economic factors when provide mental health assistance to students.
Richland’s Reach Museum emergesfrom pandemic leaner and stronger
The Reach Museum survived the pandemic, increasing admissions beyond pre-pandemic levels, celebrating its eighth anniversary and looking to the future with hope for an expansion at its Richland facility overlooking the Columbia River. “It’s really a milestone for us,” said Rosanna Sharpe, executive director. The museum was meeting...
BFHD's Dr. Amy Person Accepts New Position
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Amy Person, MD, Health Officer for the Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD), has accepted a new position as Regional Medical Officer for the Washington Department of Health (WADOH). "She leaves a legacy that will never be forgotten, and we look forward to continuing our relationship as she...
South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs
PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
Einan’s launches alternative funeral home to bridge gap in death care
The funeral industry can be slow to change. But that didn’t stop Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland from offering the alternatives customers were seeking. “The majority of people want customization, and they want unique options. The percentage of funeral homes that actually provide that is less than it should be,” said Holley Sowards, director of funeral operations at Einan’s.
Pasco Fire Department designs new logo for Station 82
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Fire Department has designed a new logo for Station 82, which is near the Tri-Cities Airport. Station 82 is home to an engine, a medic unit, a tactical tender and two ARFF trucks. The new logo features multiple homages to the rich history of...
It's National 811 Day
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Cascade Natural Gas hopes this date on the calendar, 8-11, will serve as a reminder for residents to call 811 prior to any digging project. "On August, 11th, and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to contact 811 before digging to eliminate the risk of striking an underground utility line," said Mike Schoepp, Operation Services Director at Cascade Natural Gas.
Tri-City homeowners take the plunge into pool rentals
When Bunim Laskin was a kid in New Jersey, he was always looking for things to do. “I am the oldest of 12 kids,” he said. “And growing up, I never attended summer camp.”. One day during a long, hot summer, Laskin eyed his neighbor’s swimming pool.
Volunteers Get to Work in Oregon Elk Country
Below is a post from the Oregon Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Facebook page. Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation volunteers from Oregon and Washington have been busy getting their boots dirty and helping enhance and improve elk country in NE Oregon. In 2015, the Grizzly Bear Fire Complex in NE Oregon charred...
Liquor Licenses – August 2022
Information provided by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Muret-Gaston, 313 E. Columbia Gardens Way, Suite 120, Kennewick. License type: domestic winery <250,000 liters, additional location; beer/wine restaurant – beer/wine. Application type: added/change of class/in lieu. Aquilini Brands USA, 63615 E. Jacobs Road NE, Unit C, Benton City....
Two Hermiston teens and their pigs take on the county fair
HERMISTON, Ore. — Two teenagers’ pigs became champion showmen at the Umatilla County Fair (UCF) this week. Addison Garberg and Cozette Cooley have been showing pigs together since they were in fourth grade. They said they go to just about every show together, and this year was a big one for both of them.
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
New shop with unique twist opens in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A new shop with a unique twist is now open for business in Pasco. Two local couples recently opened Hot Deals Liquidation in East Pasco. Branch Manager Perla Silvas said prices drop every day until the end of the week when everything on the tables is marked down to $1.
Downtown Hermiston hosts ‘Melon Fest’ filled with fun for the whole family
HERMISTON, Ore. —What’s better than a sweet, succulent slice of Eastern Oregon’s coveted watermelon on a hot summer’s day? That’s tough to beat, which is why community members from across the area are visiting downtown Hermiston for a day of delicious melons, family-friendly activities and live performances.
‘My biggest idol:’ Tri-Cities mother and daughter firefighters reunite at Cow Canyon wildfire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Firefighting is in Katie Jo Benitz’s blood. Ever since she grew up with her mother fighting fires and doing EMS, when she graduated high school in 2021, she said she had to try it out. To run into her mom at the Cow Canyon fire, she said, was a very special moment for both of them.
