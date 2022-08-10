Read full article on original website
knuj.net
BROWN COUNTY OUTSTANDING SENIOR VOLUNTEER NAMED
Thursday was Senior Day at the Brown County Free Fair and the Outstanding Senior volunteer was named. Marv Sluiter was honored during a special program at the fair this morning. Sluiter said he was on the fair board for about 19 years. The Ken and Ken show played for the program as well. The Farm Family of the Year and the Century Farm Family were also honored along with others. The fair goes thru Sunday at the fairgrounds in New Ulm.
KEYC
No funds left for MVAC’s homeless prevention program
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pressure brought on by the pandemic impacted our work, shopping, and social calendars. It also spiked the demand for rental assistance. Due to this high demand, the Minnesota Valley Action Council actually ran out of funding for the 2021-22 year for homeless prevention. Helping out more than 220 families.
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
It’s Illegal to Have a Muddy Vehicle in This Minnesota Town
We have all heard for years that Minnesota has some "dumb laws". In fact, there is a website where you can check out all of the dumb/strange laws that are still on the books in Minnesota. Most of which are not enforced. Like the "no eating hamburgers on Sundays". I think all of us (unless you are a vegetarian) have eaten a hamburger on a Sunday at some point in our lives.
6 transportation projects in Minnesota get $100M federal funding
Minnesota will receive $99.4 million for six transportation infrastructure projects from a round of funding confirmed by the Biden Administration Thursday. The funds are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, funding for which has been boosted by President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in a bipartisan vote last year.
KEYC
Longtime New Ulm city worker speaks out about bereavement policy
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - For 28 years, Bob Andersen has worked as a heavy equipment operator for the City of New Ulm. Last weekend, Andersen’s brother passed away. “A loving brother, and I went to work to try to keep my mind off of it very much. I got one good buddy in the truck, got a big shoulder, and have been putting up with it,” Andersen said.
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Aunt of 21-year old man shot in Wright County says law enforcement needs to better understand mental health
21-year old Jordan Hansen was shot to death by Wright County Sheriff’s Deputies Sunday in Otsego, MN while having a mental health crisis. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says Hansen refused to cooperate while threatening them with a knife.
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
Edina school officials: Student admits to hanging noose, police sent charges to county attorney
EDINA, Minn. – Officials with Edina Public Schools say a student has admitted to hanging a noose last month at the city's community center -- and police have submitted charging documents to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.The noose was discovered on the morning of July 26, dangling from the roof of one of the community center's courtyards. The incident sparked the condemnation of Edina Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley, and led to an anti-hate rally in the city."We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change," Stanley wrote in a letter to parents.District officials announced Tuesday that the three students involved -- all minors -- were questioned by police, and one of the students admitted to making and hanging the noose. Officials will not identify the students due to their ages. "The district will always take appropriate disciplinary and other actions when there are threats to staff or student psychological or physical safety," wrote district officials. Officials also said the district has approved new student conduct and discipline standards for the student handbook.
Tragic barn fire sheds light on animal abuse in Minnesota
Earlier this summer, 200,000 hens died in a massive fire at Forsman Farms, an egg farm in Wright County. The birds trapped inside the barn suffered excruciating deaths, their flesh melting away as they frantically searched for a way out of their cages. Tragic barn fires like this one are...
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
boreal.org
CDC raises COVID risk ratings in Minnesota, eases national guidance
A sign, photographed on Nov. 23, 2020, encourages people to take safety precautions as they enter the COVID-19 saliva testing site at Ridgeview Elementary School in Bloomington. The CDC recently lifted several recommended restrictions for fighting the spread of COVID. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2020. On Thursday the...
Boy, 7, who drowned in south Minneapolis pool identified
A boy who drowned in a south Minneapolis pool in June has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the seven-year-old as Bryce Washington. His cause of death was officially ruled as a "freshwater (swimming pool) drowning." His death was also ruled an accident by the medical examiner. The...
kchkradio.net
Faribault couple charged with marijuana sales
(FARIBAULT DILY NEWS) – A young Faribault couple are facing felony drug charges after over a pound of marijuana and other products containing the active ingredient in marijuana allegedly were found in their apartment. The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force obtained warrants and searched the apartment...
Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego
The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
16-year-old passenger killed in Waconia car crash
WACONIA, Minn. -- A 16-year-old was killed in an early-morning crash in Waconia Saturday.The crash happened along Oak Avenue. near Goldfinch Drive at about 4:20 a.m.The driver, who was in a Toyota Camry, collided with a payloader parked on the side of the road. Authorities say that it had been marked with a traffic cone, and the speed limit in the area is 30 mph.The driver -- also 16 -- has been taken to Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries. The passenger, however, died as a result of their injuries.The crash remains under investigation by the Carver County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Minnesota Camp Counselor Charged With Shooting Arrows At Little Kids
I think I only went to camp once as a kid. It was a good experience, as I remember it. Pretty sure there wasn't any negative interaction with camp counselors or any discipline administered during my stay. Parents that send their kids off to camp should be able to count...
Northfield bicyclist killed in crash identified as 14-year-old
The bicyclist killed in a collision with a driver in Northfield last week has been identified as a 14-year-old girl who was on her was to soccer practice at the time. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Melanie Valencia, 14, died from multiple blunt force injuries when she was struck while riding her bike at the intersection of Jefferson Parkway and Afton Street on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
hot967.fm
Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing
(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
