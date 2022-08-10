Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban
TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
NHL・
Yardbarker
Lightning Giving Fleury New Chance for NHL Success
Oftentimes, where a player is selected in the NHL Draft will dictate how the hockey world views their career. For Haydn Fleury, he started near the top, as he was the seventh-overall selection made by the Carolina Hurricanes at the 2014 NHL Draft. As a big-bodied defenseman who was seen to have an elite toolkit, this looked like the perfect situation for Fleury, who would get the opportunity to develop alongside a unit that would become one of the best defensive teams in the league.
Yardbarker
NHL News: Chicago Blackhawks, and Eric Lindros Trade Notes
The Blackhawks re-sign Philipp Kurashev and Caleb Jones. Ben Pope: The Chicago Blackhawks signed their final two remaining RFAs in Philipp Kurashev and Caleb Jones. Kurashev signed a one-year deal for $750,000. Jones signed a one-year deal for $1.35 million. Cap Friendly: The Blackhawks have $8,490,704 in salary cap space...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Carolina Hurricanes
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Bruins GM on Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and David Pastrnak. Matt Dolloff of 985 The Sports Hub: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on if Patrice Bergeron will play past this season. “That’s going to be Patrice’s decision ultimately....
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Nazem Kadri, New York Islanders and the Housekeeping
TSN: David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked if he thinks Nazem Kadri has a contract with the New York Islanders and that it will get announced eventually, or that Kadri will be signing somewhere else. “Seven-year contract for Nazem Kadri with the Islanders. They’ll announce...
NHL・
Comments / 0