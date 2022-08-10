ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Charity reveals Raymond Briggs made annual donations in honour of his wife

By Naomi Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkj2t_0hBzjCan00

A blood cancer charity has hailed the late Raymond Briggs a “quietly generous man” who supported them for years in memory of his wife.

Briggs’ family announced in a statement through his publisher, Penguin Random House , that he died at the age of 88 on Tuesday morning.

Following the news, Blood Cancer UK revealed that The Snowman creator made annual donations to their research after his wife Jean died from leukaemia in 1973.

In a statement to the PA news agency, head of philanthropy at Blood Cancer UK Tom Tyler, said: “We’re grateful to have been supported by Raymond, who was a quietly generous man for a number of years following the death of his wife in 1973 from blood cancer.

“We’re sad to hear of his passing and are sending our sympathies to his close friends and family.”

In a tribute shared to Twitter , they added: “Thank you Raymond for your years of support, and for the joy your stories brought to so many.”

Briggs was best known for creating the classic 1978 picture book The Snowman, which has sold more than 5.5 million copies around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kuths_0hBzjCan00

An animated version of the book made for Channel 4 in 1982 has become a festive staple and has been shown on TV every Christmas since.

His other best-known works were published between 1973 and 1984 and also included Father Christmas Goes On Holiday and The Tin-Pot Foreign General And The Old Iron Woman.

He won numerous prizes during his career, including the Kurt Maschler Award, the Children’s Book of the Year and the Dutch Silver Pen Award.

Following the news of this death, prominent children’s authors, including former Children’s Laureates Michael Rosen and Cressida Cowell, have paid tribute to Briggs and his literary legacy.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
survivornet.com

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: ‘Joy, Love And Light Live On!’

Distraught, Makeup-Free Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 65, Sings Sad Song Honoring Olivia Newton-John, 73: 'Joy, Love And Light Live On!'. Rita Wilson, 65, paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who also battled breast cancer, through song. Newton-John lived for over five years with advanced breast cancer and remained...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jumanji child star Bradley Pierce reveals how Robin Williams defended him and Kirsten Dunst on-set

Eight years ago, the death of Robin Williams shook the entertainment world to its core.The star of films including Mrs Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting and Night at the Museum was 63 when he died on 11 August 2014.On the eighth anniversary of his death, the actor’s children Zak and Zelda have shared emotional tributes to their late father.One of his most beloved films was Jumanji, the 1995 blockbuster co-starring Bonnie Hunt and Jonathan Hyde.It also featured Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce, who were child stars at the time – and, in 2020, Pierce revealed how Williams once stepped in to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Denise Dowse: Beverly Hills, 90210 and Insecure actor dies aged 64

Actor Denise Dowse has died at the age of 64. The TV star was best known for roles in the US teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 and, more recently, HBO’s Insecure.News of Dowse’s death was announced on the actor’s Instagram account by her sister, Tracey Dowse. She died days after it was reported that she had gone into a coma due to “a virulent form of meningitis”.“I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Rosen
Person
Tom Tyler
Person
Cressida Cowell
The Independent

The Lounge Society: ‘The younger you are, the more opportunities you’ve had taken away from you’

“There’s a generation staring down the barrel of a gun/And you won’t ever find them on the cover of The Sun.” This is how we meet tenacious Yorkshire four-piece The Lounge Society. The lyrics, taken from the band’s 2020 debut track “Generation Game” – and written when they were just 17 – introduce us to their distinctive brand of disco-infused punk. There’s energy, despair and frustration all in the mix. It’s striking for a first single. “It’s political, it’s aggressive, it’s long and not based around big hooks,’’ says guitarist Herbie May. “It’s everything a debut record shouldn’t have been...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research Uk#Blood Cancer#Charity#Penguin Random House
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Disabled student launches campaign to make blue badges more inclusive

A student has launched a campaign to get the blue disabled badge changed to make it more inclusive.Sam Vestey, 20, who has a chromosomal condition that often leaves him fatigued and in pain, said he is often challenged by people over how disabled he really is.“There are many people like me with disabilities that affect our mobility over time which means we need wheelchairs for when we are tired,” said Mr Vestey.“However, because we can walk a lot or a little of the time, we get many people questioning our need for a disabled badge asking if we are disabled...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

790K+
Followers
254K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy