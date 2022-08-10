Lock Haven, Pa. — Earlier this year, the Clinton County Visitors Bureau hosted the eye-catchingly titled "Show Us Your Hyner" photo contest. More than 50 photographers, both professional and hobbyists, submitted 156 photos of Hyner View to the contest. In the end, the most attractive Hyner belonged to Mill Hall resident Matt Wise. The photo will be the first image featured in the new Clinton County Landmarks puzzle series. The jigsaw puzzle will have 550 pieces to make an 18" x 24" picture. ...

MILL HALL, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO