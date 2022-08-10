ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Three day Summerfest on the Lake festival kicks off in Lakemont Park

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Lakemont Park’s three day festival is back and with plenty of activities for folks to enjoy, including lumberjack shows. From Friday to Sunday, Summerfest on the Lake will have music, food, vendors, High Country Toast and Jam, crafts, a fireworks show and many more. The event is sponsored by Altoona First […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Summer Fest on the Lake at Lakemont Park features Lumberjack Show, live music & more

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lakemont Park invites the community to join them for Summer Fest on the Lake from Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14, 2022. Get ready for a full lineup of live entertainment all weekend long including multiple performances daily by the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show — showcasing log rolling, saw racing, crosscut sawing, chainsaw carving, and more!
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Tats for Cats: Cambria County event to benefit local rescues

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An event to benefit cat rescues is being held in Cambria County Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Get “ER” Done tattoo shop in Northern Cambria. According to their Facebook page, they will be doing flash art cat-inspired tattoos to […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Madera, PA
WTAJ

Bedford resort hosting WWII weekend

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Omni Bedford Springs Resort will be hosting a WWII weekend filled with educational and fun events for all ages. The events take place from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14. The resort has partnered with the Furious Fourth WWII Living History Group to bring the 1940 era back […]
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

Thunder in the City to benefit Angels of East Africa

CENTRAL CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sam Childers is the man who inspired the movie “Machine Gun Preacher.” He is also from Central Pennsylvania, and now a dual citizen of both the United States and Africa. Childers’ life is the basis of the movie starring Gerard Butler. It...
CENTRAL CITY, PA
WTAJ

Cody Johnson announces cancelation of Johnstown concert

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cody Johnson concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1st Summit Arena has been canceled due to the artist’s illness. Johnson, a rising star in country music, took to social media Tuesday evening to announce that he would be unable to perform at upcoming shows in West Virginia, Virginia […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Hot 100#The Pittsburg Zoo
NorthcentralPA.com

Mill Hall resident wins 'Show Us Your Hyner' photo contest

Lock Haven, Pa. — Earlier this year, the Clinton County Visitors Bureau hosted the eye-catchingly titled "Show Us Your Hyner" photo contest. More than 50 photographers, both professional and hobbyists, submitted 156 photos of Hyner View to the contest. In the end, the most attractive Hyner belonged to Mill Hall resident Matt Wise. The photo will be the first image featured in the new Clinton County Landmarks puzzle series. The jigsaw puzzle will have 550 pieces to make an 18" x 24" picture. ...
MILL HALL, PA
WTAJ

Cameron County Fair in full swing

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Cameron County Fair is back and in full swing. The fair began Monday, August 8th, and runs until Saturday, August 13th. With many events for kids as well as a celebrity goat milking contest, it is a family fun event. “This year we’re offering a nerf battle in the […]
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Galleria mall sold to out of state buyer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Galleria sold Thursday at auction to an out-of-state buyer. Managing Director and Senior Advisor at SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors in Pittsburgh Jason Campagna said the shopping mall sold through online commercial real estate website Ten-X to an investor from California. Campagna explained the winning bidder has 45 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
WTAJ

Celebrating century-old Pennsylvania family-run farms

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the third and final Ag Progress day this year, people from across Pennsylvania are celebrating 100 and 200 years of running their family-owned farms. “I love getting up in the morning and going to work,” said Betty Jacobus, owner of Logan Spring Farm in Blair County. Jacobus has 95 […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2nd Avenue United Methodist Church Block Party celebrates 22-years

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head out to the 22nd Annual Altoona United Methodist Church Block Party on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 11 am to 3 pm. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Block Party Committee Member and volunteer Stacey Wombacher about this exciting event that goes to helping the youth in our community.
ALTOONA, PA
explore venango

The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
CLARION, PA
WTAJ

Penn Highlands officially opens Punxsutawney site

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Aug. 11, leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Jefferson County community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building. The Punxsutawney Community Medical Building offers many outpatient services including Outpatient Diagnostic Testing, Imaging Services and Laboratory Services; Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – offering physical therapy; Penn […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Cresson prison haunted house attraction raided, items still missing

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Props, costumes and masks were stolen from a warehouse at the former Cresson State Prison. The props were set to be used for an upcoming haunted house exhibit. On Saturday, July 30, co-creator of Imaginarium Sanitarium Ryan Rader noticed shattered glass and missing items when he visited the warehouse that […]
CRESSON, PA
WTAJ

Gallitzin Fire Chief passes away from occupational cancer

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Gallitzin Fire Company announced on Friday, August 12 the line-of-duty death of Fire Chief Christopher “Dauber” Cox. Chief Cox joined the fire service in 1993 and served the community for over 29 years. The Gallitzin Fire Company announced his passing on their Facebook page. They also said that he […]
GALLITZIN, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg heading to Little League World Series

BRISTOL, Conn (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg League defeated Naamans Delaware 7-3 Friday to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time. With the win, Hollidaysburg Little League claims the Mid-Atlantic Championship and will play Southwest Region Champion Pearland from Texas on Thursday, Aug. 18 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. The game […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Perry Wellington 4.5 – A Shift in the Housing Market

Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. Are home prices dropping in droves? The Perry Wellington team says “yes” and that it’s a sign of a shift in the housing market. Sellers are getting more aggressive and ready to sell. The Perry Wellington team takes a look...
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy