Three day Summerfest on the Lake festival kicks off in Lakemont Park
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Lakemont Park’s three day festival is back and with plenty of activities for folks to enjoy, including lumberjack shows. From Friday to Sunday, Summerfest on the Lake will have music, food, vendors, High Country Toast and Jam, crafts, a fireworks show and many more. The event is sponsored by Altoona First […]
State College Family Clothesline announces details about upcoming Lululemon launch
On Wednesday, The Family Clothesline, located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College, announced the details in a Facebook post of its upcoming lululemon launch. The launched products are available in store on Aug 19 starting at 8 a.m., and customers are allowed to start lining up at 6 a.m., according to the store’s Facebook post.
Summer Fest on the Lake at Lakemont Park features Lumberjack Show, live music & more
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lakemont Park invites the community to join them for Summer Fest on the Lake from Friday, August 12 through Sunday, August 14, 2022. Get ready for a full lineup of live entertainment all weekend long including multiple performances daily by the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show — showcasing log rolling, saw racing, crosscut sawing, chainsaw carving, and more!
Tats for Cats: Cambria County event to benefit local rescues
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An event to benefit cat rescues is being held in Cambria County Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Get “ER” Done tattoo shop in Northern Cambria. According to their Facebook page, they will be doing flash art cat-inspired tattoos to […]
Bedford resort hosting WWII weekend
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Omni Bedford Springs Resort will be hosting a WWII weekend filled with educational and fun events for all ages. The events take place from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14. The resort has partnered with the Furious Fourth WWII Living History Group to bring the 1940 era back […]
Thunder in the City to benefit Angels of East Africa
CENTRAL CITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sam Childers is the man who inspired the movie “Machine Gun Preacher.” He is also from Central Pennsylvania, and now a dual citizen of both the United States and Africa. Childers’ life is the basis of the movie starring Gerard Butler. It...
RJ’s Pub and Grill in Philipsburg celebrating 15-years with daily specials
PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — RJ’s Pub and Grill in Philipsburg is celebrating their 15th anniversary the week of August 8-13, 2022. Thursday’s special is Americana Day featuring grilled hamburgers and hot dogs and ranch beans. Friday, August 12, 2022, is Country Western Day and RJ’s is cooking...
Cody Johnson announces cancelation of Johnstown concert
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cody Johnson concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at 1st Summit Arena has been canceled due to the artist’s illness. Johnson, a rising star in country music, took to social media Tuesday evening to announce that he would be unable to perform at upcoming shows in West Virginia, Virginia […]
Mill Hall resident wins 'Show Us Your Hyner' photo contest
Lock Haven, Pa. — Earlier this year, the Clinton County Visitors Bureau hosted the eye-catchingly titled "Show Us Your Hyner" photo contest. More than 50 photographers, both professional and hobbyists, submitted 156 photos of Hyner View to the contest. In the end, the most attractive Hyner belonged to Mill Hall resident Matt Wise. The photo will be the first image featured in the new Clinton County Landmarks puzzle series. The jigsaw puzzle will have 550 pieces to make an 18" x 24" picture. ...
Cameron County Fair in full swing
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Cameron County Fair is back and in full swing. The fair began Monday, August 8th, and runs until Saturday, August 13th. With many events for kids as well as a celebrity goat milking contest, it is a family fun event. “This year we’re offering a nerf battle in the […]
Johnstown Galleria mall sold to out of state buyer
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Galleria sold Thursday at auction to an out-of-state buyer. Managing Director and Senior Advisor at SVN Three Rivers Commercial Advisors in Pittsburgh Jason Campagna said the shopping mall sold through online commercial real estate website Ten-X to an investor from California. Campagna explained the winning bidder has 45 […]
Pennsylvania elk watching season gets under way with annual Elk Expo
Pennsylvania’s elk watching season officially gets under way Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, with the annual Elk Expo of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center. The largest elk celebration in the northeastern U.S. is held each year at the visitor center in Benezette, near the...
Celebrating century-old Pennsylvania family-run farms
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the third and final Ag Progress day this year, people from across Pennsylvania are celebrating 100 and 200 years of running their family-owned farms. “I love getting up in the morning and going to work,” said Betty Jacobus, owner of Logan Spring Farm in Blair County. Jacobus has 95 […]
2nd Avenue United Methodist Church Block Party celebrates 22-years
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Head out to the 22nd Annual Altoona United Methodist Church Block Party on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 11 am to 3 pm. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Block Party Committee Member and volunteer Stacey Wombacher about this exciting event that goes to helping the youth in our community.
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
Penn Highlands officially opens Punxsutawney site
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On Thursday, Aug. 11, leaders from Penn Highlands Healthcare and the Jefferson County community cut the ribbon to officially open the Punxsutawney Community Medical Building. The Punxsutawney Community Medical Building offers many outpatient services including Outpatient Diagnostic Testing, Imaging Services and Laboratory Services; Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – offering physical therapy; Penn […]
Cresson prison haunted house attraction raided, items still missing
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Props, costumes and masks were stolen from a warehouse at the former Cresson State Prison. The props were set to be used for an upcoming haunted house exhibit. On Saturday, July 30, co-creator of Imaginarium Sanitarium Ryan Rader noticed shattered glass and missing items when he visited the warehouse that […]
Gallitzin Fire Chief passes away from occupational cancer
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Gallitzin Fire Company announced on Friday, August 12 the line-of-duty death of Fire Chief Christopher “Dauber” Cox. Chief Cox joined the fire service in 1993 and served the community for over 29 years. The Gallitzin Fire Company announced his passing on their Facebook page. They also said that he […]
Hollidaysburg heading to Little League World Series
BRISTOL, Conn (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg League defeated Naamans Delaware 7-3 Friday to advance to the Little League World Series for the first time. With the win, Hollidaysburg Little League claims the Mid-Atlantic Championship and will play Southwest Region Champion Pearland from Texas on Thursday, Aug. 18 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m. The game […]
Perry Wellington 4.5 – A Shift in the Housing Market
Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC. Are home prices dropping in droves? The Perry Wellington team says “yes” and that it’s a sign of a shift in the housing market. Sellers are getting more aggressive and ready to sell. The Perry Wellington team takes a look...
