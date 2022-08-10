Read full article on original website
247Sports
Everything Mike Norvell said about FSU Football's second preseason scrimmage, identity-to-date
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell reviews the second scrimmage of the preseason for his Seminoles. He also spoke about the intentional challenges of the past week. He shared his thoughts on this team's identity to this point in the preseason. The full video interview can be seen below and a complete transcript follows:
247Sports
10 breakout candidates for 2022
Florida State’s 2022 season begins in exactly two weeks. The Seminoles are expected to take a step forward after last year’s five-win campaign, although the size of that leap could depend largely on how sub-starters or minor contributors perform in bigger roles this year. Here’s a look at...
247Sports
Alex Atkins talks offensive performance in second scrimmage, offensive identity at this point in camp
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins spoke about the performance on his side of the ball during the second preseason scrimmage for the Seminoles. He spoke about the quarterbacks - Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker, AJ Duffy - as well as wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and a number of his offensive linemen. He also spoke about the identity on the offensive side of the ball at this point in preseason camp. The full video interview can be seen below and a complete transcript follows:
247Sports
John Papuchis talks special teams going live in the second scrimmage, return game
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach John Papuchis spoke about the team's second scrimmage on Saturday evening. Papuchis discussed all phases of special teams, singling out some leading candidates in the return game. He also spoke about his defensive ends. The full video interview can be seen below and a complete transcript follows:
247Sports
4-star DT Keith Sampson Jr. 'rekindling' relationship with NC State, updates OV date
In-state defensive lineman discusses why he's changing his official visit date and where things stand with NC State and Florida State.
247Sports
Kirby Smart calls recruits being allowed to attend the Georgia - Florida game a 'moot point'
News broke this week that Georgia will be allowed to provide tickets for recruits to attend the neutral-site game against Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., where the SEC rivalry has been played for all but two years since 1933. Kirby Smart noted that this option has been available for a decade, even if it has never been utilized by either program.
