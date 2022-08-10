ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

10 breakout candidates for 2022

Florida State’s 2022 season begins in exactly two weeks. The Seminoles are expected to take a step forward after last year’s five-win campaign, although the size of that leap could depend largely on how sub-starters or minor contributors perform in bigger roles this year. Here’s a look at...
247Sports

Alex Atkins talks offensive performance in second scrimmage, offensive identity at this point in camp

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins spoke about the performance on his side of the ball during the second preseason scrimmage for the Seminoles. He spoke about the quarterbacks - Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker, AJ Duffy - as well as wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and a number of his offensive linemen. He also spoke about the identity on the offensive side of the ball at this point in preseason camp. The full video interview can be seen below and a complete transcript follows:
247Sports

John Papuchis talks special teams going live in the second scrimmage, return game

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State special teams coordinator and defensive ends coach John Papuchis spoke about the team's second scrimmage on Saturday evening. Papuchis discussed all phases of special teams, singling out some leading candidates in the return game. He also spoke about his defensive ends. The full video interview can be seen below and a complete transcript follows:
