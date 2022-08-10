TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins spoke about the performance on his side of the ball during the second preseason scrimmage for the Seminoles. He spoke about the quarterbacks - Jordan Travis, Tate Rodemaker, AJ Duffy - as well as wide receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Markeston Douglas, and a number of his offensive linemen. He also spoke about the identity on the offensive side of the ball at this point in preseason camp. The full video interview can be seen below and a complete transcript follows:

