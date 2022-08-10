Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders calls out quality of NFL Hall of Fame: 'My head don't belong with some of these other heads'
NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders believes he's on a different level, even among other Hall of Famers. Sanders criticized the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Friday, saying he deserves to be in a higher tier than some players inducted into the Hall. Sanders made his case in a...
NFL・
Former All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown hints at wanting to join Cowboys; tells owner Jerry Jones to 'call' him
Struck by several injuries at the wide receiver position, the Dallas Cowboys depth chart at wideout consists of clear-cut No. 1 CeeDee Lamb and a host of young but unproven talent. Many have speculated that the Cowboys would make a move to bolster their wide receiver corps, with the start...
Bills rally to beat Colts 27-24 in Matt Ryan’s Indy debut
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Ryan’s pass attempts were much like his Indianapolis Colts’ preseason debut: relatively short and efficient in a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Tyler Bass made a 46-yard field goal as time expired as Buffalo scored on three consecutive...
J.J. Watt Shares Unintentionally Hilarious Snake Encounter
Fortunately, the Cardinals defensive end is unhurt and doesn’t take himself too seriously.
NFL・
Deshaun Watson apologizes to 'all of the women that I have impacted'
Hours before kickoff of his first preseason game with the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson issued his first apology to the women he allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted while playing for the Houston Texans. Watson's apology came nine days after the NFL announced it was appealing his six-game suspension for sexual...
MLB won't return to Field of Dreams site in 2023 due to construction, owner Frank Thomas says
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When Frank Thomas and his partners purchased the “Field of Dreams” movie site a year ago, they outlined a wide range of plans for the rural Iowa tourist attraction. They hoped to turn it into a youth baseball and softball complex that one day...
49-year-old Delco League pitcher continues to beat batters and father time
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delco League has been around since 1908. It's one of the oldest non-professional baseball leagues in America, and appropriately, one of their best players is an oldie but goodie.Meet Johnny Gonzalez. At 49 years old, he's aging in reverse and still playing a kid's game. Gonzalez has been pitching in the Delco League for 12 years, which makes him a wily vet."The next youngest player is 30 years old," he said. Gonzalez isn't just surviving on the field, he's thriving. He tossed three complete games in eight days. So what's the key to his longevity?"I would play Sunday...
