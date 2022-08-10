Walker Hayes To Play A Special Concert Following The Reds-Cubs Field Of Dreams Game

ARTIST PHOTOS: Thursday at Country Concert '22 Thursday – Country Concert ’22 Artist Gallery: Walker Hayes (SEAN MCCLOSKEY)

Walker Hayes will play a special concert following tomorrow night’s (August 11) Field of Dreams game between the Reds and the Cubs in Iowa.

First pitch for the game will be at 7pm on FOX. So, you can expect Walker to take the Field of Dreams stage around 10:30-11pm.

