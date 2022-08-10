Poison Ivy solo series expands to 12 issues starting in December

Good news for Poison Ivy fans: It looks like Pamela Isley's adventures in her current solo series won't be ending anytime soon.

DC has announced an expansion of Poison Ivy, written by G. Willow Wilson and illustrated by Marcio Takara, which was previously solicited as a six-issue limited series slated to end this November. For now, the publisher has officially announced another six issues, but depending on the title's success, the series may continue even beyond issue #12.

Poison Ivy #6 main cover art by Jessica Fong (Image credit: DC)

There are few details about the new arc, but we know from DC's October solicitations that Pamela will be going abroad in her quest to save the world, and she'll be forced to confront the man she stole her powers from along the way.

When the comic's second arc begins in December, she'll surely have to handle the fallout. DC has teased even more character growth for Poison Ivy as she attempts to reconcile her overwhelming disgust at humanity's violence, excesses, and waste. The series will also continue to explore Pamela's love for the people in her life like on-again, off-again love interest Harley Quinn.

Issues #7 and #8 will feature guest artist Atagun Ilhan, one of the inaugural graduates of DC's Milestone Initiative . Regular series artist Takara will return with issue #9 in February.

Check out a cover gallery for Poison Ivy #6 and #7 below, featuring art by Jessica Fong, Warren Louw, Jenny Frison, Zoe Thorogood, Leirix, and Dan Panosian. Issue #7 will also feature a variant cover by Joshua Middleton.

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

(Image credit: DC)

Image 1 of 6Image 2 of 6Image 3 of 6Image 4 of 6Image 5 of 6Image 6 of 6

Poison Ivy #1-3 are available now.

Poison Ivy is one of the most iconic LGBTQIA+ superheroes in comic books .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.