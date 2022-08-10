ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PowerA Wired Kirby Controller: Cuteness Overload

The PowerA Wired Kirby Controller is an affordable Switch controller that can also be used on some Windows PC games. It's lightweight (maybe too light for some), but it comes packed full of features that will enhance your gameplay, including two mappable buttons, a headphone jack, and a generous 10-foot cable.
How to Claim Rewards and Extras With Prime Gaming

Included with Amazon Prime, Prime Gaming offers exclusive game content, in-game rewards, and more. If you're already paying for a Prime membership and are a PC gamer, then you'll be able to reap the benefits at no extra cost. What Is Prime Gaming?. Prime Gaming is similar to platforms like...
How to Create a Text Based Adventure Game in Python

A text adventure game is a fun project you can undertake if you are learning how to program. You can make a text adventure game using Python, run it in a command line, and change the story based on the text that the player enters. The Python script will cover...
10 Handy Home Screen Shortcuts You Should Use on Your Samsung Phone

Apps and widgets are common on Android screens, but many are still unaware of home screen shortcuts. As the name suggests, they offer a shortcut to a particular feature in an app. Most apps have shortcuts, and they're quite underrated for what they offer. In this guide, we'll take a...
7 Ways to Fix "This Installation Is Forbidden by System Policy" Error on Windows

While installing some files on Windows, you might see an error message that reads, "This installation is forbidden by system policy." Is this error appearing on someone else's device? If so, you need to ask for permission before proceeding with these tips. That's because some users disable installations to protect their devices from security threats.
How to Take Good Photos With Your Smartphone in Low-Light Conditions: 7 Tips

Smartphone photography is challenging at the best of times, but shooting in low light is particularly testing. Even if we can see what we want to capture with our naked eye, the camera we use doesn't always do the same. Often, you'll find that your photos are grainy or blurry. But does that mean you should not bother?
32:9 vs. 21:9 Ultrawide Monitors: How Wide Is Too Wide?

In recent years, ultrawide monitors have become essential purchases for people looking to play games on their PCs. The typical definition of ultrawide varied over the years, but more recently, it has settled on one single aspect ratio: 21:9. It's considerably wider than 16:9 and lets you see more when you play games.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: What's the Difference?

Samsung is one of the biggest proponents of foldable smartphones on the market. After debuting the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in August 2021, Samsung is back with a successor to its premium foldable phone. With the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung marks the fourth generation of its bendy devices.
How to Configure Networking on Ubuntu Servers

Ubuntu ships with some graphical utilities to configure network devices, but there are some topics that server administrators especially need to master—and that includes knowing how to configure network devices from the command line. To manage your Ubuntu Server network from the command line, it is important to know...
Back to School Tech: Get Windows 10 Pro OEM Lifetime Key For $14

It's still warm out and the summer vacation is in swing, but fall is closing in and the start of the school year is not very far. So, with the big date approaching, we want to make sure we have everything ready, including original licenses for Windows and Office, so the kids can do their school work without issues.
How to Fix the "Windows Might Be Installed in an Unsupported Directory" Error

Installing Windows is a very straightforward process and usually poses zero issues. However, sometimes you may experience errors that can interfere with the installation process. One such error that leaves users puzzled is the "Windows might be installed in an unsupported directory" error. Unlike other Windows installation errors, this appears...
How to Host a Website for Free From Your PC or Laptop

If you're planning to launch a website but don't want to pay recurring monthly or annual hosting fees, you can use any old laptop or desktop PC to host a website for free. It's a great way to utilize your old system instead of throwing it away. In this guide,...
What Is a Sleeper PC? How Do You Build One?

Gaming PCs are known not only by their sheer power but also by their unique aesthetics. It's pretty much commonplace these days to see computer cases sold with open vents and RGB lights, even on the budget side of the spectrum. It's a basic tenet these days, in stark contrast to the PC aesthetic of old. After all, you can say we've come a long way from those boring-looking beige or white boxes.
How to Fix Epic Games Launcher’s AS-3 Error in Windows 11 and 10

Players who install Windows games from the Epic Games Store need the Epic Games Launcher to play them. However, some players can’t utilize the Epic Games Launcher because of the AS-3 error. Those users see a “Sign in Failed Error Code: AS-3” message in the Epic Games software just after launching it.
How to Connect to Algo VPN From Android, iOS, Linux, and Windows

Algo VPN is a set of scripts which help you to deploy your own Virtual Private Network (VPN) on a rented Virtual Private Server (VPS). Setting up Algo VPN is simple, but how do you connect to it using the most popular desktop and mobile clients?. Connecting to Algo VPN...
How to Add the Hot Corners Feature From macOS to Windows 11

Apple’s macOS operating system contains some good features that Windows lacks, such as the "hot corners" tool. This feature lets you trigger certain actions by moving the cursor to the corners of your screen. It’s a pity Windows doesn’t have such a native feature, but we can at least...
