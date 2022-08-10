Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
PowerA Wired Kirby Controller: Cuteness Overload
The PowerA Wired Kirby Controller is an affordable Switch controller that can also be used on some Windows PC games. It's lightweight (maybe too light for some), but it comes packed full of features that will enhance your gameplay, including two mappable buttons, a headphone jack, and a generous 10-foot cable.
makeuseof.com
How to Claim Rewards and Extras With Prime Gaming
Included with Amazon Prime, Prime Gaming offers exclusive game content, in-game rewards, and more. If you're already paying for a Prime membership and are a PC gamer, then you'll be able to reap the benefits at no extra cost. What Is Prime Gaming?. Prime Gaming is similar to platforms like...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Error Code 1000.50 When Launching GTA V on Steam for Windows
While the Steam client has significantly improved throughout its history, there are still plenty of bugs and errors that can stop you from launching your games. One such error is 1000.50, which appears on the Social Club launcher when trying to open Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA V) via Steam.
makeuseof.com
Is WWE 2K22 Crashing When Creating a New Superstar on Windows? Try These Fixes
So, you've started a new MyRise character on WWE 2K22, and the game crashes. Worst of all, when you boot up the game and try remaking your superstar, the game only crashes over and over again. What do you do now?. If your copy of WWE 2K22 keeps crashing on...
WWE・
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Text Based Adventure Game in Python
A text adventure game is a fun project you can undertake if you are learning how to program. You can make a text adventure game using Python, run it in a command line, and change the story based on the text that the player enters. The Python script will cover...
makeuseof.com
10 Handy Home Screen Shortcuts You Should Use on Your Samsung Phone
Apps and widgets are common on Android screens, but many are still unaware of home screen shortcuts. As the name suggests, they offer a shortcut to a particular feature in an app. Most apps have shortcuts, and they're quite underrated for what they offer. In this guide, we'll take a...
makeuseof.com
7 Ways to Fix "This Installation Is Forbidden by System Policy" Error on Windows
While installing some files on Windows, you might see an error message that reads, "This installation is forbidden by system policy." Is this error appearing on someone else's device? If so, you need to ask for permission before proceeding with these tips. That's because some users disable installations to protect their devices from security threats.
makeuseof.com
How to Take Good Photos With Your Smartphone in Low-Light Conditions: 7 Tips
Smartphone photography is challenging at the best of times, but shooting in low light is particularly testing. Even if we can see what we want to capture with our naked eye, the camera we use doesn't always do the same. Often, you'll find that your photos are grainy or blurry. But does that mean you should not bother?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
32:9 vs. 21:9 Ultrawide Monitors: How Wide Is Too Wide?
In recent years, ultrawide monitors have become essential purchases for people looking to play games on their PCs. The typical definition of ultrawide varied over the years, but more recently, it has settled on one single aspect ratio: 21:9. It's considerably wider than 16:9 and lets you see more when you play games.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "This App Can’t Be Activated When UAC Is Disabled" Error on Windows
You’re trying to open an app on your Windows device and suddenly see an error message that reads, “this app can’t be activated when UAC is disabled.” When this happens, the app in question won't run, and you have to retry opening it. Unfortunately, this error...
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: What's the Difference?
Samsung is one of the biggest proponents of foldable smartphones on the market. After debuting the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in August 2021, Samsung is back with a successor to its premium foldable phone. With the debut of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung marks the fourth generation of its bendy devices.
makeuseof.com
Ubuntu 22.04 Point Release Upgrade Available to Loyal Users After Frustrating Delay
Canonical, the creator of the Linux distribution Ubuntu, has announced the availability of the 22.04.1 point release. This clears the way for existing users to upgrade the system using the built-in utility. Ubuntu Users Can Now Upgrade. The official Ubuntu account enticed users who may have been waiting to upgrade...
makeuseof.com
How to Configure Networking on Ubuntu Servers
Ubuntu ships with some graphical utilities to configure network devices, but there are some topics that server administrators especially need to master—and that includes knowing how to configure network devices from the command line. To manage your Ubuntu Server network from the command line, it is important to know...
makeuseof.com
Back to School Tech: Get Windows 10 Pro OEM Lifetime Key For $14
It's still warm out and the summer vacation is in swing, but fall is closing in and the start of the school year is not very far. So, with the big date approaching, we want to make sure we have everything ready, including original licenses for Windows and Office, so the kids can do their school work without issues.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "Windows Might Be Installed in an Unsupported Directory" Error
Installing Windows is a very straightforward process and usually poses zero issues. However, sometimes you may experience errors that can interfere with the installation process. One such error that leaves users puzzled is the "Windows might be installed in an unsupported directory" error. Unlike other Windows installation errors, this appears...
makeuseof.com
How to Host a Website for Free From Your PC or Laptop
If you're planning to launch a website but don't want to pay recurring monthly or annual hosting fees, you can use any old laptop or desktop PC to host a website for free. It's a great way to utilize your old system instead of throwing it away. In this guide,...
makeuseof.com
What Is a Sleeper PC? How Do You Build One?
Gaming PCs are known not only by their sheer power but also by their unique aesthetics. It's pretty much commonplace these days to see computer cases sold with open vents and RGB lights, even on the budget side of the spectrum. It's a basic tenet these days, in stark contrast to the PC aesthetic of old. After all, you can say we've come a long way from those boring-looking beige or white boxes.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Epic Games Launcher’s AS-3 Error in Windows 11 and 10
Players who install Windows games from the Epic Games Store need the Epic Games Launcher to play them. However, some players can’t utilize the Epic Games Launcher because of the AS-3 error. Those users see a “Sign in Failed Error Code: AS-3” message in the Epic Games software just after launching it.
makeuseof.com
How to Connect to Algo VPN From Android, iOS, Linux, and Windows
Algo VPN is a set of scripts which help you to deploy your own Virtual Private Network (VPN) on a rented Virtual Private Server (VPS). Setting up Algo VPN is simple, but how do you connect to it using the most popular desktop and mobile clients?. Connecting to Algo VPN...
makeuseof.com
How to Add the Hot Corners Feature From macOS to Windows 11
Apple’s macOS operating system contains some good features that Windows lacks, such as the "hot corners" tool. This feature lets you trigger certain actions by moving the cursor to the corners of your screen. It’s a pity Windows doesn’t have such a native feature, but we can at least...
Comments / 0