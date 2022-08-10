Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
Xiaomi clones the Galaxy Fold, makes it 40% thinner, adds a bigger battery
If you're disappointed by Samsung's relatively slow progress on foldables, say hello to the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, which looks significantly more advanced than what we saw in this week's announcement from Samsung. But it's for China only, of course. Sorry. The Mix Fold 2 closely follows the layout of...
Ars Technica
Google adds instant cloud-streaming button to web searches for games
The earliest sales pitch for Stadia, the Google streaming service that beams high-end video games to web browsers via the cloud, included the idea that it might work as simply as Googling your favorite game. You might search for a popular game to learn more about it, only to immediately see an option to start playing it inside your web browser, no additional hardware required—and perhaps no payment, either.
Ars Technica
How to upgrade to Windows 11, whether your PC is supported or not [Updated]
We originally published this install guide for Windows 11 shortly after the OS was released in October 2021. To keep it current and as useful as possible, we updated it in August 2022 to cover tweaks that Microsoft has made to the Windows installer for version 22H2, and some new workarounds for unsupported systems.
Ars Technica
The best cheap Android phones
So you want to buy a cheap Android phone, but you're overwhelmed by the countless options out there. Let us point you in the right direction. First, though, you should figure out if you even want to buy a midrange or low-end phone. Getting a less-expensive device usually means giving up some features, like a higher-than-60 Hz display refresh rate, quick charging, mmWave 5G, and wireless charging. On the other hand, you won't be paying $1,000 for a top-of-the-line device.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
Meta’s flailing Portal repurposed as a wireless portable monitor
Meta's Portal displays have always felt pretty niche. The 10- to 14-inch screens were heavily marketed as video-calling devices for apps like Facebook Messenger and Zoom. Even with the addition of music apps like Spotify and productivity apps like Microsoft Teams and a calendar, the products struggled to become something that felt necessary in tech-gadget-filled homes.
Ars Technica
Sonos delays its hotly anticipated Sub Mini after a rough financial quarter
The launch of the Sub Mini—an anticipated addition to Sonos' connected audio lineup—appears to have been delayed, the company revealed after its quarterly earnings report this week. The device was expected just about any day now. But Sonos confirmed to The Verge on Wednesday that it has "decided...
Ars Technica
I’m a security reporter and got fooled by a blatant phish
There has been a recent flurry of phishing attacks so surgically precise and well-executed that they've managed to fool some of the most aware people working in the cybersecurity industry. On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, two-factor authentication provider Twilio, content delivery network Cloudflare, and network equipment maker Cisco said phishers in possession of phone numbers belonging to employees and employee family members had tricked their employees into revealing their credentials. The phishers gained access to internal systems of Twilio and Cisco. Cloudflare's hardware-based 2FA keys prevented the phishers from accessing its systems.
Ars Technica
The weekend’s best deals: Apple MacBook Air, Resident Evil bundle, and more
It's the weekend, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best tech deals from around the web includes a nice discount on Apple's entry-level MacBook Air, which is currently down to $850 at Best Buy. That's about $150 off Apple's MSRP and tied for the lowest price we've seen from a major retailer since the laptop briefly dropped to $800 last December.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ars Technica
2022 Moto Razr gets big price drop, 144 Hz display, flagship SoC
Lenovo's Motorola division still hasn't given up on a modern reboot of the Motorola Razr. Last night, the company announced the "Moto Razr 2022," though it will seemingly be available only in China. The good news is that there's a big price drop this year: The phone is now 5999 CNY, or about $900. Previous Razr reboots sold in the $1,400 range, and the second-generation version was actually more expensive (~$1,830) in China than in the US.
Ars Technica
LG plans to introduce 20-inch OLED panels this year
LG plans to introduce a 20-inch OLED panel by the end of the year, and unlike most other offerings in this size, it will be used in consumer devices. LG is the leading manufacturer of OLED panels for several other device categories, and the company has been making panels for watches, TVs, and smartphones—but this will be the first time the company will make OLEDs suitable for computer monitors or smaller televisions.
Ars Technica
One of 5G’s biggest features is a security minefield
True 5G wireless data, with its ultrafast speeds and enhanced security protections, has been slow to roll out around the world. As the mobile technology proliferates—combining expanded speed and bandwidth with low-latency connections—one of its most touted features is starting to come in to focus. But the upgrade comes with its own raft of potential security exposures.
Ars Technica
Disney-owned streaming trifecta unveils price hikes, ad-supported Disney+
Since its launch in 2019, Disney+ has only slightly jumped in subscription costs for both monthly and annual fees. If active subscribers don't check their account settings when a major Disney+ change goes live later this year, they won't notice a difference in their bills, as the streaming service's "base" price will remain $7.99 per month.
Ars Technica
Samsung heir pardoned due to South Korean economic needs
Samsung Electronics Vice-Chair Jay Y. Lee received a presidential pardon Friday for his role in a 2016 political scandal, a move the South Korean government says is necessary so the country's largest chaebol can help steady the national economy. “In a bid to overcome the economic crisis by vitalizing the...
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: SpaceX sees rideshare demand, Russia’s odd launch deal with Iran
Welcome to Edition 5.06 of the Rocket Report! The big news this week is Northrop Grumman's deal with both Firefly and SpaceX to make sure it can continue flying Cygnus spacecraft to the International Space Station. This is a bold move that draws upon the deep US commercial space industry in order to meet NASA's needs in space. It is great to see this kind of cooperation in the aerospace community.
Comments / 0