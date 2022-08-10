Breakfast Club is Officially Over
The Breakfast Club with Angela Yee, Charlamagne, and DJ Envy has officially come to an end. Angela has said on air that she was leaving the Breakfast Club to start her own talk show and to focus on her Lip Service business. DJ Envy also posted a video of him walking into the building and his badge still allowing him access, while Angela commented with “not for long”. The Breakfast Club departure is sad but they definitely helped grow the podcast show culture in our generation today.
