Breakfast Club is Officially Over

Charlamagne Tha God, radio host, and TV personality joined Cheddar News to talk about Angela Yee’s departure from "The Breakfast Club" and Season two of "Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God," his late-night talk show. “We changed the platform to have a panel, so it's not just me talking about, you know, one topic. It's me and community and conversation with different people, and I just like the different points of view that are shared. I like the debates that have started. I like the exchanging of ideas. I like to push back the challenges, the challenges of ideas," he said.

