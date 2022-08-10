Read full article on original website
Related
money.com
Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop
Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
Opinion: This Is Why Gas Prices Are Falling and How Low They Could Go
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
Gas prices are finally dropping. Here are 4 things to know
The average price of gasoline nationwide is expected to drop below $4 a gallon in the coming days as prices continue to fall from the record highs hit in June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wells Fargo Says Gas, Food Prices Could Fall While Rent Prices Remain High
The company also stated that inflation could potentially drop to as low as 5 percent in the next few months.
Inflation Is Flattening And Gas Prices Are Under $4 — But Will It Last?
After months of worrying about gas prices rising and inflation rates reaching record highs, there’s finally some (tepid) sign of relief. On Aug. 10, two welcome announcements dropped: July’s inflation report shows that inflation has flattened month over month, and gas prices dropped to a level we haven’t seen in months. While there’s no reason to pop out the celebrations just yet, overall, things just got a little easier for families.
Price of bacon is increasing in the US but it's not just because of inflation
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% — the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year.The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive.A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs: A deadly avian flu has meant fewer eggs in the...
Gas, groceries, cars: One shocking chart shows how the price of everything has swung wildly for years—and how hard it is to predict what comes next
Inflation is falling, but it’s not happening evenly across all goods and services. On a month-to-month basis, there was a 0% increase in inflation in July. The annual inflation rate even dropped from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. Pundits were quick to argue this shows the Federal Reserve is seeing some early success in its actions to stabilize the prices of consumer goods. But it’s probably too soon to declare victory, since the cost of things like gas and cars are still swinging wildly from month to month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Explainer: Why gas prices are falling
U.S. consumers are breathing a bit easier now that gasoline prices have come down from record levels, but pump prices are still high, and the two-month slide could be nearing an end. The nationwide average price for a gallon of gas dropped to $3.99 on Thursday, according to AAA. That’s down 20% from the mid-June high, and it’s the first time the average has dipped below $4 since early March. Gasoline prices usually rise and fall with the cost of oil, and crude has also been dropping. The U.S. benchmark price is down nearly one-fourth since early June. Other factors are also behind this year’s roller-coaster ride in energy prices.
CNBC
Gasoline prices fall below $4 per gallon, lowest level since March
Gasoline prices have fallen for nearly 60 straight days and the national average is now back below $4 per gallon. CNBC's Brian Sullivan joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
Gas Prices Have Now Dropped below $4—Faster Than Expected!
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
With inflation a key midterm issue, Americans’ fear of rising prices drops at a record pace
For Democrats facing election in the upcoming midterms, inflation is a political thorn that digs into consumers’ budgets despite a concerted federal effort to combat the problem. New data shows that those efforts might finally be paying off. On Monday, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released its...
Grocery Prices Are Up 13% in One Year, the Biggest Increase Since 1979
Consumers are finally catching a break with a cooldown from historically high inflation rates. But prices for certain common expenses — including food and rent — just keep on soaring. Consumer prices rose 8.5% on an annual basis in July, according to new data released Wednesday by the...
Gas prices tumble below $4 for first time in months; California average still above $5
Drivers in the United States can breathe a small sigh of relief — average gas prices have dropped below $4 a gallon for the first time since March.The national average price for regular gasoline fell to $3.99 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA.Of course, in California, the average is still over $5. According to AAA, the statewide average is $5.38. Sacramento's average price comes in just below that at $5.24. Nationwide gas prices hit a record high of $5.02 in June as drivers filled their tanks for the summer travel season. They were also pushed higher by soaring global oil prices as the West...
What You Need To Know About The Colorado Stimulus Check 2022
Few states have been as generous as Colorado in providing stimulus payments and tax rebates to its citizens. In a program known as Colorado Cash Back, the Centennial State is distributing $750 -$1,500 checks for married couples to nearly every one of its taxpayers.
Inflation drops to zero in July due to falling gas prices
Consumer prices were unchanged in July, as plunging prices for gasoline dragged the Consumer Price Index down to zero. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, rose only 0.3%, below what analysts expected. Driving the news: The Labor Department reported that overall consumer prices rose 0% last month, and are...
biztoc.com
Wholesale inflation fell 0.5% in July, in another sign that price increases are slowing
The producer price index, a gauge of final-demand wholesale prices, decreased 0.5% in July. The year-over-year gain was 9.8%. The annual increase was the lowest since October 2021. Jobless claims rose to 262,000 last week, just below the estimate. On an annual basis, the index rose 9.8%, the lowest rate...
Inflation slowed in July, showing Fed's rate hikes are working
Inflation slowed in July as gasoline prices dropped, a sign the Federal Reserve's efforts to control spiraling prices are taking effect. Consumer prices last month rose 8.5% from the same month a year ago, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday — lower than economists had expected and down from 9.1% in June.
MLS・
A Bit of Inflation Relief in July
Consumer prices were unchanged, on average, in July because of a large drop in gasoline prices and a smaller decline in natural gas from the previous month. While lower prices at the gas pump are a welcome respite for drivers, prices still rose strongly for basics like food, rent and new vehicles. The annual inflation rate edged down to 8.5% from 9.1% in June.
Inflation eases but prices still up 8.5% compared to a year ago
Both gas prices and airfares have dropped but Americans are still facing sticker shock on just about everything else compared to a year ago. The hope is that inflation may have peaked earlier this summer and with 50-year-low unemployment numbers, a full recession could be less likely. Today’s numbers may give the Federal Reserve reason to slow down on interest rate increases.Aug. 10, 2022.
CBS News
527K+
Followers
62K+
Post
371M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0