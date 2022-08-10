ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
money.com

Here's Why Gas Prices Are Going Down — and How Low They Could Drop

Gas prices continue to fall, notching seven straight weeks of decline and providing much needed relief on household budgets all across the country. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is nearing the $4 mark and, as of Wednesday, is already at or below that price in 20 states, according to data from the automotive club AAA. The country-wide average is currently $4.16, a drop of 65 cents from a month ago.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Gas Prices#News Reporter#American
Fatherly

Inflation Is Flattening And Gas Prices Are Under $4 — But Will It Last?

After months of worrying about gas prices rising and inflation rates reaching record highs, there’s finally some (tepid) sign of relief. On Aug. 10, two welcome announcements dropped: July’s inflation report shows that inflation has flattened month over month, and gas prices dropped to a level we haven’t seen in months. While there’s no reason to pop out the celebrations just yet, overall, things just got a little easier for families.
TRAFFIC
CBS Sacramento

Price of bacon is increasing in the US but it's not just because of inflation

Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high.Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% — the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year.The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive.A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs: A deadly avian flu has meant fewer eggs in the...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Gas, groceries, cars: One shocking chart shows how the price of everything has swung wildly for years—and how hard it is to predict what comes next

Inflation is falling, but it’s not happening evenly across all goods and services. On a month-to-month basis, there was a 0% increase in inflation in July. The annual inflation rate even dropped from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. Pundits were quick to argue this shows the Federal Reserve is seeing some early success in its actions to stabilize the prices of consumer goods. But it’s probably too soon to declare victory, since the cost of things like gas and cars are still swinging wildly from month to month.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Associated Press

Explainer: Why gas prices are falling

U.S. consumers are breathing a bit easier now that gasoline prices have come down from record levels, but pump prices are still high, and the two-month slide could be nearing an end. The nationwide average price for a gallon of gas dropped to $3.99 on Thursday, according to AAA. That’s down 20% from the mid-June high, and it’s the first time the average has dipped below $4 since early March. Gasoline prices usually rise and fall with the cost of oil, and crude has also been dropping. The U.S. benchmark price is down nearly one-fourth since early June. Other factors are also behind this year’s roller-coaster ride in energy prices.
TRAFFIC
CBS Sacramento

Gas prices tumble below $4 for first time in months; California average still above $5

Drivers in the United States can breathe a small sigh of relief — average gas prices have dropped below $4 a gallon for the first time since March.The national average price for regular gasoline fell to $3.99 a gallon on Thursday, according to AAA.Of course, in California, the average is still over $5. According to AAA, the statewide average is $5.38. Sacramento's average price comes in just below that at $5.24. Nationwide gas prices hit a record high of $5.02 in June as drivers filled their tanks for the summer travel season. They were also pushed higher by soaring global oil prices as the West...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Inflation drops to zero in July due to falling gas prices

Consumer prices were unchanged in July, as plunging prices for gasoline dragged the Consumer Price Index down to zero. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, rose only 0.3%, below what analysts expected. Driving the news: The Labor Department reported that overall consumer prices rose 0% last month, and are...
BUSINESS
CBS Baltimore

Inflation slowed in July, showing Fed's rate hikes are working

Inflation slowed in July as gasoline prices dropped, a sign the Federal Reserve's efforts to control spiraling prices are taking effect. Consumer prices last month rose 8.5% from the same month a year ago, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday — lower than economists had expected and down from 9.1% in June.
MLS
Kiplinger

A Bit of Inflation Relief in July

Consumer prices were unchanged, on average, in July because of a large drop in gasoline prices and a smaller decline in natural gas from the previous month. While lower prices at the gas pump are a welcome respite for drivers, prices still rose strongly for basics like food, rent and new vehicles. The annual inflation rate edged down to 8.5% from 9.1% in June.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Inflation eases but prices still up 8.5% compared to a year ago

Both gas prices and airfares have dropped but Americans are still facing sticker shock on just about everything else compared to a year ago. The hope is that inflation may have peaked earlier this summer and with 50-year-low unemployment numbers, a full recession could be less likely. Today’s numbers may give the Federal Reserve reason to slow down on interest rate increases.Aug. 10, 2022.
BUSINESS
CBS News

CBS News

527K+
Followers
62K+
Post
371M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy