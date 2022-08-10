Read full article on original website
waupacanow.com
Charges filed in 1992 double homicide
Weyauwega man arrested for Togstad-Mumbrue murders. Tony Garret Haase, 51, Weyauwega, will appear in court Friday afternoon, Aug. 12, for an initial appearance and bond hearing on two counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Haase is accused of the murders of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years ago. On March...
Appleton police shooting leaves one man dead, Wisconsin DOJ investigating
The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating a shooting involving Appleton police officers.
Police shoot and kill Wisconsin man after domestic dispute
APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Appleton, Wisconsin, shot and killed a man after responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities said Saturday. The shooting happened after officers were confronted by an armed man when they were called to a home in Appleton on Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release.
Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will eventually determine the defendant’s mental state at the time. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, who was white, in Fond du Lac County. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime. Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
cwbradio.com
Central Wisconsin Woman Accused of Lying to Purchase on Gun; May Have Been Used in Homicide
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Central Wisconsin woman accused of lying on a firearms transaction document may have purchased a gun used in a Merrill homicide. Police say Ashley Zastrow did not intend to keep one of the handguns she bought in January, and instead passed it on to Tanner Graap who later used it to kill Kayla Frank a few days later.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Officers shoot and kill man after responding to domestic disturbance in Appleton
APPLETON — One man is dead after state investigators say he was shot by police responding to a domestic disturbance Friday evening in Appleton. Appleton police officers responded to the call about 7:20 p.m. Aug. 12, 2022 at a residence on the 1500 block of N. Birchwood Ave. in Appleton, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
wtaq.com
Shawano County Campground Owner: “I am officially homeless” After Paying $16,800 Bail
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Shawano County campground owner facing a variety of legal charges and the forced sale of her property made her first court appearance Thursday since posting her cash bail. Ann Retzlaff’s current legal troubles include charges for a two-county police chase and felony bail jumping...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police investigating death on High Avenue
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh police department is currently investigating a death at a building on the 100 block of High Ave. that occurred around 10:45 A.M. Saturday. Officers received information that there was possibly a deceased individual in the building, and later confirmed those reports. The body has not been identified at this time.
wearegreenbay.com
’11th-hour election stunt’: Sheriff slams Waupaca County District Attorney over investigation
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – One day before the election, the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney in Waupaca County are having a back and forth. The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release responding to a release sent by the Waupaca County District Attorney. Veronica Isherwood, the Waupaca County District Attorney, announced that a request was made for a Public Integrity investigation of the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.
WSAW
Prosecutors: Green Bay man plotted girlfriend’s murder from jail
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An inmate at the Brown County Jail is accused of a murder-for-hire plot, offering drugs and money for someone to kill his girlfriend. Luis Dejesus-Gonzalez, 35, is charged with conspiracy to commit First Degree Intentional Homicide-Domestic Abuse. He faces additional penalties if he’s convicted because of a history of domestic abuse, including battery and criminal damage to property.
Wausau teen accused of attempted homicide in near-fatal shooting
A Wausau teenager is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man in the head on Saturday in a Wisconsin Rapids parking lot. Christopher Stevens, 17, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after an initial appearance Wednesday in Wood County Circuit Court. The shooting was...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared
FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended
(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
Wausau woman faces federal weapons charges
A Wausau woman is accused of making a false statement while purchasing firearms and will now face federal charges in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin. Ashley Zastrow, 31, was indicted in May by a federal grand jury in Madison, said Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Fox11online.com
Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male from Fond...
marquettecountytribune.com
OWI arrest results from 3-vehicle crash
On Friday, August 5th, 2022, at 3:10 p.m., the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls for a multiple vehicle crash with injuries west of Montello on STH 23 in the Town of Packwaukee. A pickup truck traveling eastbound attempted to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline, and struck a silver van and a small pickup truck, both traveling westbound.
cwbradio.com
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man
(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
WBAY Green Bay
Officers need help identifying vehicle in attempted scam of Winnebago County woman
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects accused of trying to scam an elderly woman. The department posted the suspect vehicle on Facebook. They say it’s a Subaru with no license plates and they need help identifying the car and occupants.
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
wearegreenbay.com
Man robs business, tries to steal car in Oshkosh, taken into custody
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a robbery at a local business on the 2000 Block of Witzel Avenue. The robbery took place around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. According to a release, officers received information that a person entered multiple businesses in the area...
