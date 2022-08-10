ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in downtown Mpls. apartment shooting ID'd as Ahmed Elsaied

By WCCO Staff
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have identified the man who was fatally shot inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment Sunday night.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 31-year-old Ahmed Elsaied died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Police arrested another man at the scene. The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. at the Artistry on 10th apartment building, located on the 1000 block of South Marquette Avenue.

After the shooting, a gun was tossed onto the rooftop of the WCCO-TV building, which is next door to Artistry on 10th.

CBS

MPD Public Information Officer Garret Parten says the relationship between the suspect and victim is not clear at this point, and there was no sign of forced entry in the apartment.

"There has to be a better way to settle disputes than pulling out a gun," Parten said.

