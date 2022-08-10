ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

Oxygen

Suspect Arrested In Missing University Of Mississippi LGBTQ Student’s Murder

Authorities have arrested a man in the murder of a 20-year-old University of Mississippi student who vanished more than two weeks ago, officials said. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, who was last seen alive earlier this month, authorities announced in a joint statement on July 22. Lee’s body hasn’t yet been recovered.
OXFORD, MS
The Independent

Mississippi trooper cleared in probe of chokehold video

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Friday that its internal investigation found no criminal conduct by a white Highway Patrol trooper who used physical force against a handcuffed Black man during an arrest — a confrontation caught on video by relatives of the man being arrested.An investigation started after the relatives' video of the Aug. 5 incident went viral. The footage showed the trooper putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a grassy ditch in a rural area near the south Mississippi city of McComb.The department and investigators from two of its divisions, the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mccomb, MS
Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison

BRICKEYS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities were searching Friday for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, located 96 miles (155 kilometers) east of Little Rock, the state Department of Corrections said. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail on a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missouri high school teacher sentenced to 30 years for sextortion scheme targeting children

A Missouri high school teacher was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for compelling children online to send him sexually explicit images and videos in a sextortion scheme involving 11 identified victims and dozens more who could not be identified.US District Judge M Douglas Harpool handed down the 30-year sentence without parole to Brandon McCullough, 31, in a federal court on Tuesday. The business teacher, who at the time of the offence was employed at Cassville High School – about 20 miles north of the Arkansas state line – was also ordered to pay $204,199 in restitution to...
MISSOURI STATE
Outsider.com

‘Pissed Off Trucker’ TikTok Star Dies in Kansas Crash

Steven Hull Raley, otherwise known as @Pissed_off_trucker on TikTok, died on July 12. He died after his semi-truck crashed in Kansas. He was 52 years old. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on July 12th near Colby, Kansas, The Kansas City Star indicates. They cite a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
KANSAS STATE
The US Sun

Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found

THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Brianna Grier: Gruesome new details revealed in death of Black woman who fell out of police car

An independent report has revealed gruesome new details in the death of a Black woman who fell out of a moving police car in Georgia.Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was handcuffed in front of her body and not wearing a seatbelt when she fell out of the patrol car, GBI concluded after reviewing numerous interviews, body camera videos, and conducting exhaustive mechanical tests last month.Hancock County Sheriff deputies Timothy Legette and Marlin Primus, the sheriff’s brother, arrested Ms Grier after her family called 911 when she experienced a mental health crisis, The Daily Beast reported. She died six days later at...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Boy, five, fatally shoots his eight-year-old brother in Arkansas

An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed by his 5-year-old brother in what authorities in Arkansas say was a “tragic accident”.Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call of a “toddler involved shooting” at a rural address 45 miles (72kms) south of Little Rock just after 2pm on Thursday, according to a statement shared on their website on Thursday.Deputies arrived soon afterward to find the boy unresponsive inside the home. The Jefferson County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.“This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided,” Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr said in a news release.“I can’t emphasise strongly...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
Oxygen

2 Teens Charged With Killing Elderly Man Found In Makeshift Grave In Cemetery

Two minors have been arrested months after an elderly man was found buried in a makeshift grave in Alabama. On Tuesday, officials with the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two suspects in connection with the death of 71-year-old Thomas Creel. Although the names and ages of the accused were not released, they are described as “two juvenile males,” now charged with murder and first-degree burglary.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
rollingout.com

Georgia man wears his Madea costume to commit a crime

Police are searching for a man who robbed a McDonough, Georgia, bank dressed like an elderly woman on the afternoon of July 18. Police say that the man was wearing a floral dress, gray wig, orange gloves, and a pink bag when he walked into a Chase bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. The man also told the teller that he had a gun.
MCDONOUGH, GA

