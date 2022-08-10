Read full article on original website
Related
Dillard’s Department Store Fires Employee Caught in Viral Video Calling Black Man ‘F—Ing N—’
A Black shopper in North Texas gracefully confronted an old white Dillard’s department store employee after the worker called him and his 10-year-old son “f—ing n——.”. In a video that has garnered almost three million views, the Black dad identified as Muhammad Karim, says he...
Suspect Arrested In Missing University Of Mississippi LGBTQ Student’s Murder
Authorities have arrested a man in the murder of a 20-year-old University of Mississippi student who vanished more than two weeks ago, officials said. Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, was charged with the murder of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, who was last seen alive earlier this month, authorities announced in a joint statement on July 22. Lee’s body hasn’t yet been recovered.
Mississippi trooper cleared in probe of chokehold video
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety said Friday that its internal investigation found no criminal conduct by a white Highway Patrol trooper who used physical force against a handcuffed Black man during an arrest — a confrontation caught on video by relatives of the man being arrested.An investigation started after the relatives' video of the Aug. 5 incident went viral. The footage showed the trooper putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a grassy ditch in a rural area near the south Mississippi city of McComb.The department and investigators from two of its divisions, the...
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kindergartner in Louisiana allegedly forced out of school because her parents are a same-sex couple
A married same-sex couple in Louisiana was allegedly told their newly adopted daughter could not attend kindergarten at a religious school because of their “lifestyle choices.”. Emily and Jennie Parker said they learned on Saturday they needed to find a new school for their 5-year-old daughter, Zoey, because their...
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Convicted rapist escapes from east Arkansas prison
BRICKEYS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities were searching Friday for a convicted rapist who escaped from an east Arkansas prison. Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, located 96 miles (155 kilometers) east of Little Rock, the state Department of Corrections said. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail on a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
Missouri high school teacher sentenced to 30 years for sextortion scheme targeting children
A Missouri high school teacher was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for compelling children online to send him sexually explicit images and videos in a sextortion scheme involving 11 identified victims and dozens more who could not be identified.US District Judge M Douglas Harpool handed down the 30-year sentence without parole to Brandon McCullough, 31, in a federal court on Tuesday. The business teacher, who at the time of the offence was employed at Cassville High School – about 20 miles north of the Arkansas state line – was also ordered to pay $204,199 in restitution to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Pissed Off Trucker’ TikTok Star Dies in Kansas Crash
Steven Hull Raley, otherwise known as @Pissed_off_trucker on TikTok, died on July 12. He died after his semi-truck crashed in Kansas. He was 52 years old. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on July 12th near Colby, Kansas, The Kansas City Star indicates. They cite a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.
29 Years Ago, A 2-Year-Old Made a Chilling Claim After Her Mother Vanished Without a Trace
Andrea Lynn Hayslette lived in Surfside Beach, South Carolina with her husband Larry and their two children, 5-year-old Ryan and 2-year-old Katie. According to The Charley Project, the 29-year-old was a straight-A student at Coastal Carolina University and she worked part-time.
Walmart Accused of 'Scamming' Shoppers at Checkout: 'Disgusted'
"They're purposefully marking up prices," said Brenna. "They're not telling you because most people are not going to check that when they're checking out."
Woman Announced Her Husband Was Cheating Before Firing Shots In Dallas-Lovefield Airport
A 37-year-woman was shot at Dallas Love Field Airport Monday by an officer after she opened fire near the ticketing counter. Details remain unclear, but witnesses on the scene tell NBC 5 she made an announcement about infidelity before the shooting. “She basically said in her […] her husband was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police release video of officer shooting a woman who fired a gun at Dallas Love Field airport
Dallas police released video Tuesday of the incident involving a woman who fired a gun at Dallas Love Field before an officer shot her. The woman, wearing a black hoodie, looked to be aiming the weapon in the air late Monday morning before she bought it down and pointed it straight, prompting 15-year Dallas police veteran Ronald Cronin to shoot immediately.
Kiely Rodni’s family issue harrowing warning after police break silence on scanner reports saying missing teen was found
THE family of missing teen Kiely Rodni has issued a harrowing warning after police broke their silence following fake reports circulating on Twitter that the 16-year-old had been spotted. Kiely, 16, vanished early Saturday at around 12.30am near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, following a wild end-of-school bash.
Brianna Grier: Gruesome new details revealed in death of Black woman who fell out of police car
An independent report has revealed gruesome new details in the death of a Black woman who fell out of a moving police car in Georgia.Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was handcuffed in front of her body and not wearing a seatbelt when she fell out of the patrol car, GBI concluded after reviewing numerous interviews, body camera videos, and conducting exhaustive mechanical tests last month.Hancock County Sheriff deputies Timothy Legette and Marlin Primus, the sheriff’s brother, arrested Ms Grier after her family called 911 when she experienced a mental health crisis, The Daily Beast reported. She died six days later at...
A Georgia woman died after she 'fell' out of a patrol car. Cruisers are always supposed to be locked, an expert said.
A Georgia woman having what her family described as a mental health crisis died Thursday after authorities said she “fell out” of a patrol car last week, even though, according to a policing expert, cruisers are always supposed to be locked from the inside. Brianna Grier, 28, was...
Boy, five, fatally shoots his eight-year-old brother in Arkansas
An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed by his 5-year-old brother in what authorities in Arkansas say was a “tragic accident”.Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call of a “toddler involved shooting” at a rural address 45 miles (72kms) south of Little Rock just after 2pm on Thursday, according to a statement shared on their website on Thursday.Deputies arrived soon afterward to find the boy unresponsive inside the home. The Jefferson County Coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.“This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided,” Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr said in a news release.“I can’t emphasise strongly...
2 Teens Charged With Killing Elderly Man Found In Makeshift Grave In Cemetery
Two minors have been arrested months after an elderly man was found buried in a makeshift grave in Alabama. On Tuesday, officials with the Chilton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of two suspects in connection with the death of 71-year-old Thomas Creel. Although the names and ages of the accused were not released, they are described as “two juvenile males,” now charged with murder and first-degree burglary.
rollingout.com
Georgia man wears his Madea costume to commit a crime
Police are searching for a man who robbed a McDonough, Georgia, bank dressed like an elderly woman on the afternoon of July 18. Police say that the man was wearing a floral dress, gray wig, orange gloves, and a pink bag when he walked into a Chase bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. The man also told the teller that he had a gun.
A Tennessee police officer is on administrative leave as the violent arrest of a man is investigated
Tennessee officials are investigating an officer's violent arrest of a Black man accused of fleeing from police trying to stop him after allegedly running a stop sign, officials said.
Comments / 0