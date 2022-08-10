Ethereum developers set a tentative mid-September launch date for “the Merge” this week. The Merge trade is still going strong. ETH extended its weeks-long rally into the weekend, breaking $2,000 for the first time since May. According to CoinGecko data, the number two cryptocurrency is trading just above the key psychological milestone at press time. It’s gained roughly 16% in market value over the past week.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO