Metaverse, Web3 Disruption and Blockchain Advancement To Be Discussed at Metaweek in Dubai
After huge success in launching the first MetaWeek in early March 2022, NexChange Group presents the second edition of the large-scale international event, taking place Sept. 11 to 14, 2022 in Dubai. Dozens of Web3 Related Themes at Metaweek. As one of the world’s leading proponents of using cutting-edge tech...
Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September
Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
Gala Is Partnering With Stick Figure Productions To Distribute Four Down on the Blockchain
Gala, one of the leading innovators in blockchain gaming and music, has announced the launch of Gala Film. This new vertical from the world-leading Web3 company continues the brand’s commitment to providing fans with unique opportunities to enrich their experiences coupled with amazing programming and exciting projects. Watch and...
World's Biggest Asset Manager Launches Bitcoin Trust for Institutions
The world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock, is launching its first Bitcoin-focused product. The world’s biggest asset manager appears to be doubling down on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency. BlackRock announced it had launched a private Bitcoin trust Thursday, giving its U.S.-based institutional clients exposure to spot Bitcoin for...
Merge Hype Helps Ethereum Reclaim $2,000
Ethereum developers set a tentative mid-September launch date for “the Merge” this week. The Merge trade is still going strong. ETH extended its weeks-long rally into the weekend, breaking $2,000 for the first time since May. According to CoinGecko data, the number two cryptocurrency is trading just above the key psychological milestone at press time. It’s gained roughly 16% in market value over the past week.
The Race to Scale Ethereum With zkEVM Rollups
ZkSync, StarkNet, Polygon zkEVM, and Scroll are some of the top ZK-Rollup projects building with EVM-compatibility in mind. Each project is tackling the questions of throughput, cryptographic proofs, and levels of EVM-compatibility in its own way. ZK-Rollups are expected to become one of Ethereum's most important scaling weapons over the...
