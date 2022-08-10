ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September

Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
World's Biggest Asset Manager Launches Bitcoin Trust for Institutions

The world’s biggest asset manager, BlackRock, is launching its first Bitcoin-focused product. The world’s biggest asset manager appears to be doubling down on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency. BlackRock announced it had launched a private Bitcoin trust Thursday, giving its U.S.-based institutional clients exposure to spot Bitcoin for...
Merge Hype Helps Ethereum Reclaim $2,000

Ethereum developers set a tentative mid-September launch date for “the Merge” this week. The Merge trade is still going strong. ETH extended its weeks-long rally into the weekend, breaking $2,000 for the first time since May. According to CoinGecko data, the number two cryptocurrency is trading just above the key psychological milestone at press time. It’s gained roughly 16% in market value over the past week.
The Race to Scale Ethereum With zkEVM Rollups

ZkSync, StarkNet, Polygon zkEVM, and Scroll are some of the top ZK-Rollup projects building with EVM-compatibility in mind. Each project is tackling the questions of throughput, cryptographic proofs, and levels of EVM-compatibility in its own way. ZK-Rollups are expected to become one of Ethereum's most important scaling weapons over the...
