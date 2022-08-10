ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Bryan College Station Eagle

Hurricane center ups odds of Gulf of Mexico system to form

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center continues to keep its eye on a system in the Gulf of Mexico with a small chance to develop into a tropical depression. In its 2 p.m. Saturday tropical update, the NHC said the weak low pressure area located over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico has increased shower and thunderstorm activity.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies

DALLAS — A man who drank from a water bottle after his guilty verdict in a Denton County courtroom Thursday was taken to a hospital and later died, according to his defense attorney. Edward Peter Leclair, 57, of Frisco faced five counts of child sexual assault related to an...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

B-CS Chamber of Commerce hosts first Minority Small Business Forum

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce held its first Minority Small Business Forum on Thursday night to provide information for owners to help them start, grow and protect their businesses. Over 130 people gathered at the Newman-Adam Unit of the Boys & Girls Club of Brazos Valley. Guests were able...
BRYAN, TX

