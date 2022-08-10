Read full article on original website
Related
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Welcomes Students Home During Move-In Day
As a third-year Arkansas Tech University student, Madison Herring said move-in day for the fall 2022 semester represented a return to her second home. “I’m happy and excited to be back,” said Herring, a print journalism major from White Hall who was among those returning to ATU on Saturday, Aug. 13. “Of course, there’s going to be a little bit of homesickness at the start. Getting to do this for the third time is really exciting. I’m so happy to be back.”
Baptist Health PACE program unveils new adult day health center
Baptist Health’s PACE program has created a new resource for central Arkansas seniors with the unveiling of their new Adult Day Health Center.
Popular Arkansas hiking area receives $24.6M federal infrastructure grant for trails
The City of Conway is receiving a nearly $25 mil grant for infrastructure.
Arkansan Bobby Bones to receive Millennial Award at 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards
Arkansas native and successful entertainment host Bobby Bones will receive the Millennial Award at the 2023 Arkansas Country Music Awards next June.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
onespiritblog.com
Food and Nutrition Services Transition Planned for August 22
On August 22, the Arkansas market will be the first of the Southeast Division to transition Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) programs previously provided by Sodexo, to the CommonSpirit Health-(CSH) insourced model where the management team, clinical dietitians, and hourly staff are CommonSpirit Health employees. The transition will have three phases:
Officials with Faulkner County Sheriff's Office to train on school campuses this weekend
FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — School safety has been a leading concern among parents and educators across the county as the new school year approaches— and some Arkansas law enforcement officials are taking extra precautions. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, officers with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office will be...
Conway man writes book to share his impactful life story
Ronnie Williams served the University of Central Arkansas for 40 years.
onlyinark.com
15 Places to Eat in Saline County
Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS
Two women named as persons of interest in East Arkansas prison escape
BRINKLEY, Ark. — Arkansas Department of Corrections named 2 women in aconvicted rapist escape in Eastern Arkansas. Misty Hartman and Linda Annette White were believed to be assisting Samuel Hartman after he escaped from a work detail near Marianna. Hartman was sentenced in November 2013 to life in prison...
wpfirerescue.org
Daily Archives: August 12, 2022
Burn Ban for Saline County has been removed. Now all counties in our fire district permit Safe and Legal burning of natural tree and leaf debris. Stay Safe!
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
80s-90s Iconic Country Stars to Shine this Weekend in Hot Springs
If you love country music then you're gonna love the next few weeks starting with the 80s-90s country artists Shenandoah and Sawyer Brown at Magic Springs in Hot Springs, Arkansas. If you bought a season ticket to Magic Springs this year the concerts are free. The summer concert series continues...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benton McDonald’s employee given princess treatment
A McDonald’s employee in Benton received a very special surprise Friday, and it wasn’t in her Happy Meal.
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
Bryant police investigating possible deadly hit and run, victim identified
Bryant police said they are currently investigating a possible hit and run Wednesday morning.
16-year-old arrested for Logan County murder
A 16-year-old male has been arrested and will face murder charges after a woman was shot and killed in Logan County.
Comments / 0