ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
arkansastechnews.com

ATU Welcomes Students Home During Move-In Day

As a third-year Arkansas Tech University student, Madison Herring said move-in day for the fall 2022 semester represented a return to her second home. “I’m happy and excited to be back,” said Herring, a print journalism major from White Hall who was among those returning to ATU on Saturday, Aug. 13. “Of course, there’s going to be a little bit of homesickness at the start. Getting to do this for the third time is really exciting. I’m so happy to be back.”
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Russellville, AR
Education
City
Russellville, AR
State
Arkansas State
onespiritblog.com

Food and Nutrition Services Transition Planned for August 22

On August 22, the Arkansas market will be the first of the Southeast Division to transition Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) programs previously provided by Sodexo, to the CommonSpirit Health-(CSH) insourced model where the management team, clinical dietitians, and hourly staff are CommonSpirit Health employees. The transition will have three phases:
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

15 Places to Eat in Saline County

Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Tech University#Honor Society#College#Oklahoma State University#Alpha Kappa Delta#Lexington Books
KHBS

Two women named as persons of interest in East Arkansas prison escape

BRINKLEY, Ark. — Arkansas Department of Corrections named 2 women in aconvicted rapist escape in Eastern Arkansas. Misty Hartman and Linda Annette White were believed to be assisting Samuel Hartman after he escaped from a work detail near Marianna. Hartman was sentenced in November 2013 to life in prison...
wpfirerescue.org

Daily Archives: August 12, 2022

Burn Ban for Saline County has been removed. Now all counties in our fire district permit Safe and Legal burning of natural tree and leaf debris. Stay Safe!
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Power 95.9

What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?

Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes

Comments / 0

Community Policy