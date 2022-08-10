As a third-year Arkansas Tech University student, Madison Herring said move-in day for the fall 2022 semester represented a return to her second home. “I’m happy and excited to be back,” said Herring, a print journalism major from White Hall who was among those returning to ATU on Saturday, Aug. 13. “Of course, there’s going to be a little bit of homesickness at the start. Getting to do this for the third time is really exciting. I’m so happy to be back.”

