ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
inputmag.com

Arc’teryx Veilance offers sleek and lightweight outerwear for fall

As outerwear season nears, so do new Arc’teryx offerings. The brand has served up an array of everyday staples from its Veilance sublabel, bringing new colors and shapes to fan favorites. Designed by creative director Taka Kasuga, a Junya Watanabe vet who's also behind Arc'teryx System_A, the Veilance collection specializes in form and function. Its lineup pays extra care to seams, linings, and hems.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
inputmag.com

The North Face Purple Label made the last tote bag you’ll ever need

Some of the best offerings from The North Face come courtesy of its Purple Label, and its latest release only reinforces the acclaim. The Japanese licensee has introduced two tote bags in a variety of neutral tones, each boasting stain, scuff, and moisture resistance. Any product from TNF’s Purple Label,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
inputmag.com

The lightest, coolest running hats to get you through summer

Leveling up your running gear can change your entire experience. Switching to breathable sneakers or high-tech shades makes a significant difference in hot summer weather, and donning a hat, too, will make you more comfortable in the sun or rain.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bio#Earth#Fashion Design#Dive
inputmag.com

Has TikTok surpassed Instagram as fashion’s favorite social media app?

The social media platform has been fashion’s online hub for the better part of the last decade, but an algorithm shift toward video and suggested posts is alienating some of Instagram’s most stylish users. Many of them are turning to TikTok, where curated content appears with minimal effort and maximum reward.
BEAUTY & FASHION
inputmag.com

The guy who threw a plushy toy at Lady Gaga explains himself

Richie, a 29-year-old nutritionist who lives in Morelos, Mexico, had been saving up cash to go see Lady Gaga in concert since 2019. “It’s been almost 10 years since the last time Gaga came to Mexico, so we all know it won’t happen soon,” says Richie, who also runs a handicraft business on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy