West Lafayette, IN

WL police seek car involved in Tuesday night fatal hit-and-run

By STAFF REPORTS
 3 days ago
Exponent File Photo

West Lafayette police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run in which a pedestrian was killed Tuesday night in the 1500 block of Kalberer Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release Wednesday morning, and their name has not yet been released.

Video from area cameras is still being analyzed, but preliminary indications are that the suspect vehicle is a beige or gold-colored Buick four-door sedan, possibly a 2006 to 2011 Buick Lucerne, according to the release. The vehicle should have damage to the passenger's side headlight assembly.

If you see a vehicle matching this description, you're asked to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME, or report it online at www.wetip.com.

