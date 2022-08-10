Read full article on original website
Related
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Harper's Bazaar
Megan Thee Stallion's Sultry Flare-Leg Jumpsuit Includes Lace and Cutouts
Megan Thee Stallion's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Megan thee Stallion gave a mini fashion showcase while promoting her new album this week. The "Sweetest Pie" rapper made several appearances across NYC for the release of her second studio album, Traumazine. One of the looks, styled by Law Roach for a visit to SiriusXM's studios Wednesday, is a sultry nude-toned jumpsuit that includes some surprise details upon a closer look.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Kiss Passionately After Getting Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin' Donuts is to Ben Affleck what Birkin bags are to Jennifer Lopez. Which is really just another way of saying, if you spot one in public, you're likely to spot the other. Now, as newlyweds, Affleck is mixing the best of both worlds by bringing his wife along for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Harper's Bazaar
Is Jennifer Lopez Taking a Break from Performing?
Jennifer Lopez may be taking a break from her career to focus on her new marriage and family, according to her latest newsletter post. In the most recent edition of On the JLo, the singer shared some updates about her life and where her head is at. She also graced her subscribers with photos of her and Affleck getting cozy in a restaurant—Lopez looking striking in a green dress (which, she points out in the newsletter, is still her lucky color; Affleck even proposed to her with a massive green diamond ring).
Harper's Bazaar
Daisy Edgar-Jones Is a Cool Girl in a Vintage-Inspired Set with Blue Feather Fringe
If cool-girl style were a person, it would be Daisy Edgar-Jones. The Normal People star made an entrance at the Where the Crawdads Sing premiere in Berlin last night in an extravagant look from Milanese brand La DoubleJ. Wearing a black-and-orange set, the look was a fresh take on the jacquard pattern. The sleeveless blouse's asymmetric dipped hem was lined in dusty blue feather fringe and was paired with subtly flared matching pants.
Harper's Bazaar
Kylie Jenner Looks So Angelic in a Shimmering Sheer Gown for Her 25th Birthday
Kylie Jenner is proving that style just gets better with age. The Kylie Cosmetics founder celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday with friends and family, capping off her night with an extravagant display of fireworks. She shared photos of her special birthday look on Instagram, too, in which she posed in a nearly sheer, off-the-shoulder gown. The opalescent dress had a body-hugging, skintight silhouette and was completely covered in shimmering beads.
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out in Chartreuse Pants and Super-Long Hair
Emily Ratajkowski's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Emily Ratajkowski's latest street style look has a retro charm. The model and My Body author was spotted running errands and walking her dog Columbo in NYC's Soho neighborhood Thursday, beating the heat in some cute new trousers. Her casual fit included a black tank with a high neckline and red graphic writing, which she paired with prim low-rise slacks in a chartreuse hue that hit at the mid ankle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harper's Bazaar
Katie Holmes Pairs Her Go-To Flats with an Oversized Dress Shirt
If anyone knows how to keep a chic, edited wardrobe, it's Katie Holmes. The Coda star stepped out once again in New York City wearing her favorite flats of the season—a cornflower blue pair by Yuni Buffa—this time paired with casual baggy jeans and an oversized shirt. The high-waisted, light-washed jeans featured pressed creases in the front, and the button-up was light pink with gray stripes.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey and Justin Bieber Coordinate Pink and Yellow in Budapest
Hailey Bieber's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. The Biebers have continued their streak of coordinating summer looks. Yesterday Justin Bieber shared several new behind-the-scenes pics from the European leg of his Justice World Tour, including snaps of wife Hailey supporting him at shows. In one carousel of pics, taken by photographer Rory Kramer at Budapest's Sziget Festival 2022, the pair wear couple looks that show their spin on carefree festival style.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Harper's Bazaar
Ben Affleck Was Reportedly ‘Freaked Out’ On His Paris Honeymoon With J.Lo
Ben Affleck would prefer if he could take a Dad-nap on the Seine in peace, thank you very much. During his recent Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez, whom he married in an intimate surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, the actor was reportedly “freaked out” by the swarm of paparazzi that followed him and Lopez around the City of Lights from the Louvre to the Musée d'Orsay to the Élysée Palace gardens to, famously, Sephora.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harper's Bazaar
Tracee Ellis Ross Puts a Futuristic Spin on a Timeless Streetwear Look
You simply can never go wrong with the classics. This week, Tracee Ellis Ross stepped out in the happiest summer ensemble featuring various closet staples—and one very coveted new accessory. While walking in New York City's SoHo Tuesday, the actress looked radiant in a yellow, white, and black striped...
Comments / 0