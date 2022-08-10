ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea vs Tottenham: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, and team news for Premier League derby

By Sam Street
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhPHt_0hBzMjlz00

FORMER Chelsea manager Antonio Conte takes his Tottenham side to Stamford Bridge in a big test of the progress they have made.

Spurs were impressive on opening day as they hammered Southampton 4-1 in North London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BoMe_0hBzMjlz00
Jorginho scored the only goal in Chelsea's 1-0 win at Everton Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sk6hn_0hBzMjlz00
Richarlison will expect to start for Spurs at Stamford Bridge Credit: PA

Chelsea were less so at Everton away, but did just enough to earn a 1-0 victory over Frank Lampard's side.

This is, however, a fixture that Chelsea can always go into with confidence having lost just once at home to Tottenham since 1986.

What time does Chelsea vs Tottenham kick off?

What TV channel is Chelsea vs Tottenham on and can I live stream it?

  • Chelsea vs Tottenham is live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event.
  • Coverage commences at 4pm, after the conclusion of Nottingham Forest vs West Ham.
  • To stream the game live, head to Sky Go or Now TV.

Team news

New signing Kalidou Koulibaly should be fit to return for Chelsea against Tottenham after going off in discomfort against Everton.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed after the match that the Senegal captain simply had cramp and a longer layoff was not expected.

£62m signing Marc Cucurella came on at the end of the game at Goodison and performed competently, so could be in for a start against Spurs.

Richarlison is likely to make his Tottenham debut after serving a one-match suspension for picking up a flare when he scored for Everton, ironically, against Chelsea.

Latest odds

Chelsea 6/5

Draw 12/5

Tottenham 21/10

*Odds from Betfair correct as of Wednesday, August 10

