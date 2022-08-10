ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

2 students arrested after loaded gun found in purse at LaGrange High School

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A loaded gun was confiscated after it was found in a 17-year-old student’s purse at LaGrange High School. According to the Troup County School System, administration was notified that a loaded gun was found in the purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. An anonymous tip from a parent was provided that the student may have been in possession of a gun.
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Auburn, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
WSFA

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Resource Officer#City Of Auburn#Board Of Education#Least One School Resource#Auburn High School#Auburn Junior High School
alabamanews.net

High School Football Previews: Prattville & Prattville Christian Academy

Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Prattville and Prattville Christian Academy. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis, watch Pepsi Laceup, Friday...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WTVM

Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Valley. On August 11, at approximately 4:49 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department responded to the Quality Inn located in the 3600 block of 55th Street in reference to an unresponsive female found in one of the rooms.
VALLEY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
alabamanews.net

High School Football Previews: Stanhope Elmore & Billingsley

Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Stanhope Elmore and Billingsley. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis, watch Pepsi Laceup, Friday nights...
MILLBROOK, AL
WTVM

Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

17-year-old arrested on multiple domestic violence warrants in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a 17-year-old male following multiple domestic violence warrants. Derrien Deas was arrested and taken into custody for numerous incidents starting mid-July. On July 21, officers say they were called to a residence on North Lumpkin Road regarding a domestic altercation with Deas...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Troup County Jail tightens safety procedures after inmate escapes

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has implemented new safety procedures three weeks after an inmate escaped from the Troup County Jail. Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, escaped the jail via foot on July 22, 2022 and was apprehended on July 24, 2022 in Chambers County, Ala.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
COLUMBUS, GA
CBS 42

$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy