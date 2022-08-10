Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LaGrange: School custodian arrested after bringing gun on campus, school officials say
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A school custodian has been arrested after bringing a gun onto the campus of an elementary school in LaGrange, officials said in a news release on Friday, August 12, 2022. According to Irisha Goodman, the Director of Public Relations for the Troup County School System, the incident happened at Ethel Kight […]
WTVM
2 students arrested after loaded gun found in purse at LaGrange High School
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A loaded gun was confiscated after it was found in a 17-year-old student’s purse at LaGrange High School. According to the Troup County School System, administration was notified that a loaded gun was found in the purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. An anonymous tip from a parent was provided that the student may have been in possession of a gun.
LPD arrests two teens following the discovery of a loaded weapon on LaGrange High School campus
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Troup County School System (TCSS) announced that a loaded gun was found at the LaGrange High School (LHS) campus. According to a press release from the school system, the LHS administration was alerted that a loaded firearm was discovered in a purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. […]
Valley Police give all clear after Fairfax Elementary School placed on lock down
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Fairfax Elementary School in Valley was placed on lock down Thursday morning following reports there was a person near the school with a gun. According to a news release from the Valley Police Department, a call came in at 9:14 a.m., about suspicious man on school grounds. Reports also said the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
5 Georgia officers placed on leave after one calls resident N-word
WEST POINT, Ga. — Five West Point police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave after a resident's video surfaced and went viral. In the video captured by home security footage, one of the officers is heard saying the N-word before appearing to throw a security camera across the resident's yard.
Alabama convict dies in federal prison
The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms that a 38-year-old inmate at the Bibb Correctional Facility has been pronounced dead.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Lee County vs. Carver-Columbus Football Scrimmage
Scenes from the Lee County and Carver-Columbus football scrimmage on Aug. 12, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield)
IN THIS ARTICLE
A-List No. 7: Coaches believe Eufaula’s Yhonzae Pierre has Will Anderson-type potential
Just how good might Alabama commit Yhonzae Pierre be when he gets to Tuscaloosa?. “I think he could be just as good as Will Anderson if he continues to improve,” Eufaula first-year coach Jerrel Jernigan said. Clearly, that is saying something. Anderson won 2021 Broncos Nagurski Trophy and was...
alabamanews.net
High School Football Previews: Prattville & Prattville Christian Academy
Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Prattville and Prattville Christian Academy. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis, watch Pepsi Laceup, Friday...
WTVM
Investigation underway after Columbus woman found dead in hotel room in Valley
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Columbus woman was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Valley. On August 11, at approximately 4:49 a.m., officers of the Valley Police Department responded to the Quality Inn located in the 3600 block of 55th Street in reference to an unresponsive female found in one of the rooms.
Woman responsible for $500K in identity fraud arrested after GA traffic stop, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A deputy in Troup County arrested two Louisiana women in April on the side of I-85 after he says he found them with items that could be used in identity theft. The two women, Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray, were found with stolen COVID-19 vaccinations...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alabamanews.net
High School Football Previews: Stanhope Elmore & Billingsley
Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Stanhope Elmore and Billingsley. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis, watch Pepsi Laceup, Friday nights...
WTVM
Residents react to recent south Columbus Walmart shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Here at the Walmart on victory drive, shoppers have been concerned about hearing of a shooting that left one man dead. “He got shot 13 times,” says a shopper. “I don’t know like I say, it’s just getting bad, you know, things just getting...
WTVM
17-year-old arrested on multiple domestic violence warrants in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a 17-year-old male following multiple domestic violence warrants. Derrien Deas was arrested and taken into custody for numerous incidents starting mid-July. On July 21, officers say they were called to a residence on North Lumpkin Road regarding a domestic altercation with Deas...
wrbl.com
Troup County Jail tightens safety procedures after inmate escapes
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has implemented new safety procedures three weeks after an inmate escaped from the Troup County Jail. Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, escaped the jail via foot on July 22, 2022 and was apprehended on July 24, 2022 in Chambers County, Ala.
Columbus kidnapping suspect arrested after three violent domestic disputes and harming a 3-month-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Columbus Police Department announced the arrest of a Columbus man accused of numerous violent crimes. On July 21, Columbus Police Patrol Officers responded to North Lumpkin Road concerning a report of a domestic dispute involving a male trying to harm a 3-month-old baby. The investigation initiated by the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Fairfax Elementary put on lockdown after Valley police received call about a man with a shotgun on campus
Fairfax Elementary in Valley was put on lockdown Thursday morning after the Valley Police Department received a call of a suspicious male on the campus. Police received a call at 9:14 a.m. from an individual who advised police that the “male was possibly carrying a shotgun,” according to the police release.
WTVM
3 arrested for owning, operating chop shop in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department arrested three people on altering Vehicle Identification Numbers (VIN) while owning and operating a chop shop. On August 10, the Columbus Police Department conducted a joint operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that included five search warrants served at five separate locations including:
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
Comments / 0