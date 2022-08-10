ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Cubs expected to pursue top shortstops in free agency

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIc0b_0hBzIkVs00
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Cubs generally sat out last winter’s star-studded free agent market for shortstops, there’s already been ample speculation that they’ll be more aggressive on that front in the 2022-23 offseason. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic added to that this week in his podcast, voicing a belief that the Cubs “will get” one of the marquee shortstops on this year’s market. As profiled in our latest Free Agent Power Rankings here at MLBTR, the class includes Trea Turner, Carlos Correa (who’s expected to opt out of the final two years and $70.7M of his Twins deal this winter), Xander Bogaerts (who’ll opt out of the final three years and $60M on his Red Sox deal) and Dansby Swanson.

It’s obviously far too early to make any definitive statements regarding who’ll sign where over the winter, and it bears emphasizing that speculation this time of year often doesn’t align with reality when the offseason dust settles. (A year ago this time, the common speculation was that Correa would reunite with former Astros skipper AJ Hinch in Detroit. A few years back, Patrick Corbin and the Yankees were linked to one another just about every week.) Signing one of the “big” shortstops would likely require the largest commitment the Cubs have made since signing Yu Darvish to a six-year, $126M contract in free agency — and each of the four can be reasonably expected to clear that sum on the open market this year.

Correa was reported to be a target of the Cubs last winter, but he revealed in a July interview with Gordon Wittenmyer that in spite of some conversation, he never received an actual offer. The Cubs ultimately signed the recently released Andrelton Simmons to a one-year, $4M deal.

More from Wrigley…

The Cubs aren’t certain whether they’ll get Kyle Hendricks back this season, although manager David Ross tells reporters that the right-hander’s latest MRI revealed only continued inflammation and some indications that the 32-year-old is “getting better” (link via Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago). Hendricks, who hasn’t pitched since July 5, will be shut down for an additional week, at which point the Cubs’ medical staff will re-evaluate him. Hendricks, who’s in the third season of a four-year, $55.5M contract extension, posted a 4.80 ERA through 16 starts when healthy enough to pitch. For the time being, the team’s focus is solely on getting Hendricks healthy and not necessarily on getting him back into game shape, Ross suggested, which makes sense for a player who’s signed for $14M next season on a team with no postseason hopes. “I don’t think getting him back in games is a top priority for everyone,” said Ross. “But if he is able to get to that space, I think that’s a win for everyone.”

  • Cubs bench coach Andy Green and assistant hitting coach know recently claimed slugger Franmil Reyes quite well from the trio’s time together in San Diego, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times points out. Green admitted to “fist pumping” when he learned the club had been awarded the waiver claim on Reyes, and both he and Washington effused praise for Reyes’ clubhouse demeanor and energy. As Lee explores, the Cubs’ decision to option Frank Schwindel following the Reyes claim — much like the decision to option David Bote after acquiring Zach McKinstry — signals a shift to beginning to evaluate newly acquired and/or untested players over the season’s final few months rather than sticking with struggling veterans whom the club knows a bit better.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners claim Derek Hill from Tigers, designate Kevin Padlo

The Mariners have claimed outfielder Derek Hill off waivers from the Tigers, per announcements from both teams. He’d been designated for assignment earlier in the week. The Mariners announced they’ve designated infielder Kevin Padlo for assignment in a corresponding move. Hill changes organizations for the first time in...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins release veteran reliever Joe Smith

The Twins have released reliever Joe Smith, per Betsy Halfand of the Pioneer Press. The 38-year-old side-slinger appeared in 34 games for the Twins this season, pitching to a palatable 4.61 ERA. His usage was fairly protected, however, compiling only 27 1/3 total innings, and his peripheral numbers suggest a performance that doesn’t exactly fall in line with his prolific career. Smith’s 6.29 FIP was the worst such mark of his career, and his hard hit percentage rose to 42.1 percent, well-above the league average mark of 35.7 percent.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers designate Derek Law for assignment

The Tigers are designating reliever Derek Law for assignment, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free-Press was among those to relay. The move clears an active roster spot for Bryan García, who’ll be selected onto the major league roster to start Friday's game against the Rays. Detroit’s 40-man roster tally will remain at 39.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MLB Trade Rumors

Veteran OF Travis Jankowski elects free agency

The Mariners announced that outfielder Travis Jankowski has passed through waivers unclaimed. He’s refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Tacoma in favor of free agency. As a player with five-plus years of MLB service time, Jankowski can head to the open market while still collecting the remaining guarantees on his contract.
SEATTLE, WA
thecomeback.com

Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return

Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
MLB
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Ownership Plans To Be ‘Very Active’ This Offseason

Over the last few years, Chicago Cubs’ ownership has drawn criticism for spending more money on hotels and big buildings than on the product on the field. However, Tom Ricketts finally spoke publicly Thursday and delivered some encouraging words. It appears the ownership group is preparing to spend money and be active this coming offseason.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
David Bote
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Xander Bogaerts
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets Re-Sign Travis Jankowski To Minor League Deal

The Mets have re-signed outfielder Travis Jankowski to a minor league deal, reports Andy Martino of SNY. Jankowski, 31, now returns to the organization where he began his season, as he and the Mets also agreed to a minor league deal in March. He made the team on Opening Day and spent six weeks on the active roster, largely serving as a bench outfielder. Since he has a better reputation for his speed and defense than for his bat, he was largely entering games for pinch running and defensive replacement duty.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins Select A.J. Ladwig

10:25AM: The Marlins officially announced Ladwig’s selection, and he will be the 27th man for the doubleheader. 10:20AM: The Marlins will select the contract of right-hander A.J. Ladwig from Double-A, The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reports (Twitter link). Since Billy Hamilton was outrighted off Miami’s roster yesterday, the Marlins already had an open spot for Ladwig on the 40-man roster. Miami faces the Braves in a doubleheader today, so it possible Ladwig could serve as the Marlins’ designated 27th player.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Nbc Sports Chicago#Athletic#Yankees
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins Outright Billy Hamilton

The Marlins have outrighted outfielder Billy Hamilton to Triple-A Jacksonville and optioned outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to Jacksonville, tweets Christina De Nicola of MLB.com. That pair of moves makes room for infielder/outfielders Jon Berti and Brian Anderson to be reinstated from the injured list. That Hamilton has already been...
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins to select top OF prospect Peyton Burdick

The Marlins plan to select outfielder Peyton Burdick onto the major league roster before Friday afternoon’s contest with the Cubs, reports Craig Mish of SportsGrid. Outfielder Jesús Sánchez will be optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville in a corresponding transaction, Mish adds. Miami will need to create a vacancy on their 40-man roster Friday.
MLB
Yardbarker

AJ Pollock, White Sox keep scoring, outlast Tigers

AJ Pollock homered and drove in two runs, Andrew Vaughn knocked in the go-ahead run and the host Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Saturday. Leury Garcia had two hits, scored two runs and drove in another, while Jose Abreu added two hits, a run and an RBI.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers designate Steven Duggar, Steele Walker for assignment

The Rangers have designated outfielders Steven Duggar and Steele Walker for assignment, per a club announcement. The moves clears space on the 40-man roster for Cole Ragans and Bubba Thompson, whose promotions have each been previously reported. To open space on the active roster, Texas placed outfielder Kole Calhoun on the 10-day injured list and reliever Dennis Santana on the 15-day IL.
ARLINGTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox place Brayan Bello on IL, activate Matt Barnes

The Red Sox have placed right-hander Brayan Bello on the 15-day injured list due to a left groin strain. Boston also optioned righty Kaleb Ort to Triple-A Worcester, with recently-acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer and relievers Matt Barnes and Darwinzon Hernández taking the active roster spots. Barnes is back from the 60-day injured list. He takes the 40-man roster spot of Jackie Bradley Jr., who was released Thursday morning.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

With shortstop J.P. Crawford struggling, th e Seattle Mariners should look to upgrade position in offseason

This past offseason featured a star-studded class of free agent shortstops: Corey Seager, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez, Trevor Story and Marcus Semien. However, very early in the offseason, Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto made it publicly known they were unlikely be big players in this arena. Incumbent shortstop J.P. Crawford had been told he was going to stay at that position for the club, regardless of what the rumors said. While that theoretically left the door open for one of those shortstops to be signed to play another position such as second base, that didn’t come to pass.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy