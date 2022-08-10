2022 Auburn football preview: Defensive Line

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Despite a massive amount of turnover this offseason, the defensive line group is one of the deepest groups on the roster and has a chance to lead the entire defense.

New position coach Jimmy Brumbaugh has a great problem on his hand with too many talented players to start them all.

The group is led by defensive end Colby Wooden and defensive tackle Marcus Harris, both are returning starters and will be key contributors for the defense. They are backed up by a group that features several returning contributors and multiple newcomers who have a chance to make an impact right away.

One of those is Jayson Jones, who transferred from Oregon and looks like an ideal fit in the middle of the defense. Another noteworthy newcomer is Jeffrey M'ba the No. 1 overall JUCO player from last year’s signing class and could become a great player as he gets more experience.

Departed

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Dre Butler (transfer)

Daniel Foster-Allen (transfer)

Lee Hunter (transfer)

J.J. Pegues (transfer)

Ian Mathews (transfer)

Tony Fair (graduation)

Projected Starters

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Defensive End: Colby Wooden

Measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 284-pounds Wooden is one of the best interior defensive linemen in college football and with his size, athleticism, and worth ethic he should continue to improve. He can play on the interior or line up outside, expect another great year before he is an early-round draft pick in the NFL draft.

Defensive Tackle: Marcus Harris

Harris is entering his second season on the Plains after transferring from Kansas and he looks like a great pickup by the coaching staff. He is a prime breakout candidate in his second year starting and expect a drastic improvement of the 27 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks he made last season.

Nose Tackle: Jason Jones

There may not be a player on Aburn’s roster who is a better fit for their position than Jones. He is absolutely massive at 6-foot-6 and 328 pounds and should be key in running and short-yardage situations. He is reportedly agile enough to get after the passer and if he can develop that, watch out.

Returning Players

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Marquis Burks: He has shown flashes of his potential but has yet to put it together for a full season. He could play at either nose or tackle and is an important veteran.

Marquis Robinson: He entered the portal this offseason but returned and Auburn’s depth is better for it. He was one of Auburn’s top signees in the 2021 class and his development will be key moving forward.

Tobechi Okoli: The redshirt freshman will provide depth behind Wooden as he continues to add to his frame. He has upside as a pass rusher.

Zykeivous Walker: He was Wooden’s backup last year and that should be true again in 2022. This is a great opportunity for Walker to turn his potential into production.

Jeremiah Wright: He played his freshman season along the defensive line before moving to the offensive line for spring but is reportedly back on the defense. At 6-foot-5 and 335-pounds he has the athleticism to play either the nose or tackle spot and is a player to watch.

Newcomers

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Jeffrey M’Ba: He is an elite athlete who has played football for less than four years but has the athleticism and work ethic to get on the field early. He missed spring practice with an injury but if he puts it together he could be one of Auburn’s top linemen.

Enyce Sledge: At 6-foot-2 and 315 pounds he does not look like most true freshmen and could have a role this season up the middle.

Morris Joseph Jr: He was a great player at Memphis and gives the Tigers another experienced body.

Projected two-deep

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Defensive End

Colby Wooden, junior

Zykeivous Walker, junior

Defensive Tackle

Marcus Harris, junior

Jeffrey M’Ba, sophomore

Nose Tackle

Jayson Jones, sophomore

Marquis Burks, senior