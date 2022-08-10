Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
targetedonc.com
Early Study of Devimistat/Gemcitabine in Biliary Cancer Concludes
A study of devimistat in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin indicated for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer has been successfully completed. A phase 1b clinical trial testing devimistat (CPI-613) in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin indicated for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary...
MedicalXpress
Multiple sclerosis drug works in a surprising way
Drugs called interferon betas are common treatments for multiple sclerosis (MS), reducing relapses and slowing motor function decline. Interferon beta, a protein known to contain a zinc binding pocket, is thought to reduce proinflammatory molecules and even increase production of anti-inflammatory species in MS patients. But researchers now report in ACS Chemical Neuroscience that the molecule reduces the binding of three components—zinc, C-peptide and albumin—to red blood cells.
New use for old multiple sclerosis drug shows great promise for a cure
Almost a million people in the U.S. and about 2.8 million people worldwide live with multiple sclerosis. Research is indicating interferon beta could offer a potential new path to treatment. The drug is already in use for multiple sclerosis treatment. Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a debilitating disease that causes pain,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biotech Daily: Cancer Causing Impurities In Merck's Diabetic Drug, Vir Bio-GSK Shun FDA Submission Plans For COVID-19 Treatment, Aethlon's Monkeypox Trial
Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Vir Biotech Shuns FDA Submission Plans For GSK-Partnered COVID-19 Treatment. In its Q2 earnings release, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR and its partner GSK plc GSK said that they do not plan to file a marketing application for sotrovimab for COVID-19 at this time.
cgtlive.com
Zolgensma Gene Therapy Linked to 2 Deaths in SMA Patients, Novartis Reports
The 2 deaths, due to acute liver failure, occurred in patients treated in Kazakhstan and Russia. Two children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) have died after being treated with onasemnogene abeparvovec (Zolgensma; Novartis) from acute liver failure, a known safety risk of the therapy.1. Novartis has updated the FDA and...
researchgate.net
Hypomethylating Agents for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Past Discoveries and Future Directions
Azacitidine and decitabine are hypomethylating agents that have dose‐dependent epigenetic and cytotoxic effects and are widely used in the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In this review, we discuss the path to regulatory approval of azacitidine and decitabine, highlighting the substantial efforts that have been made to optimize the dosing schedule and administration of these drugs, including the development of new, oral formulations of both agents. We also review novel combination strategies that are being investigated in ongoing clinical trials for patients with MDS and AML, as well as efforts to expand the current indications of these agents. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
healio.com
FDA grants Tabrecta regular approval for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer
The FDA approved capmatinib for treatment of certain adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The approval applies to patients whose tumors have a mutation that leads to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, as detected through an FDA-approved test. Capmatinib (Tabrecta, Novartis) — an oral kinase inhibitor that targets...
Nature.com
The cell-line-derived subcutaneous tumor model in preclinical cancer research
Tumor-bearing experimental animals are essential for preclinical cancer drug development. A broad range of tumor models is available, with the simplest and most widely used involving a tumor of mouse or human origin growing beneath the skin of a mouse: the subcutaneous tumor model. Here, we outline the different types of in vivo tumor model, including some of their advantages and disadvantages and how they fit into the drug-development process. We then describe in more detail the subcutaneous tumor model and key steps needed to establish it in the laboratory, namely: choosing the mouse strain and tumor cells; cell culture, preparation and injection of tumor cells; determining tumor volume; mouse welfare; and an appropriate experimental end point. The protocol leads to subcutaneous tumor growth usually within 1"“3 weeks of cell injection and is suitable for those with experience in tissue culture and mouse experimentation.
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
targetedonc.com
CAR T Cells Have Potential as Earlier-Line Therapy for Multiple Myeloma
Jesus G. Berdeja, MD, discusses the potential of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy to be approved for earlier lines of treatment in multiple myeloma. Jesus G. Berdeja, MD, director of multiple myeloma research at Sarah Cannon Research Institute and hematology specialist at Tennessee Oncology, discusses the potential of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy to be approved for earlier lines of treatment in multiple myeloma.
Fake 'Made in the USA' cases have increased dramatically since 2016. Here's why.
Lions Not Sheep, the pro-Trump brand fined for using Made in the USA clothing labels on Chinese goods, is another example of the FTC's enforcement.
Nature.com
The spatio-temporal evolution of multiple myeloma from baseline to relapse-refractory states
Deciphering Multiple Myeloma evolution in the whole bone marrow is key to inform curative strategies. Here, we perform spatial-longitudinal whole-exome sequencing, including 140 samples collected from 24 Multiple Myeloma patients during up to 14 years. Applying imaging-guided sampling we observe three evolutionary patterns, including relapse driven by a single-cell expansion, competing/co-existing sub-clones, and unique sub-clones at distinct locations. While we do not find the unique relapse sub-clone in the baseline focal lesion(s), we show a close phylogenetic relationship between baseline focal lesions and relapse disease, highlighting focal lesions as hotspots of tumor evolution. In patients with â‰¥3 focal lesions on positron-emission-tomography at diagnosis, relapse is driven by multiple distinct sub-clones, whereas in other patients, a single-cell expansion is typically seen (p"‰<"‰0.01). Notably, we observe resistant sub-clones that can be hidden over years, suggesting that a prerequisite for curative therapies would be to overcome not only tumor heterogeneity but also dormancy.
cgtlive.com
Multiple Myeloma CAR T-Cell Therapy Promotes Durable Responses
CT103A, a fully human BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy, demonstrated deepening efficacy with an acceptable toxicity profile, according to updated data from the phase 1/2 FUMANBA-1 trial. This article was previously published on our sister site, OncLive. The fully human BCMA-directed CAR T-cell therapy, CT103A, demonstrated deepening efficacy with an acceptable...
pharmatimes.com
NICE recommendation expands patient eligibility for AbbVie’s Ozurdex
Treatment becomes an option for treating visual impairment caused by diabetic macular oedema, regardless of lens status. AbbVie has announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a final appraisal document recommending the dexamethasone intravitreal implant – also known as Ozurdex – as a treatment option within the NHS, for adults with visual impairment caused by diabetic macular oedema (DMO).
optometrytimes.com
First patient dosed in phase 1 study of IBI324 for DME
IBI324 is a potential first-in-class ophthalmic recombinant human anti-VEGF-A and anti-Ang-2 bispecific antibody. Innovent Biologics Inc. announced that the first patient with diabetic macular edema (DME) has been dosed in the phase 1 study of IBI324, a potential first-in-class ophthalmic recombinant human anti-VEGF-A and anti-Ang-2 bispecific antibody. The Phase 1...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Regular Approval to Capmatinib for Patients With METex14-Positive NSCLC
An accelerated approval by the FDA for capmatinib has be converted to a regular approval based on new data from adults patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer whose tumors have a mutation leading to MET exon 14 skipping. Regular FDA approval has been granted to capmatinib (Tabrecta) for...
targetedonc.com
Datopotamab Deruxtecan/Pembrolizumab Displays Responses With or Without Chemotherapy in Advanced NSCLC
Datopotamab deruxtecan and pembrolizumab with or without platinum-based chemotherapy showed promising efficacy and a manageable safety profile in advanced/metastatic non–small cell lung cancer without actionable genomic alterations. The antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) datopotamab deruxtecan (DS-1062a) in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda), with or without platinum-based chemotherapy, demonstrated promising efficacy and a...
targetedonc.com
Tarlatamab Demonstrates Preliminary Antitumor Efficacy in Heavily Pretreated SCLC
Interim findings from the phase 1 DELLphi-300 shows that tarlatamab may induce responses in heavily-pretreated patients with small cell lung cancer. Tarlatamab (AMG 757), a DLL3-targeted immunotherapy, showed anti-tumor activity with promising response duration in patients with heavily pretreated small cell lung cancer (SCLC), according to interim phase 1 study findings presented during the 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer.1.
Comments / 0