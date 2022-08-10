ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Gets Matching Tattoo With Lil Uzi Vert & Steve Lacy In New Instagram Photo

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M3K86_0hBzH96900
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock / Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“We Here Forever Technically.” That’s what it now reads on the arms of Steve Lacy, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kanye “Ye” West, according to the photo that L.A.-based tattoo artist Mez Afram posted in the early hours of Aug. 9. In the snap, Steve, 24, Uzi, 27, and Ye, 45, pose with their arms outstretched in front of the mirror while Mez, sporting wrap-around YZYGAP sunglasses, takes the photo. Steve, who modeled the YZYGAP sunglasses on his Instagram, shared the image to his Instagram, along with clarification as to what the text reads.

Steve – who just dropped the critically acclaimed Gemini Rights—was part of Ye’s Donda countdown livestream event in 2021, telling GQ that the experience “was cool, it was cool.” However, Lil Uzi Vert and Ye haven’t been the closest in the past, according to All Hip-Hop. The two have clashed, with Uzi saying in 2020 that Ye “ain’t f-ckin’ with [him]” after someone accused Uzi of being mad that he was left off Donda. In 2021, Uzi called Ye a “fake pastor.” Uzi allegedly mocked Donda in a group chat message, saying that the album’s list of features “sounds like the all-star game.” It seems that Ye and Uzi buried the hatchet.

The same can’t be said of Ye and Pete Davidson. Following the news that Pete, 28, and Kim Kardashian had called it quits, Ye returned to Instagram with a mockup of a New York Times front page that proclaimed, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.” Ye also mocked his once-friend, now-rival Kid Cudi following the Rolling Loud incident (“Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”) While Ye’s legions of supporters joined in to crow about the breakup, there was one person who was “furious” over this post: his ex-wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nyn92_0hBzH96900
(Matt Baron/Shutterstock / Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Kim, 41, “demanded Kanye to take the post about Pete down,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Kim couldn’t believe Ye “would do something like that after promising her he would try to do better. The last thing she needs is more drama in her life, particularly coming from Kanye.” If Ye thought this breakup was his chance at reconciliation, a Kardashian insider told HL that Kim has no desire to patch up the marriage. “She is not getting back with him,” the insider told HollywoodLife, noting that “the divorce will be finalized soon.” Apparently, some things aren’t forever technically.

Comments / 1

Related
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Pete Davidson’s Mother Wins, She “Hated” Kim Kardashian, Wanted Her “Gone”

Pete Davidson has escaped from the clutches of Kim Kardashian. The NY Post says they’ve broken up after nine months. My sources say back in Staten Island there is celebrating going on. Davidson is very close to his mother and sister, both of whom “really hated Kim.” Who could blame them? “His mother really put her foot down,” says my source of Amy Waters Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is Shading Pete Davidson In Her New Post—Kanye Must Be Thrilled!

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson calling it quits less than one year after getting together? If we are to believe the rumors, there *may* be trouble in paradise as fans are convinced that the 41-year-old SKIMS founder has shaded the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian – who is currently in Australia filming a movie – on social media! What is going on?!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Kanye
Person
Cudi
HollywoodLife

Madonna Admits Her Son David, 16, Wears Her Clothes Better Than She Does

Madonna, 63, thinks her son looks better in her clothes than she does. “He can put on any outfit and look swag as you know what,” she said on the Aug. 10 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, referring to her 16-year-old son David Banda. “It’s really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them. He can even wear a dress and look butch.”
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West

Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Tattoos#Kim And Kanye#Linus Company Meta#New Instagram Photo#Yzygap#Mezafram
OK! Magazine

Downcast Pete Davidson Spotted Out For The First Time Since Kanye West's Brutal Social Media Attack

Pete Davidson was seen looking downcast following Kanye West's latest social media attack in light of the comedian's split from the rapper's ex-wife.On Wednesday, August 10, the Saturday Night Live star was seen arriving to the set of Wizards! In Cairns, Australia, for the last day of filming. With sunglasses covering his eyes and a baseball cap on, Davidson was photographed sitting in the back of a car as he kept his head down.Davidson has been spending much of his summer Down Under for his latest project, which was credited as one of the reasons he and Kim Kardashian decided...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson’s Son David, 13, Towers Over His Mom In Rare Family Photo On His Birthday

Jennifer Hudson is now the mom of a teenager! The Oscar winning actress and brand-new TV host, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 10, to share some rare family birthday celebration snaps with her 3.6 million followers. Her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr, hit the milestone yesterday. “Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!” she captioned the sweet gallery, which included both photos and video clips. “I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!! #DoJ13.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kourtney Kardashian Refutes Claims That Son Mason Spoke About Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner

The Kardashians are on rumor patrol after a report about Mason Disick spread on social media earlier today (July 21). The son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick has had his fair share of moments in the spotlight, especially pertaining to the 12-year-old spilling family information online. There were moments years ago when Mason took to Livestream to reveal private information about his Kardashian-Jenner relatives, resulting in him facing trouble with his parents.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi For A 'Spoiled' Shopping Experience — Get The Mommy & Me Looks

Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a special mommy-and-me date on Thursday, August 4, to Harrods luxury department store in London to check out the socialite's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics collections. The adorable duo spent the afternoon sipping tea and checking out Kylie's products. The high-end retailer even provided the little diva with a private luxury shopping experience, which Kylie shared in a video on Instagram while stating, "look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"It's not Stormi's fault her parents are two...
RETAIL
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum Jokes She Stays Young By Drinking Husband Tom Kaulitz’s Blood ‘Like A Vampire’

Heidi Klum loves a lot about her husband Tom Kaulitz. The model, 49, quipped that she likes to drink her husband’s blood during a new interview with E!’s Daily Pop, released on Wednesday, August 10. When the interviewer asked Heidi what her favorite qualities of being married to the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 32, are, she responded both with a sweet answer, before joking about drinking blood. “His kindness, sexy,” she said. “I suck his young blood. That’s what I’m doing.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Demands To Know Who’s Drake’s ‘Girlfriend’ During Intimate Queen Radio Interview

Nicki Minaj didn’t beat around the bush when talking with Drake on the premiere episode of Queen Radio on AMP, the new live radio app from Amazon. Towards the end of the conversation between Nicki, 39, and her longtime friend, she asked Drake, 35, point blank: “Okay, so — who’s your girlfriend?” Drake, who has been romantically connected to about everyone, didn’t wait long to respond. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” said the “Staying Alive” rapper.
MUSIC
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
228K+
Followers
20K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy